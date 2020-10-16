A Special Court in Delhi took cognizance of a complaint filed by Enforcement Directorate against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari. In an order passed yesterday, the CBI special also asked to expedite the process of extradition of Robert Vadra’s close aide Bhandari from UK.

The court issued summons to Sanjay Bhandari and others named in a case under section 44 and 45 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and directed ED to expedite the process of extradition of Sanjay Bhandari which is pending before UK Authorities, so that he can be brought to India for trial in accordance with the law.

On June 1st this year, ED had filed a prosecution complaint, which is equivalent to a charge sheet, against Sanjay Bhandari and other co-conspirators, including various companies floated by Bhandari in foreign locations for the purpose of money laundering case.

Earlier, a complaint under Section 51(1) of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income & Assets) and Imposition of Act, 2015 [Black Money Act] was filed against accused Sanjay Bhandari by Income Tax authorities. It was revealed that accused Sanjay Bhandari stashed black money abroad with the assistance of his accomplices to evade taxes, causing huge financial loss to the national exchequer.

Since the offence under Section 51 of the Black Money Act is a scheduled offence under PMLA, investigation was handed over to ED. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that Sanjay Bhandari owned assets in various foreign jurisdictions, incorporated various entities in UAE as owner / beneficial owner and also had financial interest in entity incorporated in Panama. It was also revealed that all those foreign assets and entities were not disclosed by Sanjay Bhandari to Income Tax authorities in India.

Apart from the money laundering case, Sanjay Bhandari is accused in several other cases in India, like the Pilatus Aircraft scam and the ONGC/ONGO petro addition (OPAL) case. A FIR filed in July this year by CBI had alleged that that Bhandari acted as a middleman and helped M/s Samsung Engineering in approaching unknown public servants working with ONGC/ONGO petro addition (OPAL) to show “undue favor” to the company.

In the Pilatus Aircraft scam, CBI had registered an FIR in 2019 against notorious arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, unknown officials in the Indian Air Force and Swiss aircraft maker Pilatus over alleged irregularities and corruption to the tunes of 339 crores. Kickbacks were allegedly given during the procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft for the IAF in 2009. CBI’s inquiry had found that in 2009, Sanjay Bhandari’s company had received the kickback amount through his Singapore based bank account. From there the money was laundered to Bhandari’s company in Dubai and then, it was allegedly used to purchase properties in London.

Robert Vadra was also named in the Pilatus Aircraft case by ED. The agency had stated Robert Vadra was linked with the bribe paid by Pilatus to influence the Rs.2900 crore deal for basic trainer aircraft. Bhandari was also named as acting on behalf of Vadra for the purchase of properties in London.

