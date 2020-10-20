Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Home News Reports Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee's...
FeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee’s death, current Exec Editor calls it ‘vendetta’

"They have been allotted two buildings — one is an office and the other was allotted as a residence to Ved Bhasin sahib. Since Bhasin sahib died some years ago, we issued them notices to vacate the house," said Deputy Director of the Estates Department Mohammed Aslam.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu and Kashmir administration takes back the possession of govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times in Srinagar
Office of Kashmir Times (Photo Credits: The Print)
2

The Estates Department of Jammu and Kashmir administration has sealed one of the two offices that were allocated by the government to run the newspaper Kashmir Times.

As per officials, the Jammu and Kashmir government had allocated two properties to Kashmir Times. One of them was used as office space while the other served as the residence of Ved Bhasin, the founder of Kashmir Times. Following his death in 2015, the administration had issued notices to the family to vacate the government-alloted residence.

As reported by Indian Express, Deputy Director of the Estates Department, Mohammed Aslam informed, “They themselves handed over the building to us and today our officials went to take possession.”

The official stated, “They have been allotted two buildings — one is an office and the other was allotted as a residence to Ved Bhasin sahib. Since Bhasin sahib died some years ago, we issued them notices to vacate the house. They themselves handed over the building to us and today our officials went to take possession.”

Executive Editor of Kashmir Times cries foul

However, Anuradha Bhasin, the daughter of the late Ved Bhasin and the current Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, who was supposed to hand over the government allocated buildings after her father’s death, has alleged that the administration has ‘locked down’ the newspaper’s office in Srinagar in an illegal manner.

She alleged, “Today, Estates Deptt locked our office without any due process of cancellation & eviction, the same way as I was evicted from a flat in Jammu, where my belongings including valuables were handed over to “new allottee.” Dubbing the move of the Jammu and Kashmir administration as ‘vendetta’ and ‘peevish’ for speaking (the truth), she claimed that the due process of law was not followed.”

Anuradha Bhasin has been on a tweet spree and is constantly sharing tweets condemning the so-called ‘vendetta’, but she has not clarified as to why the building allocated in her father’s name was not vacated after her father’s death in 2015.

Omar Abdullah and Mehboob mufti have also jumped in to tweet in favour of Bhasin.

Last year in August, she had moved the Supreme Court against the abrogation of Article 370 and ensuring immediate relaxations against the supposed ‘blackout in the valley’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssrinagar news, kashmir times news, kashmir video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee’s death, current Exec Editor calls it ‘vendetta’

OpIndia Staff -
Estates Department informed that they just took possession of the property after serving notices to Kashmir Times to vacate the premises.
Read more
Sports

Times of India spreads fake news about PV Sindhu quitting national camp due to fall-out with family and coach: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has left the national camp meant for Olympic hopefuls and travelled to London to work on her recovery and nutrition.
Read more

Twitter first says Leh a part of China, then, they say technical glitch, gets it horribly wrong even after fixing it: Read how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Nitin A Gokhale found that the microblogging platform had not fixed the technical glitch, despite being well aware of the sensitivity around it.

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

Media OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.

ABP News team attacked, stones pelted at crew in RJD held constituency of Arwal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RJD's Ravindra Singh is the sitting MLA from Arwal. ABP's Sumeet Awasthi had shared that a local IYC leader has been threatening to beat up anchor Akhilesh Anand.

When murders, kidnappings were an ‘industry’, only Shahabuddin and ‘the family’ ruled: The infamous saga of ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar

OpIndia Explains अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
15 years of Lalu Raj: When crime and chaos ruled Bihar

Recently Popular

News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai and India Today secure a gag order against social media user who had said they took 8 crores for Rhea interview

OpIndia Staff -
Issuing an order on India Today petition, the Delhi HC has ordered Twitter to suspend the man named Anurag Srivastava, and Google to remove the content from search results.
Read more
Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
Media

Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami to sue Param Bir Singh for Rs 200 crore after Maha Govt’s admission in Mumbai High court

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Govt and Mumbai police distances itself from the allegations meted out at Republic TV by PC Param Bir Singh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Srinagar: Govt-allotted office building of Kashmir Times sealed by authorities 5 years after allottee’s death, current Exec Editor calls it ‘vendetta’

OpIndia Staff -
Estates Department informed that they just took possession of the property after serving notices to Kashmir Times to vacate the premises.
Read more
News Reports

Kathua lawyer links sex crimes with worshipping Devi to target and guilt trip Hindus during Navratri, Congress joins in

OpIndia Staff -
Deepika Singh Rajawat raked up the Kathua case during Navrati in order to dampen the festive fervour among Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Accused in Ratan Lal murder was in touch with lawyer right after committing the crime: Read how ‘targeted for being Muslim’ trope is crumbling

OpIndia Staff -
That narrative was yet against shattered in court when the bail plea of an accused in the constable Ratan Lal murder was denied by the judge after his lawyers had claimed that he was targeted for being a Muslim.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus has already peaked in India, can be controlled by the end of February 2021, says expert panel

OpIndia Staff -
The panel also claimed that if all protocols are followed, the pandemic can be controlled by end of February 2021 with minimal active symptomatic cases.
Read more
Political History of India

The indomitable Lokmanya Tilak: His political activism, activities in Mumbai, camaraderie with Swami Vivkananda and legacy

devendrapai -
The prefix "Lokmanya" comes from the fact that Lokmanya Tilak was modern India's first mass leader looked up to by the masses.
Read more
News Reports

BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and wife booked by CBI in Rs 750 crore bank fraud case

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Shankar Tiwari from BSP is the sitting MLA from Chillupar, Gorakhpur.
Read more
Sports

Times of India spreads fake news about PV Sindhu quitting national camp due to fall-out with family and coach: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Badminton world champion PV Sindhu has left the national camp meant for Olympic hopefuls and travelled to London to work on her recovery and nutrition.
Read more
News Reports

UK: Conservative party’s Israel body condemns BBC’s attempt to portray convicted Hamas terrorist as a victim, asks to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
CFI urges BBC to apologize to victims of 2001 Jerusalem bombing for showing Tamimi as a victim. The US has a 5 million USD bounty on Ahlam Tamimi.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter first says Leh a part of China, then, they say technical glitch, gets it horribly wrong even after fixing it: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Nitin A Gokhale found that the microblogging platform had not fixed the technical glitch, despite being well aware of the sensitivity around it.
Read more
Media

Anti-Trump legal analyst of CNN and The New Yorker contributor suspended after masturbating on Zoom call

OpIndia Staff -
Jeffrey Toobin has offered an apology for masturbating on the Zoom video call and said that he thought he had put the video and audio on mute.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,966FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com