Thursday, October 29, 2020
Home News Reports SC raps West Bengal police for issuing summons to Delhi resident over her Facebook...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

SC raps West Bengal police for issuing summons to Delhi resident over her Facebook post ‘criticising’ Mamata Banerjee government

Supreme Court said that if police were to issue summons to ordinary citizens in such a manner, it would force the courts to step in and protect the constitutionally guarded fundamental right of free speech under Article 19(1)(a).

OpIndia Staff
Supreme Court raps Mamata Banerjee-led government over summons to Delhi resident/ Image Souce: The Hindu
528

In a major embarrassment to Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal Police for summoning a Delhi resident for her Facebook post criticising West Bengal government.

According to the reports, the West Bengal police had issued summons to a 29-year-old Delhi resident Roshni Biswas to appear before the Investigating Officer in West Bengal in response to a notice issued under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Biswas had ‘criticised’ lack of proper implementation of coronavirus lockdown in Raja Bazaar where a huge crowd had reportedly gathered. For her Facebook post, West Bengal police issued her summons. However, Roshni Biswas had challenged the issuance of summons to her by West Bengal police and the Calcutta High Court asking her to appear before police for questioning.

Supreme Court stays summons, slams West Bengal police

In a big relief to Biswas on Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the summons issued to her and warned West Bengal police saying that they cannot have citizens hauled from one corner of the country to another for a social media post criticising the government. The apex court also stayed the Calcutta High Court order asking her to appear in Kolkata and cooperate with the investigation.

A Supreme Court bench comprising of Justice DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee said that if police were to issue summons to ordinary citizens in such a manner, it would force the courts to step in and protect the constitutionally guarded fundamental right of free speech under Article 19(1)(a).

“It is like saying how dare a citizen to write something against the government, we will haul her up by summoning her from any part of the country. Summoning her from Delhi to Kolkata is sheer harassment. Tomorrow, police from Kolkata, Mumbai, Manipur and Chennai will summon people from all parts of India to send a chilling message — you want the freedom of speech, we will teach you a lesson,” the bench said in a scathing attack against West Bengal police.

Do not cross line, we are here to protect free speech: Supreme Court

R Bansal, who appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government said Biswas would be questioned and not arrested. Responding to that Justice DY Chandrachud said that this is browbeating a citizen for exercising the right to free speech. One cannot be prosecuted for saying the pandemic is not dealt with properly, he observed.

“Do not cross the line. Let India remain a free country. We, as the Supreme Court, are here to protect free speech. The reason why the SC was created by the Constitution is to ensure that ordinary citizens are not harassed by the state,” the Supreme Court observed.

The West Bengal police had registered a case against Roshni Biswas for offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) involving promoting enmity between religious groups (Section 153A), outraging religious feelings (Section 295A), defamation (Section 500), breach of the peace (Section 504), public mischief (Section 505) and other related provisions under the Information Technology Act and Disaster Management Act.

Supreme Court had rapped Mamata Banerjee govt in the past

In a similar case, Priyanka Sharma, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, was arrested in May last year for posting a meme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The West Bengal Police had booked Sharma under section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and under provisions of the Information Technology Act. She was slapped with a non-bailable warrant and was later taken into 14-day custody by the West Bengal Police.

However, a bench of the Supreme Court had granted bail to Priyanka Sharma. The judges had initially told Priyanka Sharma that she would have to apologise if she wanted a bail. As her lawyer had strongly objected the directive, the judges later cleared that Priyanka Sharma’s apology wasn’t a condition for her release on bail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsroshni biswas, roshni biswas summons, mamata banerjee supreme court
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.
Read more
News Reports

‘We are proud’: Terroristan admits hand in Pulwama attack, minister claims victory of people under leadership of Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan

OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack
Read more

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.

Witch-hunt continues: Parambir Singh sues Goa Chronicle and RVS Mani, wants to know if portal made money by publishing interview ‘defaming him’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corporate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner

Why is Europe locking down instead of copying globally famous Kerala model?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The state of Kerala, under the visionary leadership of health minister Shailaja “Teacher” has a solution to Covid-19. Why wouldn’t the world just copy the Kerala model?

