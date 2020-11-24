Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, has cleared a proposal to rename the Ayodhya Airport to Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, Ayodhya.

Speculations were rife that the airport in Ayodhya will be named after Shri Ram. The proposal has been cleared formally today. As per reports quoting official sources, the government has set a December 2021 deadline for the completion of the project.

“The government believes that there will be a huge tourist traffic — both domestic and international — in Ayodhya when the construction of grand Ram temple is completed. The airport will further facilitate this,” an official spokesman was quoted as saying.

Yogi Adityanath has earned himself a reputation with his emphasis on naming places keeping mind their cultural heritage. He had earned plaudits after renaming Allahabad to Prayagraj and restoring the name of Faizabad to Ayodhya district.