Saturday, October 10, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Two terrorists including a top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama

the encounter started in the Dadoora area after the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation after specific information was received regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area.

OpIndia Staff
terrorists killed in encounter in Pulwama
Representational Image, Courtesy: IANS
5

A top commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was reportedly among the two terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir today. Among the two terrorists killed in the encounter, one has been identified as the LeT top commander Zahid Nazir Bhat as informed by the official handle of the Kashmir Zone police on Twitter.

According to reports, the encounter started in the Dadoora area after the security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation after specific information was received regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area. Incriminating material has been seized by the forces from the spot in addition to arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles.

Two terrorists killed in Kulgam

In another encounter, two terrorists were killed by the security forces in Kulgam district on after a search operation started on Friday night turned into encounter. The terrorists have not yet been identified. The forces recovered one M4 rifle and one pistol from the site.

Forces foiled Pakistan’s attempt to smuggle along LoC

According to Lieutenant General BS Raju, the Corps Commander of the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Pakistan had attempted to smuggle arms and ammunition through the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district which was foiled by the Indian Army. The ammunition which included four AK-74 riffles was being smuggled through a tube across the Kishanganga river in Keran.

Lt Gen Raju told that the situation along the LoC is under control and that the security forces have been able to reduce infiltration to a large extent. He said that less than 30 infiltrators infiltrated into this side this year.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

