In a series of tweets, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched an attack on People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration alias ‘Gupkar Gang’.

Congress should make its stand clear.

In his tweets, HM Shah said that the Gupkar Gang is going ‘global’ and wants foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir, an internal matter. Pointing out to the disrespect towards India’s sovereignty and national flag that some leaders of the alliance have displayed, Shah asked Sonia and Rahul Gandhi if they agree with the point of view of their alliance in J&K. Mufti had said that the Indian flag means nothing to her if the Indian government does not restore the flag of the erstwhile state of J&K.

The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India’s Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang ? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

Congress has decided to contest the J&K District Development Council elections in alliance with the ‘Gupkar gang’. Shah urged the Congress leaders to make their stand clear in front of the people of India about the anti-India statements made by the Gupkar leaders.

Gupkar alliance wants to take J&K back to the era of terror

Shah said that the ‘Gupkar Gang’ wants to take Jammu and Kashmir back to the era of terror and turmoil. “They want to bring back Article 370, which was anti-Dalit, anti-women, and anti-tribals”, he added.

Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away rights of Dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they’re being rejected by the people everywhere. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

‘Gupkar gang’ wants international powers to intervene against our national interests: Shah

Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir have been, is, and will always remain an integral part of India. “Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood, or else the people will sink it,” he added. The home minister cautioned against any ‘global gathbandhan’ that is support from foreign powers to further a separatist agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy ‘global gathbandhan’ against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 17, 2020

On several occasions, Farooq Abdullah has stated that China should rule Jammu and Kashmir and not India. Previously, he wanted Pakistan to take control of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged China and Pakistan to intervene and help his party restore Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Even Congress leaders have urged Pakistan to help to topple NDA-led central government in the past.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration or PAGD is a regional and mainstream political party’s alliance in Jammu and Kashmir that includes National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM, CPI, and J&K People’s Movement. Now Indian National Congress has joined hands with them for the upcoming elections. The group came into existence on October 15, intending to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir that Article 370 had provided it.