Hours after Mumbai police alleged today that Republic TV was involved in manipulating TV viewership data, the channel has strongly refuted the allegations. Calling the allegations false, Republic TV owner and editor Arnab Goswami said that they will file a criminal defamation case against Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has come out celebrating the actions of the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai police commissioner held a press conference just now saying interalia that Republic TV purchased TRPs

असत्यमेव जयते!!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) October 8, 2020

Competitors of Republic TV, which were struggling to attract the same levels of viewership, have joined Sanjay Raut in initiating festivities over the alleged ‘fake TRP scandal’. Sahil Murli Menghani, known to have shared extremely friendly relations with Shaheen Bagh protesters, already deemed Republic TV guilty and said it should not be considered a news channel.

Expect sanctimonious tweets on Republic/Arnab TRP scam from editors while their own channels do the same- except NDTV, DD & BBC.



Currently, Godi media is desperate to regain the space lost to R. Don’t make them or their workers (S)heroes.



Also, stop calling R. a news channel. — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) October 8, 2020

Bhupendra Chaubey declared that it was an opportunity to ‘clean up the system’.

I would infact urge all stake holders to use this opportunity to clean up the system. For far too long, news platforms have suffered because lack of transparency in this whole business of ratings #FakeTRP https://t.co/lYR4ecegyV — bhupendra chaubey (@bhupendrachaube) October 8, 2020

India Today anchor Rahul Kanwal, whose hostility towards Arnab Goswami has been well established, chose the occasion to sympathise with ‘poor uneducated people’ who paid money to keep English news channels. The tweet now appears to have been deleted.

Rahul Kanwal’s tweet

Arvind Gunasekar of NDTV, too, took the opportunity to trend a hashtag targeting Republic TV.

‘Journalist’ Marya Shakil decided the time was ripe to subtly insinuate that Arnab Goswami was ‘spilling blood’ during his debates.

Journalism isn’t a blood-sport. Then why do some journalists think that spilling blood is the only way to remain relevant? #TRPSCAM — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) October 8, 2020

Rajdeep Sardesai, meanwhile, appears to have successfully prevented himself from breaking out into an impromptu jig on social media after hearing that Republic TV was involved in a ‘fake TRP scandal’. It is pertinent to note here that all the journalists celebrating the tyrannical attack against press freedom by Mumbai Police have battled Arnab Goswami over viewership and lost terribly.

Breaking: Mumbai police comr claims to have busted fake TRP racket.A local Marathi channel, a movie channel and Republic tv accused of manipulating ratings by bribing households. 2 owners arrested, third to be summoned. Crime proceeds to be confiscated. More details awaited.🙏🏻 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 8, 2020

Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami, however, issued a video statement confirming that the channel will file a defamation case against Param Bir Singh. He said that the police commissioner is targeting the channel because he is scared about facts coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said that the Maharashtra govt and police can’t silence the channel, and they will fight the false allegations. Arnab Goswami said that BARC has not mentioned Republic in any statement, and the police commissioner threatened to close the channel in desperation.

