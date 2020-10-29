‘Modi, Modi’ slogans inside Pakistan National Assembly: Here is what happened

The name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed on Monday as members of Pakistan political class shouted ‘Modi, Modi’ inside Pakistan National assembly. While initially, the chants of ‘voting, voting’ started while the debate surrounded Islamophobia and the cartoons published by Charlie Hebdo, the name of PM Modi was also used in the sloganeering.

On Monday, the Pakistan National Assembly passed a resolution condemning French President Emmanuel Macron for refusing to condemn a French publication for showing caricatures depicting Prophet Muhammad.

Amidst the constant ruckus inside the National Assembly, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that the government and opposition have agreed to present a unanimous resolution condemning the act of caricaturing Prophet Muhammad, its publication by French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the “resurgence of Islamophobic acts” in various countries.

As Qureshi began to speak on the resolution and then started talking about the Balochistan movement and how, slogans of Azadi were raised, the opposition members were disrupting his speech repeatedly. While during the discussion about Islamophobia, chants of ‘voting voting’ were heard, when Qureshi started talking about Azadi slogans by Balochistan politicians and blaming Modi for it, the Indian Prime Minister’s name was also used in the slogans.

While the discussion in the parliament revolved around Islamophobia and the Charlie Hebdo cartoons, opposition parties first asking for voting to be held. Thereafter, some Balochistan ministers started raising slogans about the independence of Balochistan. It was after that the situation spun out of control.

The opposition parties continued to slogans inside the National Assembly even as Imran Khan-led government accused them of being them ‘Modi’s friends’ and ‘traitors’ when he started talking about Balochistan.

Responding to a comment made by an opposition leader saying that the Imran Khan-led government had failed to get Pakistan removed from the ‘grey list’ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Qureshi accused the opposition of peddling “India’s narrative” and making national institutions “controversial”.

Pointing to PML-N’s Khawaja Asif, the Foreign Minister said it appeared to him that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “spirit has been transferred into him”. As Qureshi accused PML-N and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of colluding with PM Modi, slogans of “Modi ka jo yaar hai gaddar hai, gaddar hai (the friend of Modi is a traitor)” were shouted inside the National Assembly.

Essentially, while PM Modi’s name was certainly heard inside the parliament, it appears as though it was to allege that it was India that was creating trouble for Pakistan in Balochistan rather than in his ‘support’, as is being alleged.

The name of the Prime Minister was being taken repeatedly to condemn the opposition members who were questioning the Imran Khan government over Pakistan being included in the FATF grey list and also, the situation in Balochistan.

This comes as no surprise that PM Modi has taken a tough stand against Pakistan and the terrorism that it regularly sponsors. It was revealed in the Pakistan parliament itself that after the Balakot airstrikes, wing commander Abhinandan was returned to India because the Pakistan establishment feared that PM Modi was willing to go to war with the terror state.

Pakistan passes resolution to recall its non-existent envoy to France

In its resolution, Pakistan’s National Assembly also asked the Imran Khan government to recall its ambassador to France in protest against the publication of images of Prophet Mohammed in France.

The resolution also asked the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to boycott French products and designate March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia. It also urged the non-OIC countries to offer legal assistance to Muslims residing in their countries for their grievance redressal while also calling upon the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to start a global dialogue to counter Islamophobia.

However, the parody country of Pakistan just does not fail to embarrass itself as currently Pakistan does not have an envoy in France. Pakistan’s ambassador to France Moin-ul-Haq was transferred to as ambassador to China three months ago. Pakistan did not appoint his replacement in the Pakistani embassy in Paris since then.

Pro-India accounts disrupt Pakistan’s anti-India online meeting on Zoom

Just yesterday, a group of Indic social media users caused a massive embarrassment to Pakistani authorities and diplomats after they raided their online event that was organised to peddle anti-India rhetoric. The pro-Hindu accounts also disrupted the event by playing pro-Hindu and nationalistic songs on the video conference organised on Zoom.

A few Pakistani diplomats, along with some self-proclaimed human rights ‘activists’ and pro-Pakistan trolls had organised an event on online meeting platform ‘Zoom’ to discuss the so-called ’72 Years of Indian Occupation of Kashmir’.

During the anti-India event, pro-Indian accounts attempted to stop Pakistani diplomats from speaking lies on Kashmir issue by playing some Hindu nationalistic songs to stop Pakistanis from peddling their usual anti-India narrative.