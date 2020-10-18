Even as social media giants continue to face accusations of political bias against non-left accounts on their platform, Twitter continues to suspend popular accounts on the non-left spectrum of the political divide. The latest popular non-left account to be suspended is @effucktivehumor. He was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.

The tweet that got the user suspended

Following the suspension, it was communicated to the user that his account was suspended for violating Twitter rules on Hateful conduct although it was not pointed out precisely how the tweet condemning a terror attack violated the social media giant’s policy towards hate speech. At the time of his suspension, @effucktivehumor had over twenty-thousand followers on the platform.

The email that the user was sent

The suspension appears to be the consequence of a targeted attack against the user as Twitter has communicated to him that other tweets were also reported but the social media platform did not find any violations with respect to those tweets.

Another email that the user received

OpIndia got in touch with the user who told us that he has filed an appeal against the suspension. In his appeal, he said that he was not sure why his account was suspended. “I never abused, threatened or spread hate against any person, community or any religion. I never use my account or multiple handles for any disruptive purpose. I have been attempting to grow my Twitter account within the boundaries of Twitter. I was careful of my content and made sure that my tweets do not hurt or spam anyone. However, my Twitter account has been suspended and I’m not sure what went wrong,” the appeal read.

Twitter usually takes a day or two to reply to appeals against suspension of account. The user told us that the bias of the platform is quite sickening. Leftist accounts are permitted to stay on the platform and spread hatred while popular Twitter accounts that do not toe the Left line are suspended over harmless tweets, he said.