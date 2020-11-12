Members of child helpline in Pilibhit rescued a vulnerable 12-year-old boy who had escaped from a madrassa alleging torture. As per a report published in the Times of India, the boy had confided to the members of child helpline that he was beaten and chained when he attempted to escape from the Islamic seminary located in the Jahanabad area of the town.

Child helpline rescues the 12-year-old boy who ran away from the madrassa

The case pertains to Al-Jamiatul Razvia Madinatul Islam madrassa in the Kotwali police station area. The minor has alleged that the teacher of the madrassa, named Hazrat Saheb, had tied him with chains and thrashed him with wooden sticks when he expressed his desire to return to his house. The child was rescued by the child helpline after he ran away from the madrassa.

The coordinator of the child helpline, Nirbhan Singh stated that the child was chased by the staffers of the madrassa and had caught him at Nehru Park in Pilibhit city. However, they fled from the location after locals gathered in the park on hearing the child cry. Subsequently, the police were called at the spot, which approached the child helpline and handed over the victim to them.

Police waiting for the CWC report to file a case against the madrassa

The child was then produced before the Child Welfare Committee(CWC) for further action, Singh said. The police are now waiting for a report from the CWC to lodge a case in the matter.

Singh added that the boy was admitted to the madrassa by his parents a few months ago but he was reluctant to study there. He was later sent for the medical examination at the district government hospital, where he was also tested for COVID-19.

Due to the two consecutive holidays on November 29 and 30, the parents of the boy were given his custody. A report in the matter will be sent to police on December 1, Singh said.