Recently Popular

News Reports

Chinese state-run channel shows the portrait of Prophet Muhammad, netizens ask if Muslim nations will boycott China

OpIndia Staff -
Arslan Hidayat, an Uyghur Rights Activist, took to Twitter shared a video of a Chinese TV series on Twitter in which it was depicted that an Arab ambassador visiting China during the rule of Tang dynasty gifts a portrait of the Prophet Muhammad to the Chinese emperor.
Read more
News Reports

Charlie Hebdo mocks Turkish President Recep Erdogan in its latest cartoons, shows him lifting a skirt of woman wearing ‘hijab’

OpIndia Staff -
The front-page caricature of Wednesday's edition of Charlie Hebdo that was released online on Tuesday night depicts Erdogan in a white T-shirt and underpants, drinking a can of beer and lifting up the skirt of a woman wearing a hijab to reveal her naked bottom.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom, play pro-Hindu and Indian nationalistic songs

OpIndia Staff -
Indic social media users caused embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event on zoom
Read more
News Reports

‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The name of PM Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan's opposition members chanted 'Modi, Modi' slogans inside Pakistan National assembly
Read more
News Reports

Nikita Tomar murder: Taufeeq was pressurising her to embrace Islam family alleges

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot to death in broad daylight outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad
Read more
Crime

Nikita Tomar murder: Main accused Tauseef belongs to a family of influential Congress politicians from Nuh in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
The prime accused Tauseef's grandfather, uncles and cousin brothers are all infuential Congress politicians from Haryana's Nuh
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

The Print columnist Zainab Sikander Siddiqui wants Charlie Hebdo to have the “guts” to mock the Holocaust if it wants to publish cartoons on...

OpIndia Staff -
Zainab Sikander Siddiqui ruled that Charlie Hebdo cartoons mocking other religions are not offensive, only cartoons on Islam are offensive
Read more
News Reports

NBSA summons Zee News editor Sudhir Chaudhary for “divisive” report on the different types of Jihad, says it targets the Muslim community

OpIndia Staff -
NBSA asked Zee News Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary to appear for a hearing on November 26 via video conferencing
Read more
News Reports

Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mahathir Mohamad justified the attacks on French people by Islamist terrorist saying that mere boycott could not compensate the wrongs of France.
Read more
News Reports

AajTak, Zee News and others apologise after NBSA pulls up the channels for spreading fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

OpIndia Staff -
AajTak, Zee News and India TV air apology for its insensitive and sensationalised reporting of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Read more
News Reports

India objects to Saudi Arabia over distorted map of India on new 20 Riyal banknote, asks to take urgent corrective steps

OpIndia Staff -
India registered objection over a distorted map showing Jammu and Kashmir separated from India in newly released 20 Riyal banknote
Read more
News Reports

While Uddhav Thackeray govt stalled a development project to ‘save Aarey’, Shiv Sena-led BMC has now been fined for letting untreated sewage into the...

OpIndia Staff -
NGT has slapped Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a fine Rs 34 crore for letting untreated sewage into water
Read more
News Reports

‘We are proud’: Terroristan admits hand in Pulwama attack, minister claims victory of people under leadership of Imran ‘Taliban’ Khan

OpIndia Staff -
"Humne Hindustan ko ghus ke maara", Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry described how Pakistan orchestrated Pulwama terror attack
Read more
News Reports

After Nice, another Islamic terrorist shouting Allahu Akbar attacks France’s Avignon, guard at French embassy in Jeddah attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
Three attacks have been reported in a single day, Mayor of Nice in France asks people to unit against "Islamofascisim terrorist attack"
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police intensifies witch-hunt, now wants details that would give him almost unfettered access to the Republic TV newsroom: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police have demanded access to the newsroom of the channel including the contact details, addresses and login IDs of journalists.
Read more
News Reports

Witch-hunt continues: Parambir Singh sues Goa Chronicle and RVS Mani, wants to know if portal made money by publishing interview ‘defaming him’

OpIndia Staff -
RV Subramani had said in Goa Chronicle that a corporate house was behind appointment of Param Bir SIngh as Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
471,172FollowersFollow
19,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com