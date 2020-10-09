Friday, October 9, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: West Bengal police pull off the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: West Bengal police pull off the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while assaulting him

Balwinder Singh said that he was just standing in one corner when the police officer suddenly attacked him. He was dragged and his turban was ripped off in full public view.

OpIndia Staff
WB-Sikh officer turban ripped off
WB police assaults, rips off the turban of a on-duty Sikh officer
3

In an incident that could spell trouble for the Mamata Banerjee government, a West Bengal police officer was caught on camera pulling down the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while dragging, assaulting him. Balwinder Singh, the security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked when the West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal.

Condemning the disgraceful conduct by the West Bengal police, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that disgracing a Sikh’s Dastar (headgear) is an insult of the entire Sikh community and their religion. Sharing the video of the incident, the Akali Dal leader demanded strict action against the police officer.

Sikh security official’s turban ripped off in pull public view

According to reports, Balwinder Singh was arrested from the Howrah Maidan by the WB police, as the on-duty Sikh security official was carrying a loaded gun. Speaking to the media from inside a police vehicle, BJP leader Priyangu Pandey said that Balwinder Singh, an ex-army officer, held a proper licence for the gun he carried.

The WB police had argued that Singh’s licence was valid only in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir as it was issued there. However, the BJP leader asserted that Balwinder Singh’s arms licence has a stamp of an all India permit and can be used anywhere across the country.

The BJP leader said that after working in Assam and Guwahati, Balwinder Singh had joined him in Kolkata. Pandey said that despite having an all India Arms licence, the way WB police snatched the gun from Singh’s hand, the way they assaulted the ex-army officer was disgraceful. In strong words, the BJP leader condemned the way WB police insulted the entire Sikh community by knocking off a Sikh’s pagdi (turban), which he said is the greatest insult a Sikh can be subjected to.

Balwinder Singh speaking to the media also confirmed that his arms licence had been issued from Rajouri but had an all India permit. He said that he was just standing in one corner when the police officer suddenly attacked him. He was dragged and his turban was ripped off in full public view.

The BJP leader has demanded that stringent action should be taken against the West Bengal police who displayed their high-handedness and resorted to such barbarism against BJP karyakarta’s who were peacefully holding the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya to move a breach of privilege motion against the West Bengal police officials

Earlier in the day, BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya had accused the WB police of working as mere puppets and said that he would be moving a breach of privilege motion against the West Bengal police officials after they allegedly manhandled the BJP leaders who had gone to the Jorasanko police station to file an FIR against police for the unprovoked attack during a march to the state headquarters Nabanna yesterday. “Police station have become TMC party offices in Mamata’s Bengal. Police have two choices: Either file FIR in accordance with law or Remove uniform and hold TMC party flag”, he Tweeted.

WB police unleash brutality on BJYM and BJP workers, TMC goons join in 

The West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. Disturbing visuals had emerged from the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas on Thursday.

West Bengal Police in the behest of the Mamata Banerjee government came down heavily on the BJP karyakartas by raining lathis and using tear gas at them. Trinamool party workers too joined the violence against the BJP workers. The goons allegedly associated with the TMC attempted to disrupt the peaceful rally and attacked the BJP workers. Crude bombs were hurled and the protesting karyakartas were subjected to ‘chemical liquid attacks’ as well.

OpIndia had also accessed pictures of the WB government’s excesses on the BJP and BJYM karyakartas. As per sources OpIndia spoke to, 450 karyakartas of the BJP had been arrested and over a thousand were injured during the crackdown on the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest by the BJYM.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more

Why is Kamala Harris so unlikable? She has a little Hillary Clinton problem

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
During the debate, while Mike Pence appeared polite and cordial, Kamala Harris reeked of condescension and unbelievable pettiness.

India Today lies and twists statement by a ‘dara hua witness’ to attack Republic TV with claims the witness never made

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Sahil Joshi, was heard talking to Tejal Solanki, the same witness who had given a sound byte to Republic TV yesterday implicating India Today in the fake TRP scam.

Media forgets Dalit victim in Hathras to pursue TRP blame game

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Keep in mind. These cheap TRP battles wiped the Hathras case off our screens. This is how much the great humanitarians in media care for the people.

