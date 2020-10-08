Thursday, October 8, 2020
Home
Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

Competitors of Republic TV, which were struggling to attract the same levels of viewership, have joined Sanjay Raut in initiating festivities over the alleged 'fake TRP scandal'.

OpIndia Staff
Republic TV fake TRP scandal Arnab Goswami
12

Hours after Mumbai police alleged today that Republic TV was involved in manipulating TV viewership data, the channel has strongly refuted the allegations. Calling the allegations false, Republic TV owner and editor Arnab Goswami said that they will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has come out celebrating the actions of the Mumbai Police.

Competitors of Republic TV, which were struggling to attract the same levels of viewership, have joined Sanjay Raut in initiating festivities over the alleged ‘fake TRP scandal’. Sahil Murli Menghani, known to have shared extremely friendly relations with Shaheen Bagh protesters, already deemed Republic TV guilty and said it should not be considered a news channel.

Bhupendra Chaubey declared that it was an opportunity to ‘clean up the system’.

India Today anchor Rahul Kanwal, whose hostility towards Arnab Goswami has been well established, chose the occasion to sympathise with ‘poor uneducated people’ who paid money to keep English news channels. The tweet now appears to have been deleted.

Rahul Kanwal’s tweet

Arvind Gunasekar of NDTV, too, took the opportunity to trend a hashtag targeting Republic TV.

‘Journalist’ Marya Shakil decided the time was ripe to subtly insinuate that Arnab Goswami was ‘spilling blood’ during his debates.

Rajdeep Sardesai, meanwhile, appears to have successfully prevented himself from breaking out into an impromptu jig on social media after hearing that Republic TV was involved in a ‘fake TRP scandal’. It is pertinent to note here that all the journalists celebrating the tyrannical attack against press freedom by Mumbai Police have battled Arnab Goswami over viewership and lost terribly.

Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, however, issued a video statement confirming that the channel will file a defamation case against Param Bir Singh. He said that the police commissioner is targeting the channel because he is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said that the Maharashtra govt and police can’t silence the channel, and they will fight the false allegations. Arnab Goswami said that BARC has not mentioned Republic in any statement, and the police commissioner threatened to close the channel in desperation.

Earlier today Mumbai police made some sensational claims against some TV channels saying that they were manipulating TRP ratings. In a press conference held today, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC by paying those households where Bar-o-meters, the devices that track TV viewership, are installed.

