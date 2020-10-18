Sunday, October 18, 2020
Home Social Media Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for 'hate speech'
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

Following the suspension, it was communicated to the user that his account was suspended for violating Twitter rules on Hateful conduct although it was not pointed out precisely how the tweet condemning a terror attack violated the social media giant's policy towards hate speech.

OpIndia Staff
effucktivehumor twitter account suspended
Twitter suspends account of popular account @Effucktivehumor
10

Even as social media giants continue to face accusations of political bias against non-left accounts on their platform, Twitter continues to suspend popular accounts on the non-left spectrum of the political divide. The latest popular non-left account to be suspended is @effucktivehumor. He was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.

The tweet that got the user suspended

Following the suspension, it was communicated to the user that his account was suspended for violating Twitter rules on Hateful conduct although it was not pointed out precisely how the tweet condemning a terror attack violated the social media giant’s policy towards hate speech. At the time of his suspension, @effucktivehumor had over twenty-thousand followers on the platform.

The email that the user was sent

The suspension appears to be the consequence of a targeted attack against the user as Twitter has communicated to him that other tweets were also reported but the social media platform did not find any violations with respect to those tweets.

Another email that the user received

OpIndia got in touch with the user who told us that he has filed an appeal against the suspension. In his appeal, he said that he was not sure why his account was suspended. “I never abused, threatened or spread hate against any person, community or any religion. I never use my account or multiple handles for any disruptive purpose. I have been attempting to grow my Twitter account within the boundaries of Twitter. I was careful of my content and made sure that my tweets do not hurt or spam anyone. However, my Twitter account has been suspended and I’m not sure what went wrong,” the appeal read.

Twitter usually takes a day or two to reply to appeals against suspension of account. The user told us that the bias of the platform is quite sickening. Leftist accounts are permitted to stay on the platform and spread hatred while popular Twitter accounts that do not toe the Left line are suspended over harmless tweets, he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termseffucktivehumor
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Here is how former AAP member Mayank Gandhi is working to boost farmers’ income in rural India through water harvesting and conservation

OpIndia Staff -
Former AAP member Mayank Gandhi established the Global Vikas Trust in order to boost farmers' income across rural India.
Read more

Shashi Tharoor wears Mani Shankar Aiyar’s hat, denigrates India and praises Pakistan at Lahore Literature Festival, claims Modi govt targeting Muslims

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor denigrated India and praised Pakistan during a discussion at the Lahore Literature Festival.

Default weather apps in Chinese phones refuse to show weather info about Indian territories like Arunachal and Ladakh that China claims to be ‘disputed’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While third part apps display weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, the same is blocked in default apps in Chinese phones

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.

BARC email to Republic TV nails Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh’s lies, says no case or proof of TRP manipulation against Republic media...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BARC mail to Republic TV says that if there was any allegation against the channel, they would have informed them about the same

Recently Popular

Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
News Reports

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy over Soyeb Aftab ranking first in NEET even though Akanksha Singh scored same marks: Here are the tie-breaking rules of NEET

OpIndia Staff -
In the NEET results which were declared on Friday night, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh from Delhi have secured 720 out of 720 marks and got 1st and 2nd rank
Read more
Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood-drug nexus case: NCB arrests brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend on the charges of peddling drugs

OpIndia Staff -
NCB has said that Agisilaos Demetriades has been in touch with the drug peddlers from the Sushant-Rhea case
Read more
Politics

Kamal Nath refers to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’ at a rally as Congress supporting crowd cheers and hoots. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Former CM of MP Kamal Nath on Sunday referred to Dalit leader from the BJP Imarti Devi as 'item' at a political rally.
Read more
News Reports

Ballia firing case: UP police arrest primary accused Dhirendra Pratap Singh and his two aides, arms recovered

OpIndia Staff -
The main accused in Ballia firing case Dhirendra Pratap Singh, was apprehended by the Special Task Force (STF) of UP police
Read more
News Reports

Fascinating visuals: India successfully test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with pinpoint precision

OpIndia Staff -
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired with pin point percision from indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai
Read more
News Reports

Gonda temple mahant masterminded a staged attack on priest to frame a rival, seven including priest arrested

OpIndia Staff -
On 10th October night, priest Samrat Das of Ram Janki Temple in Tirre Manorama village of Etiathok police station area, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot at.
Read more
News Reports

Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passes away due to Coronavirus infection after believing it was a hoax

OpIndia Staff -
Ukrainian fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk passed away on Saturday after developing heart complications due to Covid-19.
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Quarrel among youths takes a communal turn as 65-year old woman Sunarkalo Kunwar get lynched by a mob

OpIndia Staff -
65-year-old woman Sunarkalo Kunwar was beaten to death with sticks over a clash that started with a quarrel among boys in the village
Read more
News Reports

Caste over development is evident in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections

अजीत झा -
In Lakhisarai and Suryagarh assembly seats in Bihar, voters are divided based on caste and it is clearly evident
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,423FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com