Sunday, October 11, 2020
Home News Reports Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed AC 3-tier coaches with more berths: Railway Board Chairman

The newly designed AC three-tier coaches will have 83 berths, in place of the 72 berths in the current three-tier sleeper coaches

OpIndia Staff
1

In a significant decision that will vastly improve rail journey in the world, Indian Railways is going to remove all non-AC coaches from mail and express trains, replacing them with a newly designed AC coach. The railways have decided that barring slow-moving and local trains, all other trains will have AC-coaches only, according to a report by the Economic Times.

For this mega change, a new AC coach has been designed by Indian Railways, which is being manufactured at Rail Coach Factory at Kapurthala in Punjab. The newly designed AC three-tier coaches will have 83 berths, in place of the 72 berths in the current three-tier sleeper coaches. The new coaches are currently under trial.

The fare for these coaches will be less than current three-tier AC coaches, but will be more than the sleeper coaches. Which means, a category of fares will be introduced after this coach is added to the trains replacing the sleeper coaches. Reportedly, these coaches will be called AC3 tourist class.

Railway Board Chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav said that the main reason to replace the sleeper coaches with to AC coaches is to achieve the objective of raising the speed of about 1,900 mail and express trains to 130 kmph by 2023 in the golden quadrilateral section and then to 160 kmph by 2025. He said that increasing the speed requires abandoning non-AC coaches, as these coaches slow down train due to wind and dust.  

He informed that once trains start travelling at average speed of 130 kmph, non-AC coaches will create technical and other problems because of wind and dust. Therefore, the Railways will gradually phase out all non-AC coaches in about 1,900 mail and express trains. This will be a big exercise and it will be done in a phased manner.

The prototype for the new AC coach has been built at the rail factory in Kapurthala, and the production will start from next fiscal. To accommodate 83 berths in place of 72, Railways is not re-introducing the infamous side-middle berth. Instead, the electrical units will be moved and the cabinets used to keep blankets, pillows and bedsheets will be removed. This create space for installing the additional berths at the both end of the coaches.

The Railway Board Chairman said that the vision of Railways is to increase the speed of all mail and express trains to 130 kmph initially and then to 160 kmph by 2025. When this is achieved, trains will stop only at major locations, and there will connecting trains to other stations. He said that despite the upgrade from non-AC to AC, the fare hike will not be steep, as the number of berths is being increased per coach. Therefore, the fare will be between present AC and sleeper classes. The existing AC 3 tier coaches will continue, as the new coaches will replace only sleeper coaches.

The passenger and local rains will remain non-AC, but those are also being replaced with MEMU trains.

The Railway Board Chairman also revealed some other future plans of Indian Railways in the interview given to the Economic Times, like merger of eight existing production units into two and the upgrade of in-house capabilities to manufacture high-speed coaches. Yadav said that the proposal is to merge the eight production units into two, one for making locomotives and the other for building coaches of all types. They are waiting for the detailed study report to be submitted by RITES in this regard.

“The idea is to upgrade our existing facilities so that we can manufacture high-speed, semi highspeed and metro coaches at one place. India should emerge as a major coach-exporting hub,” Yadav said. He said that the process of building an aluminium-based lightweight train prototype, which will eventually replace the rakes being used in Vande Bharat Express, has already begun at the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli.

Yadav informed that high-speed rail corridors are being planned in Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Nagpur, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Chennai-Mysuru, Delhi-Amritsar, Mumbai-Hyderabad, and  Varanasi-Kolkata routes. These could either be high speed, meaning over 300 kmph or semi high-speed, which is more than 160 kmph. Final decision on speed will be taken once the feasibility reports are submitted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.

NCW takes cognisance of viral video where Congress workers beat up woman after she objects to giving ticket to rape accused Congress leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An argument broke out between Congress leader Tara Yadav and party's National Secretary Sachin Naik on Saturday during a party meeting in Deoria ahead of the by-elections in the state.

Taiwanese PM and Foreign Ministry thank India for celebrating Taiwan National Day

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hailing Taiwan as an independent country, Tajinder Bagga had put up a hoarding that read, “Taiwan – Happy National Day.”

Jabalpur medical college to take action against ‘fake Bhabhi’ for going to Hathras and pretending to be victim’s kin

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Jabalpur Medical College seeks answer from Doctor Rajkumari over allegations of going to Hathras and pretending to be victim's bhabhi.

Recently Popular

Crime

Delhi: Mohammad Afroz, Mohammad Raj and 3 others murder 18-year-old Rahul over love affair with a Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim girl's family, particularly her brother, were opposed to their inter-religious affair. Enraged over their relationship, the girl's brother and his friends attacked and beat Rahul to death.
Read more
Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
Politics

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
News Reports

Real bhabhi of Hathras victim who was allegedly in touch with Naxal ‘fake bhabhi’ says the latter was her ‘Bhabhi’s relative’

OpIndia Staff -
News 18 earlier reported that SIT probing Hathras case has found that a Naxalite stayed with the victim's family as the Bhabhi
Read more
News Reports

The curious case of the Hathras victim’s Bhabhi: An imposter Naxalite hiding in plain sight and rape threats to Kshatriya women

OpIndia Staff -
According to media reports, the real Bhabhi of the Hathras victim was in constant touch with the imposter Naxal operative
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Sleeper coaches in all mail and express trains to be replaced with newly designed AC 3-tier coaches with more berths: Railway Board Chairman

OpIndia Staff -
To increase speed of mail and express trains, all sleeper coaches to be replaced with AC coaches, as non-AC coaches create technical issues at high speed
Read more
News Reports

‘China has deployed 60,000 soldiers at the LAC with India, dialogue and agreements will not change its ways’: USA

OpIndia Staff -
The USA said that it was time to accept that talks will not be enough to make China change its erring conduct.
Read more
Political History of India

Watch: The 1948 Calcutta Maidan speech of Sardar Patel that busts the myth of ‘Muslims chose India’ and is relevant even today

OpIndia Staff -
Sardar Patel, in his iconic speech at Calcutta Maidan, busted an enduring myth of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader accused of trying to rape BJP booth President’s wife, fight breaks out between workers of both the parties

OpIndia Staff -
TMC worker Bapan Ghosh accused of trying to rape the wife of BJP Booth President in Kalna in East Burdwan district of West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga files complaint against West Bengal police with minority commission for pulling turban of Sikh security officer

OpIndia Staff -
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that attack on Balwinder Singh and removing his turban is really shameful and condemnable act
Read more
News Reports

Mizoram objects to construction of Temple and community work by Bru Tribals from Tripura at village near inter-state border

OpIndia Staff -
The Mizoram government has registered its objection with the Tripura government to the construction of a Temple at the Phuldungsei village
Read more
News Reports

“Don’t you respect your uniform?” Republic TV Consulting Editor Pradip Bhandari takes on Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai police is going to file charges under non-bailable sections against him, and he will apply for anticipatory bail
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Rajput murder case: His Muslim girlfriend was present at the spot, urged her brothers to let him go

OpIndia Staff -
Girlfriend of Rahul Rajput reveals that her brothers had obtained his contact number from her to call him to kill him
Read more
News Reports

3 Bhim Army workers were allegedly feeding fake stories to the media, was the fake bhabhi a part of that? Here are details

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhim Army is reported to have planted three of its members in the house of the family of the Hathras victim.
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Kapil Mishra to hand over ₹25 lakh raised through crowdfunding to the family of the immolated temple priest in Rajasthan

Dibakar Dutta -
Kapil Mishra further informed that he was going to visit the victim's family in Karauli district in Rajasthan and express his solidarity.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,536FansLike
461,254FollowersFollow
18,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com