Friday, August 7, 2020
Home News Reports ED raids 14 locations linked to Vadra-aide Sanjay Bhandari, accused in the Pilatus Aircraft...
News Reports
Updated:

ED raids 14 locations linked to Vadra-aide Sanjay Bhandari, accused in the Pilatus Aircraft Scam

The absconding arms dealer is believed to be a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra and is currently suspected to be residing in London, United Kingdom.

OpIndia Staff
ED raids 14 locations linked to Sanjay Bhandari
Image Credit: Daily Pioneer
52

The Enforcement Directorate has raided 14 different locations across Delhi, Gurugram and Surat in connection with the Pilatus Aircraft Scam accused Sanjay Bhandari. The absconding arms dealer is believed to be a close aide of Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra and is currently suspected to be residing in London, United Kingdom.

A charge sheet had been filed against Sanjay Bhandari on the 2nd of June, clearing the way for his extradition from London. He is under the scanner of the CBI as well for allegedly purchasing Benami properties for Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Pilatus Aircraft Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation had registered an FIR in 2019 against notorious arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, unknown officials in the Indian Air Force and Swiss aircraft maker Pilatus over alleged irregularities and corruption to the tunes of 339 crores. The kickback amount was allegedly given during the procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft for the IAF in 2009.

CBI’s inquiry had found that in 2009, Sanjay Bhandari’s company had received the kickback amount through his Singapore based bank account. From there the money was laundered to Bhandari’s company in Dubai and then, it was allegedly used to purchase properties in London. It is notable here that the Enforcement Directorate has already stated in open court that Sanjay Bhandari was acting on behalf of Robert Vadra for the purchase of properties in London.

The probe began in July 2017 after the government had ordered a probe into the Pilatus deal. While the ED is only looking at the money laundering and financial irregularities of the deal, CBI is investigating the larger aspects of corruption which also involves senior government officials and IAF personnel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsED raids
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.
Read more

Senior lawyer K Parasaran who fought Ram Mandir case is not on Twitter, colleagues clarify after fake account gets followers

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
One of those heroes who rose to the challenge and was instrumental in the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi is 93-year-old K Parasaran, who successfully led the legal fight of Hindus

Palghar case: Maharashtra govt to file status report, SC asks for inquiry report against cops who handed over Sadhus to mob

Law OpIndia Staff -
SC asked the Maharashtra govt to file a status report in connection with the brutal lynching of two Hindu sadhus and their driver in Palghar on April 16.

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India

Soil from ancient Sharda Peeth in PoK was also used in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Read how VHP and some dedicated devotees managed that

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
This Sharada Peeth is significantly important for Hindus because it is said to be one among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Twitter user arrested by Maharashtra police for criticising the Uddhav Thackeray govt on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police arrested Twitter user Sunaina Holey for posting against Maharashtra CM and his son, to be presented in court today
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
Social Media

While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

OpIndia Staff -
Only a few actors and sportspersons celebrated Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and shared wishes on social media.
Read more
Opinions

Muslims chose to stay back in India: An analysis of the mythical, unsubstantiated trope that is used to make Hindus feel guilty

Nupur J Sharma -
Muslims who stayed back in India after the partition, did not primarily do so out of their innate love for mother India
Read more
News Reports

TV actor Sameer Sharma found hanging from the kitchen ceiling, case of accidental death registered

OpIndia Staff -
After body of Sameer Sharma was recovered from his house, a case of accidental death has been registered by the Malad police
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan borrows $1 Billion from its all-weather ally China to repay $1 Billion Saudi Arabia loan to avoid default on international debt obligations

OpIndia Staff -
China tightens its grip over Pakistan, gives $1 billion loan to repay Saudi Arabia's $1 billion loan, grants 90% of $6.8 billion railway project
Read more

Latest News

Social Media

Doesn’t matter if PM Modi did Bhoomi Pujan, credit for Ram Mandir must go to Rajiv Gandhi: Congress claims, then deletes tweets

OpIndia Staff -
Congress' subsidiaries claimed that it was Rajiv Gandhi who had laid the foundation of the Ram Mandir and not PM Modi.
Read more
News Reports

‘How can a political party enter an agreement with China?’ CJI Bobde bewildered after becoming aware of Congress deal with CCP in 2008

OpIndia Staff -
CJI Bobde said that there something legally unheard of in the plea that demanded an NIA or CBI probe into the MoU signed between CCP and Congress.
Read more
News Reports

ED raids 14 locations linked to Vadra-aide Sanjay Bhandari, accused in the Pilatus Aircraft Scam

OpIndia Staff -
The ED has raided 14 different locations across Delhi, Gurugram and Surat in connection with the Pilatus Aircraft Scam accused Sanjay Bhandari.
Read more
Social Media

Child abuse? Netizens react as co-founder of AltNews shares the photo of an underage girl to intimidate the grandfather

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to a tweet by a Twitter user, Md Zubair chose to target the young girl seen in the profile image of the user instead of replying
Read more
News Reports

Gharwapsi on the day of Ram Lalla’s homecoming: 50 Muslim families embrace Hinduism in Rajasthan, say ancestors were Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims of 50 families who decided to convert to Hinduism said that their ancestors were Hindus are were forcefully converted
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput revealed to his sister about the plans of ex-partner Rhea Chakraborty to falsely implicate him: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Bihar Police has stated in the Supreme Court that Rhea had left Sushant's house on 8 June after taking his laptops, cash, jewellery, credit cards and important documents.
Read more
News Reports

After Sushant Singh and Sameer Sharma, Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak found dead, had shared Facebook video before alleged suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Before her alleged suicide, Anupama had uploaded a video on Facebook where she was seen saying that she has been cheated and has no one to trust.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty’s sole aim was to grab Sushant Singh’s money, gave him an overdose of medicine: Bihar Police to Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
In its affidavit to the SC, the Bihar Police has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty came into contact with Sushant Singh Rajput for the sole purpose of usurping his wealth and later painting him as a victim of mental illness
Read more
News Reports

Evidence of tampering surfaces after several pages from the diary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput found missing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Despite being a crucial piece of evidence in death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Mumbai police have remained silent about the possible tampering of evidence.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kashi Mathura Baki Hai’: Krishna Janmabhoomi Nirman Nyas set up in Mathura, 80 sadhus from 14 states named as members

OpIndia Staff -
The original Keshavnath Temple was destroyed by Aurangzeb and the Shahi Idgah Mosque was built on its plinth.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,250FansLike
423,433FollowersFollow
292,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com