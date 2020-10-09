Friday, October 9, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation of 177 development projects worth Rs 122 crores in Gorakhpur

CM Yogi Adityanath said that there is no alternative to development. This is his government's top priority. Development not only increases the chances of livelihood but also changes the attitude of the public about the city and the state concerned.

Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh has seen a gust in the development activities under the Yogi Adityanath-led government. In a big leap taken towards fulfilling his commitment to convert Gorakhpur into a “smart city”, the CM today virtually conducted the foundation laying ceremony of 177 development projects worth Rs 122 crore in Gorakhpur. Through a video conference from his government residence in Lucknow, the CM addressed the public about the project.

The development projects which got a green flag from the CM today were related to the construction of good roads, systematic drains in Sadar, Grameen and Sahjanwa constituencies of the district.

On this occasion, CM Yogi has said that every hope of development will be fulfilled in Gorakhpur which is an important center of art, culture and spirituality. He has said that in the ‘new Gorakhpur’ which the Uttar Pradesh government is shaping, every street will be illuminated with the light of development. After the state-of-the-art medical institute like AIIMS, now the zoo will be gifted this year.

The much-awaited fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur to start next year

Speaking on what his government has envisioned to transform Gorakhpur into in the near future, the CM asked people to recollect what the perception of people about Gorakhpur was 20-25 years ago. Anarchy and misery was the hallmark here. But today the ‘new Gorakhpur’ is being built according to public dreams with public cooperation, said the CM.

Yogi furthered that the revival of the fertilizer factory was the much-awaited dream of the people here which will now become a reality soon. He remembered how Prime Minister Modi, who had laid the foundation stone for the revival of a fertiliser plant in Gorakhpur had emphasized that this move would create up to 4,000 jobs and ensure an adequate supply of nutrients to farmers in Uttar Pradesh. The CM said that this project would be successfully completed and launched next year.

The CM said that the establishment of biofuel plant, water sport park, AYUSH University, Wellness Center, Veterinary College, Police Training College, the women PAC battalion will enrich the ‘new Gorakhpur’.

Yogi Adityanath stresses on improving roads and the drainage system

Speaking on how the people living in the interiors of Gorakhpur have been struggling with bad roads and poor drainage system, the CM announced that to tackle this, the UP government has today also flagged off projects to improve roads and the drainage system in Gorakhpur.

He directed the Divisional Gorakhpur to appoint a Nodal Officer for each project and all the works should be completed at the stipulated time as per the standards set.

Revamping Gorakhpur to attract tourists

Speaking on the state government’s all-out efforts to develop Gorakhpur district for tourism purpose, CM Yogi Adityanath said that the government would make Ramgarh Lake a world-class tourism centre. Since Gorakhpur is geographically at the center of the Buddhist circuit and all Buddhist tourists visiting Kushinagar, Kapilvastu and Lumbini have to pass Gorakhpur, the government has launched projects to develop and improve the Ramgarh Lake.

Saying that his government has been working to convert Uttar Pradesh into an ‘Enterprise State’ under the guidance of the Prime Minister, Yogi said that there is no alternative to development. This is his government’s top priority. Development not only increases the chances of livelihood but also changes the attitude of the public about the city and the state concerned. He said that today the views and attitude of the entire country and the world about Uttar Pradesh has changed. “We are working towards making Uttar Pradesh an ‘Enterprise Hub’ under the guidance of the Prime Minister”, said Yogi Adityanath.

Dangling electrical wires need to go immediately, asserts Yogi Adityanath

Yogi addressed the officials and said that the dangling electrical wires in the city not only spoil the aesthetics of the city but are a looming threat to the life of the public also causing great inconvenience to them. Therefore, Yogi asserted that the process of undergrounding them should be expedited.

The sanitation and cleanliness drive

Speaking about the special campaign for cleanliness and sanitization, under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which the Yogi govt will be conducting from October 10 to October 16, the CM said that it is “my special appeal to the people of Gorakhpur is to make this campaign a success. He said that garbage disposal should be ensured under the campaign. Spraying of anti larvae and lime etc. This will help in controlling dengue and other diseases.”

During the Foundation laying program, the Chief Minister also watched a short film depicting the ongoing progress of various developmental works being done in Gorakhpur.

While the MLA Rural-Shri Vipin Singh expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister on behalf of the people of Gorakhpur, citing developmental projects like AIIMS, Khad Karkhana (fertiliser factory), Ramgarh Lake project and the Zoo in Gorakhpur, MLA from Sahjanwa district- Shri Sheetal Pandey said that Gorakhpur which was left behind in the race for development due to political neglect would now compete with the big metros. He thanked the CM for giving Gorakhpur the much-needed attention. Additional Chief Secretary, Information Shri Navneet Sehgal also said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state is creating new dimensions of development. The whole country is realizing the importance of the UP model of development, said Sehgal.

