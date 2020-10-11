Uttar Pradesh: Ram Janki temple Pujari shot at in Gonda, two arrested

On 10th October night, a priest of Ram Janki Temple in Tirre Manorama village of Etiathok police station area, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, was shot. He was rushed to the hospital. As per the police, the miscreants shot him over the years old land dispute. The pujari is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Lucknow.

Samrat Das, the priest of Ram Janaki temple, had a dispute over land ownership with the land mafia. He was attacked last year as well. The miscreants attacked him on Saturday night and escaped. Police have registered FIR against four miscreants and started an investigation. The dispute between the two parties is over 25 acres of land (100 bighas) that belong to the temple.

The priest referred to Lucknow in critical condition

The priest was rushed to a local hospital after the incident. He was later referred to Lucknow Trauma Center as he was in critical condition. He is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital in Lucknow.

Two arrested in the case

Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said in a statement that the police had arrested two people, and the other two are still absconding. The condition of the priest is out of danger. Police have claimed that they will arrest the remaining two soon. SP Pandey said that the dispute is over land between two parties.