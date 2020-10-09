Uttar Pradesh: Youth brutally assaulted over a land dispute, accused urinated on his face, cut-off his ‘Janeu’

In a shocking incident, a youth was brutally assaulted by four people in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria on Monday. The accused not only cut-off the sacred thread (Janeu) of theb youth but also forced him to drink urine. The four accused were arrested in Sakarpar area under Sadar Kotwali police station limit in neighbouring Deoria district, police said on Monday.

According to the reports, on Monday Deoria police arrested four men for beating a man, urination on him and also cutting-off his sacred thread over a land dispute in Sakarpar area in Deoria district.

The incident surfaced after the victim posted a video on Twitter narrating the entire incident. The victim identified as Anish Chand Dwivedi had also filed a complaint at the Sadar Kotwali.

In the video, Anish had said that some people of the Sakarpar area had surrounded him and beat him up after taking him at gun-point. The victim also said that one of the accused urinated in his mouth and cut-off his janeu (sacred thread).

“One Anish Chand Dwivedi of Pansrahi area under Sadar Kotwali police station limits having a land dispute with his neighbour Satish Yadav posted on the Twitter on Sunday night that he was going on a motorcycle when some people of Sakarpar area surrounded him and started beating him at gunpoint,” Deoria Superintendent of Police Shishya Pal said.

“In the police complaint lodged later, Dwivedi said the accused had beaten him up and one among them urinated on his body”, the SP added. He also said that the Janeu was broken by the assailants when they held the victim’s collar.

According to the police, the victim had a land dispute with his neighbour Satish Yadav. The police have now arrested all the four accused and a case is being registered under the relevant sections.