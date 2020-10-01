Yesterday it was reported that two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, from Baran in Rajasthan, were taken to Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer and were raped for three days. The two sisters have reportedly admitted on camera that the two boys had abducted them, drugged them and raped for days.

Despite their statement, Rajasthan CM and Congress senior leader Ashok Gehlot has taken to Twitter to claim that the minor girls were not ‘forced’. He claims that they went with the boys on their own free will. The Rajasthan CM Tweeted that the girls have themselves admitted in front of the magistrate in their CrPC section 164 statement that they were not forced by the boys, who he claims were also minors.

He said that the girls are being given medical treatment and the investigation in underway.

Shameful statement by a CM- Listen to victim herself 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/g3VxVEafZ8 — Shash (@BefittingFacts) October 1, 2020

According to reports, the Rajasthan police has also denied allegations of gang-rape. A cop has reportedly said that the girls denied the rape allegation in their statement. The family of the two minor girls have, however, alleged that they were threatened not to file a complaint against the accused.

Victims admit in front of camera that they were gang-raped, Rajasthan police and CM Ashok Gehlot downplay the incident

Yesterday, it was reported, that the father of the victims had urged police to help him get justice. When the girls tried to tell police officers about the incident, the accused had allegedly threatened to kill them in front of the police.

The father of the minor girls told police that the two accused, also minors, lured his daughters on the night of September 18 to leave the district with them. They were then taken to Kota and Jaipur where they were raped by the two minor boys and three others for three consecutive days, the father alleged. The two girls were found in Kota on 21st September.

While police and CM Ashok Gehlot claim that the minor girls denied allegations of rape in their statement, the two admitted on camera to having been drugged and gang-raped.