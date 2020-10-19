Monday, October 19, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal: Notorious criminal Abdul Hossain, partying at TMC leader's apartment, jumps to death...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

West Bengal: Notorious criminal Abdul Hossain, partying at TMC leader’s apartment, jumps to death after a police raid

While speaking about the incident to ABP Ananda, forensic expert Tanmoy Mukherjee said, "There are marks of struggle within the flat. We have found bloodstains all over the apartment. The accused had tried to flee using the curtains of the apartment but he failed."

OpIndia Staff
West Bengal: Notorious criminal Abdul Hossain, partying at TMC leader's apartment, jumps to death after a police raid
Abdul Hossain (left0, forensic team examines apartment (right), images via ABP Ananda
19

On Saturday night, a notorious criminal jumped to death from the apartment of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) politician, following a police raid. The incident took place at a housing complex in Chitpore in North Kolkata, West Bengal.

As per the report by ABP Ananda, the deceased criminal has been identified as Abdul Hossain alias Sentiya. The deceased allegedly had multiple cases of murder and extortion registered against him, at the Bhadreswar police station in Hooghly. According to the police, Hossain was drinking at the apartment with his colleagues, which included a police official, driver and cook of the apartment owner. They had also called in two sex workers at the said apartment. ABP Ananda reported that the flat belonged to a TMC leader named Mohammed Yasin.

Notorious criminal jumps to death from TMC politician’s flat

Reportedly, Hossain and his colleagues ended up having a brawl, which alerted the other residents of the housing complex. The fight took an ugly turn and the security guards had to intervene to pacify the situation. At around midnight, one of the call girls, soaked in blood, came out of the apartment and cried for help. Hearing her screams, the neighbours came to her rescue and called in the police.

Meanwhile, the notorious criminal had locked the door from inside. When the cops knocked on the door, the wanted criminal tried to escape from the apartment, which was located on the fourth floor. A police official informed, “When cops knocked on the door, Hossain tried to slip out of the balcony using a curtain. But he soon lost grip and tried to hang on to a nylon rope. But he lost grip again and fell on the lawn”. Hossain was then rushed to the RG Kar hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

(Video Courtesy: ABp Ananda)

Cops interrogate colleagues of Hossain, forensic team finds struggle marks

While speaking about the incident to ABP Ananda, forensic expert Tanmoy Mukherjee said, “There are marks of struggle within the flat. We have found bloodstains all over the apartment. The accused had tried to flee using the curtains of the apartment but he failed. They had also tried to escape from the back door but it was in vain.”

The cops have recovered a huge stockpile of cigarettes, alcohol and broken bottles from the crime scene. At the same time, a forensic team was called in to examine the scene. The cops have detained the police official, cook, driver of TMC leader, besides the two sex workers are also being interrogated.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
News Reports

Muslim doctor denied German Citizenship because he refused to shake hand with a woman as she ‘posed a threat of seduction’

OpIndia Staff -
The German court described the Muslim doctor as "fundamentalist" for his denial to shake hand
Read more

“I see no reason why BARC cannot make a public statement”: Here is what the email exchange between BARC and Republic TV said

Media OpIndia Staff -
The BARC CEO had privately confirmed to Republic TV on an email correspondence that the channel was not found guilty of any malpractice and thus no disciplinary action was initiated against them

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.

‘We are all items’: Kamal Nath brazens it out after referring to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Instead of tendering an apology, Kamal Nath has claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from 'main issues' such as joblessness.

Yogi govt launches Mission Shakti, promises zero tolerance towards crimes against women

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched Mission Shakti on the second day of Navratri, the festival celebrating the divine feminine.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

In 2012 ‘out of town’ Salman Khan partied with Parambir Singh in Mumbai on day Bandra cops could not serve him Court summons for...

OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Mid-Day in 2012, Salman Khan and Parambir Singh were both found attending a Christmas party hosted by Sunny Dewan and his wife Anu Dewan in Mumbai. This when the Bandra cops claimed Khan was not in town.
Read more
News Reports

After Chinese phones blocking weather data for Arunachal and Ladakh, now Twitter shows Leh as part of China

OpIndia Staff -
Security analyst Nitin A Gokhale found that Twitter has labelled Leh in Ladakh as part of People's Republic of China (PRC)
Read more
News Reports

Pro-congress journalists and trolls target Amitabh Bachchan’s son-in-law Nikhil Nanda when another Nikhil Nanda criticised Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Nikhil Nanda, the MD of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Limited, had exposed Rahul Gandhi for criticising India's handling of COVID-19 crisis
Read more
News Reports

Odisha lawyer Mehendi Reza gives rape threats to Kangana Ranaut on Navratri post, claims Facebook ID was ‘hacked’

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Kangana Ranaut receives rape threat on her post wishing people for Navratri.
Read more
Media

BARC says exactly what India Today said when the truth was revealed: ‘But it was confidential’

K Bhattacharjee -
BARC has strongly condemned Republic TV in a statement for revealing what it calls confidential communication.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter suspends popular non-left account over tweet condemning Paris beheading for ‘hate speech’

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter account @effucktivehumor was suspended indefinitely for a tweet that condemned the Paris beheading.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

After showing Leh as part of China, Twitter claims ‘technical issue’ resolved, issues statement

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter issues statement after showing Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in location tag for live broadcast, says error has been rectified
Read more
Media

TimesNow joined the Left in condemning Republic TV to hell, now, the Left is gunning for them too

Editorial Desk -
The 'TRP scam' started off when Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh named Republic TV and hid the fact that the FIR which was filed, based on the Hansa Research Report, named India Today
Read more
News Reports

Muslim doctor denied German Citizenship because he refused to shake hand with a woman as she ‘posed a threat of seduction’

OpIndia Staff -
The German court described the Muslim doctor as "fundamentalist" for his denial to shake hand
Read more
Media

“I see no reason why BARC cannot make a public statement”: Here is what the email exchange between BARC and Republic TV said

OpIndia Staff -
The BARC CEO had privately confirmed to Republic TV on an email correspondence that the channel was not found guilty of any malpractice and thus no disciplinary action was initiated against them
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Notorious criminal Abdul Hossain, partying at TMC leader’s apartment, jumps to death after a police raid

OpIndia Staff -
According to the police, Hossain was drinking at the apartment with his colleagues, which included a police official, driver and cook of the apartment owner.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
Entertainment

Live streaming of ‘Ayodhya ki Ram Leela’ on DD National’s YouTube channel gains over a million digital views

OpIndia Staff -
The live telecast of the event was launched by Neelkanth Tiwari, Tourism, Culture, Religious Affairs Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma, MP Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Crime

Paris beheading case: Online doxxing by Islamists, role of a local Mosque under probe, 10 arrested so far

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the father of a student had started the campaign to fire the teacher after he allegedly showed some cartoons of Mohammad in the class.
Read more
Politics

‘We are all items’: Kamal Nath brazens it out after referring to Dalit BJP leader Imarti Devi as ‘item’

OpIndia Staff -
Instead of tendering an apology, Kamal Nath has claimed that his comment was distorted to deviate public discourse from 'main issues' such as joblessness.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Gau Rakshak attacked, assaulted by violent mob in Nalasopara in presence of police

OpIndia Staff -
Gau Rakhak Rajesh Pal was reportedly attacked by a violent mob in Nalasopara's Burhan Chowk area while trying to prevent a cow smuggling operation.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
464,547FollowersFollow
18,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com