Thursday, October 1, 2020
Home Crime Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

While police and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claim that the minor girls have not mentioned rape in their statement, the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gang-raped. The victims have also stated that the accused had threatened them with death if they complain to the police.

OpIndia Staff
Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan police deny gang-rape in Baran, victims admittedly on camera that they were drugged and raped
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Courtesy: hindustantimes.com
6

Yesterday it was reported that two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, from Baran in Rajasthan, were taken to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer and were raped for three days. The two sisters have reportedly admitted on camera that the two boys had abducted them, drugged them and raped for days.

Despite their statement, Rajasthan CM and Congress senior leader Ashok Gehlot has taken to Twitter to claim that the minor girls were not ‘forced’. He claims that they went with the boys on their own free will. The Rajasthan CM Tweeted that the girls have themselves admitted in front of the magistrate in their CrPC section 164 statement that they were not forced by the boys, who he claims were also minors.

He said that the girls are being given medical treatment and the investigation in underway.

According to reports, the Rajasthan police has also denied allegations of gang-rape. A cop has reportedly said that the girls denied the rape allegation in their statement. The family of the two minor girls have, however, alleged that they were threatened not to file a complaint against the accused.

Victims admit in front of camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan police and CM Ashok Gehlot downplay the incident

Yesterday, it was reported, that the father of the victims had urged police to help him get justice. When the girls tried to tell police officers about the incident, the accused had allegedly threatened to kill them in front of the police.

The father of the minor girls told police that the two accused, also minors, lured his daughters on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others for three consecutive days, the father alleged. The two girls were found in Kota on 21st September.

While police and CM Ashok Gehlot claim that the minor girls denied allegations of rape in their statement, the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gang-raped.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan rape case, Rajasthan rape, Baran news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Google to block ads for content in Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and several other Indian languages, will hurt startups and media industry

OpIndia Staff -
Many revenue earning options depend on what Google decides. Small and medium publishers have simply no option but to depend on google for their earnings
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan echoes Indian ‘liberals’ while condemning acquittal of Ram Bhakts by CBI court, claims ‘wrong direction’ was earlier set by Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan foreign ministry, much like Indian 'liberals', seems to have wilfully misinterpreted the verdict.
Read more

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.

Viral message claiming that home minister Amit Shah flown to New York for treatment is false, read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A message has gone viral on WhatsApp claiming that Amit Shah was shifted to the USA via an air ambulance due to 'critical condition'

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.

Recently Popular

Crime

Hathras gang rape: Victim cremated, accused arrested. All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had a telephonic conversation with PM Modi regarding the incident and said that a special team has been formed to probe into the incident. The team will submit the report in next seven days.
Read more
News Reports

‘Maal is cigarette and hash are its different brands’, Deepika Padukone makes bizarre claims when confronted with ‘drug’ chats: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Padukone and others were apprised in advance as to what needed to be said during the interrogation, claimed NCB
Read more
Social Media

Bangalore Mirror journalist loses her mind over OpIndia’s coverage of Delhi anti-Hindu riots, suffers meltdown over long DMs and emails

OpIndia Staff -
After constantly sending lengthy emails and elaborate DMs, the Bangalore Mirror journalist also claimed that she does not want to 'engage in a conversation'.
Read more
Crime

Rajasthan: Two minor girls gang-raped, accused threatened girls in front of the police

OpIndia Staff -
Two minor girls gang-raped for three days in Rajasthan.
Read more
Media

Sanatana Dharma vs Bollywood on Republic Bharat: Arnab Goswami goes to war

K Bhattacharjee -
Arnab Goswami has been at the forefront of the campaign against the drag racket in Bollywood and has not pulled any punches.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Two minor girls from Baran say on camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot claims they were ‘not forced’

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot denies gang-rape in case of Baran minor girls, says the girls went on their own and were not 'forced'.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-olds Danish and Rizwan rape minor girls in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr respectively, both arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Close on the heels of horrifying rape and death case of 19-year-old Hathras girl, reports of minor girls being raped in Azamgarh and Bulandshahr have emerged.
Read more
News Reports

Google to block ads for content in Punjabi, Odia, Assamese and several other Indian languages, will hurt startups and media industry

OpIndia Staff -
Many revenue earning options depend on what Google decides. Small and medium publishers have simply no option but to depend on google for their earnings
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan echoes Indian ‘liberals’ while condemning acquittal of Ram Bhakts by CBI court, claims ‘wrong direction’ was earlier set by Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

OpIndia Staff -
The Pakistan foreign ministry, much like Indian 'liberals', seems to have wilfully misinterpreted the verdict.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Balrampur, two accused Shahid and Sahil arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The family has stated that the accused had injected the victim with some substance because she was in a dazed state when she came home. She died on the way to hospital.
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: A, D and S under scanner for drug abuse stand for ‘Arjun Rampal’, ‘Dino Morea’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan’, says report

OpIndia Staff -
Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai as Franchise owner of Kolkata Knight Riders IPL team.
Read more
News Reports

Government issues guidelines for Unlock 5.0, cinema halls and entertainment parks to reopen from 15th October

OpIndia Staff -
The Unlock 5.0 guidelines permit the opening of cinema halls, multiplexes and educational institutions subject to certain conditions.
Read more
News Reports

Ordnance Factory Board slams news reports blaming them of providing poor quality ammunition to Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Ordnance Factory Board rebuts media reports claiming that faulty ammunition was responsible for 27 lives and a loss of Rs 960 crores
Read more
News Reports

Private laboratory in Kerala issued fake Covid-19 negative reports, did not test most of the samples collected

OpIndia Staff -
Arma laboratory in Valanchery area of Malappuram district earned Rs 45 lakh by issuing the fake Covid-19 negative reports
Read more
News Reports

#RebuildBabri: Islamists on social media urge Muslims to reconstruct Babri structure in Ayodhya following the acquittal of all accused

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists discredited the CBI court verdict by calling it a 'Judicial Karseva' and asked Muslims to rebuild the Babri structure
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
457,092FollowersFollow
17,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com