After Yoga, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek takes refuge in meditation focussing on Goddess Lakshmi
After Yoga, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek takes refuge in meditation focussing on Goddess Lakshmi

Taking to Instagram the actress revealed how focussing on the image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi makes her feel joyful. This joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty, said Hayak.

Salma Hayek focusses on goddess Saraswati to meditate
"When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi": Hollywood actress Salam Hayek
At 54, Hollywood actress Salma Hayek still looks stunning. She has time and again reiterated that the secret behind her ageless beauty has been her passion for Yoga. The actress has now taken to the microblogging site to shares that one of her another secret to looking ravishing is meditation. She says that she takes refuge in meditation by focussing on goddess Lakshmi. “When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi.”

Sharing a picture of goddess Lakshmi, the Hollywood actress in her post mentioned how it’s the Hindu goddess who helps her to connect with her inner beauty.

The actress also took to Instagram to reveal how focussing on the image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, “who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning “illusion” or “magic”), joy and prosperity”, makes her feel joyful. This joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty, said Hayak.

When I want to connect with my inner beauty, I start my meditation focusing on the goddess Lakshmi, who in Hinduism represents wealth, fortune, love, beauty, Māyā (literally meaning "illusion" or "magic”), joy and prosperity. Somehow her image makes me feel joyful, and joy is the greatest door for your inner beauty. Cuando quiero conectarme con mi belleza interior, comienzo mi meditación enfocándome en la diosa Lakshmi, quien en el hinduismo representa la riqueza, la fortuna, el amor, la belleza, Māyā (que literalmente significa "ilusión" o "magia"), alegría y prosperidad. De alguna manera su imagen me trae alegria, y piensa que la alegría es la puerta más directa para tu belleza interior. #innerbeauty #hinduism #lakshmi #meditation

Earlier, Salma Hayek, celebrated for her roles in movies like Wild Wild West and Frida, expressed how she has been resorting to Yoga to stay fit while she quarantines herself inside her home due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

Taking to social media, the actress shared a picture of herself trying out some yoga poses on a table in the living room. She is seen doing Dhanurasana (Bow Pose), which is a common yoga pose done to attain flexibility in the body.

The American actress has been extremely vocal of how she does not get the time to hit the gym so she practices restorative yoga when she gets the time. “I don’t have time to exercise. I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days,” she had once said. The Mexican beauty has revealed how restorative yoga helps her to tone her muscles without clenching them. You relax them and focus on the parts that need to be used, but never with tension. “If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it (restorative yoga) can have,” she said.

On the work front, Salma Hayek recently joined the cast of Marvel Comics’ The Enternals. The Hollywood actress began her career in Mexico. In 1991, Hayek moved to Hollywood and came to prominence with roles in films such as Desperado (1995), From Dusk till Dawn (1996), Wild Wild West, and Dogma (both 1999).

