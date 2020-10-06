Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Rihanna criticised for using a song with Hadiths in the background of the virtual runway show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection

The show was streamed on Amazon Prime on Friday. It used a song produced by Coucou Chloe in 2017 that used a remix of a Hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day.

OpIndia Staff
Rihanna Savage X Fenty show
Image: Screengrab from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
7

Internationally acclaimed singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, famous by the name Rihanna, recently released a new lingerie collection Savage X Fenty. She was widely praised for the show as it promoted the inclusion of men and women of all sizes. However, the show is now receiving heavy criticism for using sacred Islamic verses commonly known as Hadiths. Coucou Chloe produced the track named “Doom” that used the text.

The controversy

The show was streamed on Amazon Prime on Friday. It used a song produced by Coucou Chloe in 2017 that used a remix of a Hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day. It is believed that the Hadith is a written record of the sayings and actions of the Prophet Mohammad and his close associated. These texts are considered to be highly sacred to Muslims and often regarded as secondary only to the Quran in terms of authority.

The backlash from Rihanna’s fan of the Muslim community

Several fans of Rihanna objected to the use of the said song in the show and asked her to apologize to the Muslim community. However, Rihanna has not yet responded to any such demands.

The followers from the Muslim community are blaming Rihanna for alienating the whole community while her show was supposed to be about the inclusion of everyone.

Apology issued by music producer of DOOM

After the backlash, a spokesperson for Coucou Chloe issued an online apology on twitter. She took full responsibility for the fact that she did not research the meaning of the text. She apologized for using the sacred text in the song ‘DOOM.’ “The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith,” She added.

She has promised that song would be removed from all streaming platforms soon.