After FIR names India Today in the ‘Fake TRP’ case, it flaunts crime branch notice as ‘proof’ to declare Republic TV as guilty

Media OpIndia Staff -
Despite being named in the FIR, the India Today has continued to brazen it out and went to pin the blame on Republic TV in the 'Fake TRP' case.

Recently Popular

Media

Prime witness in the ‘false TRP scam’ speaks up, names India Today specifically: Hear the explosive audio

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had said that three TV channels, including Republic TV, were involved in manipulating viewership data of BARC
Read more
News Reports

Lies of Mumbai Police Commissioner exposed, the FIR filed in the TRP scam case names India Today, not Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR says that 5 panel homes were paid to watch India Today for 2 hours per day, not Republic TV as alleged by Mumbai police commissioner
Read more
Entertainment

Netizens decide to boycott Mirzapur season 2 on Amazon Prime as lead actor Ali Fazal had celebrated anti-CAA violence

OpIndia Staff -
Ali Fazal had tweeted in support of the violent anti-CAA protests which culminated into riots in February 2020.
Read more
Media

Loser channels and TV anchors thrashed by Republic TV join hands with Shiv Sena to target Arnab Goswami over ‘fake TRP scandal’

OpIndia Staff -
Journalists who had terribly lost to Arnab Goswami and Republic TV quickly deemed them guilty over the 'Fake TRP scandal'.
Read more
Social Media

Baba ka Dhaba: How Netizens did their part in keeping the place afloat and lessons in humanity

Nirwa Mehta -
There are innumerable 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in our neighbourhood. Maybe it is time to check upon them too.
Read more
Media

AajTak to pay Rs 1 lakh fine and issue a public apology for broadcasting fake news about Sushant Singh Rajput: Read what NBSA said

OpIndia Staff -
India Today Group’s Aaj Tak has in the recent past spread several such fake news related to Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Watch: West Bengal police pull off the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while assaulting him

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders condemned the way WB police insulted the entire Sikh community by knocking off a Sikh's pagdi (turban)
Read more
Media

After this report, India Today may allege that Republic TV pays YouTube Rs 500-700 to boost its viewership: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The channel was at the centre of a furore when Mumbai Police Commissioner asserted that Republic TV paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 as a part of its efforts to manipulate TRP
Read more
News Reports

Hansa research confirms filing of FIR that names India Today in TRP scam: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
Hansa Research Group said that as a result of an investigation conducted by them and BARC, the TRP manipulation came to light
Read more
News Reports

No ‘witty’ headline on first page: Scared of Mamata Banerjee, Telegraph ignores police brutality on BJP workers during protests

OpIndia Staff -
The BJP protest and police crackdown on it was carried on sixth page of Telegraph, with first devoted to article on cotton and silk sarees
Read more
Media

India Today was held guilty of viewership malpractice after show-cause notice, was asked to pay Rs 5,00,000 fine to BARC: Exclusive details

Nupur J Sharma -
India Today went on overdrive trying to shield itself after they had made a fool of themselves and gone after Republic TV and Arnab Goswami in the TRP scam issue
Read more
Crime

Man beheads wife on suspicion of infidelity, walks into police station with severed head

OpIndia Staff -
The accused suspected his wife of having an affair with a neighbour. He attacked the neighbour as well.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police targets Republic TV yet again after their TRP scam lies fell flat, summons journalist Pradip Bhandari for questioning

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint against Republic TV consulting editor Pradeep Bhandari has been registered at the Khar police station
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: ‘TMC activist’ arrested for harbouring killers of BJP leader Manish Shukla, CID recovers bikes, carbines and pistols

OpIndia Staff -
The CID officials had informed that the plan to kill Manish Shukla was hatched at Subodh's residence in Barrackpore.
Read more
News Reports

‘Horrible professor, avoid at all costs,’ pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke receives harsh reviews from students on Rate My Professors

OpIndia Staff -
Pro-Aurangzeb historian Audrey Truschke is a professor at the History Department of the Rutgers State University in New Jersey.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan, worried about after-life, leaves showbiz for Islam, to follow ‘rules of Allah’: Read what she said

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Sana Khan has decided to quit the entertainment industry after being enlightened by the 'teachings of Islam'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,198FansLike
460,283FollowersFollow
18,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com