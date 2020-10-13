Tanishq showroom in Gujarat condemns the controversial ad glorifying ‘love jihad’, apologises to Hindu society

Even as ‘liberals’ rally behind Tanishq for the controversial advertisement, its showroom in Gandhidham of Kutch, Gujarat, has condemned the same and apologised to the Hindu society.

An image has gone viral on social media where a poster put up outside Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch says that the new advertisement is shameful and apologised to Hindu community.

The above image has gone viral on social media. “The Tanishq advertisement running in media is shameful and Gandhidham Tanishq apologises to the Hindus of Kutch,” it read.

Another image of the same place has also gone viral on social media.

It is all where in social media of this side and I confirmed with a local journo.



It says, "advertisement which is running in media today is shameful, thus, tanishq Gandhidham apologises to whole Kutch district Hindu society."



Similar claims for AMD but can’t verify. pic.twitter.com/teygZR1b68 — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) October 13, 2020

Our calls to Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham, Kutch, remained unanswered.

A massive outrage broke over various social media platforms after people called for the boycott of the jewellery brand Tanishq for their latest advertisement. In its advertisement for ‘Ekatvam’ collection, Tanishq showcased a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family, preparing for her ‘god-bharai’ (baby shower). The ad released on October 9 showed a pregnant Hindu woman walking with her mother-in-law, who distinctly belonged to the Muslim faith. The Muslim mother-in-law then leads the Hindu daughter-in-law to the garden area, where the god-bharai ceremony has been set up according to Hindu traditions.

When the surprised daughter-in-law wonders about the ritual in ‘their family’, the mother in law smiled and said how ‘keeping daughter happy’ is a universal ritual. Unfortunately, in reality, there have been innumerable cases where Hindu women are forced to convert to Islam and marry Muslim men.