On Saturday night, a notorious criminal jumped to death from the apartment of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician, following a police raid. The incident took place at a housing complex in Chitpore in North Kolkata, West Bengal.

As per the report by ABP Ananda, the deceased criminal has been identified as Abdul Hossain alias Sentiya. The deceased allegedly had multiple cases of murder and extortion registered against him, at the Bhadreswar police station in Hooghly. According to the police, Hossain was drinking at the apartment with his colleagues, which included a police official, driver and cook of the apartment owner. They had also called in two sex workers at the said apartment. ABP Ananda reported that the flat belonged to a TMC leader named Mohammed Yasin.

Reportedly, Hossain and his colleagues ended up having a brawl, which alerted the other residents of the housing complex. The fight took an ugly turn and the security guards had to intervene to pacify the situation. At around midnight, one of the call girls, soaked in blood, came out of the apartment and cried for help. Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and called in the police.

Meanwhile, the notorious criminal had locked the door from inside. When the cops knocked on the door, the wanted criminal tried to escape from the apartment, which was located on the fourth floor. A police official informed, “When cops knocked on the door, Hossain tried to slip out of the balcony using a curtain. But he soon lost grip and tried to hang on to a nylon rope. But he lost grip again and fell on the lawn”. Hossain was then rushed to the RG Kar hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

(Video Courtesy: ABp Ananda)

Cops interrogate colleagues of Hossain, forensic team finds struggle marks

While speaking about the incident to ABP Ananda, forensic expert Tanmoy Mukherjee said, “There are marks of struggle within the flat. We have found bloodstains all over the apartment. The accused had tried to flee using the curtains of the apartment but he failed. They had also tried to escape from the back door but it was in vain.”

The cops have recovered a huge stockpile of cigarettes, alcohol and broken bottles from the crime scene. At the same time, a forensic team was called in to examine the scene. The cops have detained the police official, cook, driver of TMC leader, besides the two sex workers are also being interrogated.