In an incident that could spell trouble for the Mamata Banerjee government, a West Bengal police officer was caught on camera pulling down the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while dragging, assaulting him. Balwinder Singh, the security guard of BJP leader Priyangu Pandey was attacked when the West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal.

Condemning the disgraceful conduct by the West Bengal police, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that disgracing a Sikh’s Dastar (headgear) is an insult of the entire Sikh community and their religion. Sharing the video of the incident, the Akali Dal leader demanded strict action against the police officer.

बंगाल पुलिस का गुंडाराज- जो सामने दिखा उसी पर डंडे बरसा दिये



सेक्युरिटी अफसर बलविंदर सिंह की पगड़ी उतारकर उन्हे सड़क पर घसीटा गया

दस्तार का अपमान सिख धर्म का अपमान

पुलिस की ऐसी गुंडागर्दी भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर कलंक

Demanding strict action agnst these police officers @MamataOfficial pic.twitter.com/SLUWh50Rro — #Istandwithfarmers Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) October 9, 2020

Sikh security official’s turban ripped off in pull public view

According to reports, Balwinder Singh was arrested from the Howrah Maidan by the WB police, as the on-duty Sikh security official was carrying a loaded gun. Speaking to the media from inside a police vehicle, BJP leader Priyangu Pandey said that Balwinder Singh, an ex-army officer, held a proper licence for the gun he carried.

The WB police had argued that Singh’s licence was valid only in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir as it was issued there. However, the BJP leader asserted that Balwinder Singh’s arms licence has a stamp of an all India permit and can be used anywhere across the country.

The BJP leader said that after working in Assam and Guwahati, Balwinder Singh had joined him in Kolkata. Pandey said that despite having an all India Arms licence, the way WB police snatched the gun from Singh’s hand, the way they assaulted the ex-army officer was disgraceful. In strong words, the BJP leader condemned the way WB police insulted the entire Sikh community by knocking off a Sikh’s pagdi (turban), which he said is the greatest insult a Sikh can be subjected to.

Balwinder Singh speaking to the media also confirmed that his arms licence had been issued from Rajouri but had an all India permit. He said that he was just standing in one corner when the police officer suddenly attacked him. He was dragged and his turban was ripped off in full public view.

The BJP leader has demanded that stringent action should be taken against the West Bengal police who displayed their high-handedness and resorted to such barbarism against BJP karyakarta’s who were peacefully holding the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally.

BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya to move a breach of privilege motion against the West Bengal police officials

Earlier in the day, BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya had accused the WB police of working as mere puppets and said that he would be moving a breach of privilege motion against the West Bengal police officials after they allegedly manhandled the BJP leaders who had gone to the Jorasanko police station to file an FIR against police for the unprovoked attack during a march to the state headquarters Nabanna yesterday. “Police station have become TMC party offices in Mamata’s Bengal. Police have two choices: Either file FIR in accordance with law or Remove uniform and hold TMC party flag”, he Tweeted.

WB police unleash brutality on BJYM and BJP workers, TMC goons join in

The West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. Disturbing visuals had emerged from the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas on Thursday.

West Bengal Police in the behest of the Mamata Banerjee government came down heavily on the BJP karyakartas by raining lathis and using tear gas at them. Trinamool party workers too joined the violence against the BJP workers. The goons allegedly associated with the TMC attempted to disrupt the peaceful rally and attacked the BJP workers. Crude bombs were hurled and the protesting karyakartas were subjected to ‘chemical liquid attacks’ as well.

OpIndia had also accessed pictures of the WB government’s excesses on the BJP and BJYM karyakartas. As per sources OpIndia spoke to, 450 karyakartas of the BJP had been arrested and over a thousand were injured during the crackdown on the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest by the BJYM.