Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Home Entertainment 5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus

We decided to go through advertisements that attempt such a mischievous endeavour. In a compilation of "5 Best Creative Indian Ads About Hindu Muslim", at least two were overtly anti-Hindu.

OpIndia Staff
hindu muslim unity ads tanishq ad controversy
YouTube Screengrab
3

The Tanishq Love Jihad ad controversy has opened a can of worms on social media. Following outrage on social media, Tanishq took down its remarkably culturally sensitive and obtuse ad on Monday evening. Since then, a Tanishq showroom in Gujarat has gone so far as to offer a condemnation of the ad and issued a profuse apology to Hindu society.

However, it is not the first time that an ad agency has portrayed a series of events that is starkly at odds with observable reality. Furthermore, brands have made it a habit of guilt-tripping the Hindu community and portray the impression that Hindus are bigoted and intolerant towards the Muslim community while the latter is always keen on building good relationships with the former. This scapegoating of the Hindu community for communal tensions is highly condemnable and rather disgusting.

We decided to go through advertisements that attempt such a mischievous endeavour. In a compilation of “5 Best Creative Indian Ads About Hindu Muslim”, at least two were overtly anti-Hindu. And a third used a Hindu girl to make its point regarding ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’. In the first ad, a Hindu man is shown becoming hesitant to buy an idol of Ganapati Bappa when he realises that the idol-maker is a Muslim.

While the Hindu customer is shown as intolerant initially, the Muslim man is depicted as genial and kind whose behaviour eventually melts the heart of the customer. This is not just a one-off advertisement but a regular feature.

In the second advertisement, the husband in an old Hindu couple is shown unwilling to accept an invitation for tea at the house of their Muslim neighbour. The Hindu couple was struggling to open the lock of their home and eventually decided to take up the invitation. Soon, differences appeared to melt over a cup of Red Label Tea.

In the third ad, of Surf Excel, a young Hindu girl tells the neighbourhood kids to shower colours on her. Ultimately, we find out in the ad that the Hindu girl actually wanted the neighbourhood kids to run out of colours so she could escort a Muslim child to the Mosque for Namaaz. Once the colours were over, the Muslim boy sits on the girl’s cycle in his pristine white kurta and is then escorted to the Mosque.

Then there was this rather long video where a Hindu boy was shown invoking Allah to convince his elderly Muslim friend. He then tells his mom “bismillah e rahman e rahim” when his mother asks him what the Panditji said. The mom asks with a grimace, “Where did you go, Rahul?” Again, it is the Hindu on whose shoulders the burden of secularism lies.

Another short-film depicts a Muslim man wrongly being targeted by Hindus for apparently stealing a bike. The reason for such suspicion was apparently because he had a photo of Ganapati on his vehicle. The short film appears tailor-made to propagate the mythical ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative. The Muslim man is seen wearing a skull cap and is extremely polite while the Hindus are shown as rowdy and abusive.

The police also arrives at the scene and immediately assumes that he has stolen the bike. After preliminary checks confirmed that the bike was indeed his, he confirmed that he had kept the Ganapati photo because he was donated a heart by a Hindu man. And when he came to know that the Hindu man was a devotee of Ganapati, he placed a photo of the Hindu God on the vehicle.

These are just five instances which demonstrate a mythical reality where Hindus are portrayed in poor light to further the narrative of ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’. Such advertisements and short films can be found in abundance while the reverse scenario is virtually non-existent. It only goes on to show that there is a dedicated agenda underway to peddle a particular narrative where Hindus are cast in poor light. The Tanishq ad is part of the same agenda where the burden of secularism and tolerance is placed only and squarely on the shoulders of the Hindu community.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTanishq ad controversy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.

Recently Popular

Law

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and others join hands to target Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court: Read

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood's leading associations and production houses file a suit in Delhi High Court against Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, Navika Kumar and Rahul Shivshankar.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq removes controversial advertisement glorifying ‘love jihad’ following social media outrage

OpIndia Staff -
An advertisement promoting 'interfaith' marriage and 'love jihad' by Tanishq had sparked massive outrage on the internet
Read more
News Reports

Finally a Hindu-Muslim union that can be called “interfaith”, and it’s fictional

OpIndia Staff -
The new Tanishq jewellery advertisement projects a fictional 'interfaith' union while in reality a Dipika will have to become a Faiza
Read more
Opinions

Here is how the Tanishq ad is your guide to understand ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’

Editorial Desk -
On Friday, Tanishq Jewellery released a new ad of an ‘interfaith’ couple where the woman, decked up in jewellery, is getting ready for a ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower) function.
Read more
Politics

Khushbu Sundar joins BJP, all set to become a filthy, illiterate, physically ret**ded, brain dead, religiously fanatic monkey: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
As Khushbu Sundar quits Congress to join the BJP, her old anti-BJP tweets come back to haunt her
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment

5 videos that tried to promote Hindu-Muslim unity but ended up deriding Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Following outrage on social media, Tanishq took down its remarkably culturally sensitive and obtuse ad on Monday evening.
Read more
Media

Minority Commission issues notice to India Today for misquoting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
India Today had allegedly tweeted an incomplete statement by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from his interview with Vivek Magazine
Read more
Opinions

It is time that Hindu women are not made a pawn in deluded ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ activism

Nupur J Sharma -
New Tanishq ad, that shows a Hindu woman being 'pampered' with the Hindu ritual of god-bharai by a Muslim mother-in-law, has created quite the furore online.
Read more
News Reports

Editors Guild of India chief Shekhar Gupta hails same Bollywood which aims to stifle freedom of press

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta has taken to Twitter to hail the Bollywood big-wigs who have joined hands to gag Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dheelai nahin’: PM Modi cautions on Chinese coronavirus, expresses concerns over Maharashtra situation

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with the highest number of positive cases of Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh now continues to lie regarding citizenship laws on the international platform after Times Magazine acknowledged her

OpIndia Staff -
Bilkis Bano in her interview to DW News said that Citizenship Amendment Act discriminated against the Muslims and favoured the Hindus in the country
Read more
News Reports

Crimes against Dalits on the rise in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, steady rise in rape, assault cases since 2018

OpIndia Staff -
In 2019 alone, 6,794 cases were registered for atrocities against Dalits, up from 4607 in 2018 and 4238 in 2017.
Read more
News Reports

Johnson and Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials after ‘unexplained illness’ in one patient

OpIndia Staff -
J&J is developing the vaccine in association with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.
Read more
News Reports

Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

OpIndia Staff -
"The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch," message outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham read.
Read more
News Reports

Convoy of Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma attacked by miscreants, party suspects Congress hand

OpIndia Staff -
Punjab Congress has denied involvement and asserted that police are investigating the case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
461,997FollowersFollow
18,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com