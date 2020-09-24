Thursday, September 24, 2020
Home News Reports What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the 'coffin of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled by China

"To be honest, I wonder whether they (Modi govt) will find somebody who will call himself an Indian today. What they did on 5th August last year, was the last nail in the coffin of India", Abdullah said in an interview with Karan Thapar.

OpIndia Staff
Former JK CM Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled by China
Former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah/ Image Source: Starsunfolded
208

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmiri people ‘do not feel or want to be Indian’ and they would rather prefer to be ruled by China, instead of India. 

Speaking to the far-left website ‘The Wire’, Farooq Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, said that the Kashmiris would rather be ruled by the Chinese, rather than being part of the country. In the interview, Abdullah claimed that the sentiments of the Kashmiris are such that they are waiting for Chinese to enter Kashmir despite their human rights record with Muslims in China.

“To be honest, I wonder whether they (Modi govt) will find somebody who will call himself an Indian today. What they did on 5th August last year, was the last nail in the coffin of India. And that’s what they did. You go and talk to anybody; they don’t want to be known as Indians,” the three-time Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said to Karan Thapar.

Claiming that the people of Kashmir have lost faith from the Modi-led government, Abdullah said that the lakhs of Kashmiri will hit the streets in the future against the policies of Modi government once Section 144 is lifted. “We had joined Gandhi’s India, not Modi’s India,” he said.

- Advertisement -

In the 44-minute interview, Farooq Abdullah said that the Modi government has brought a new domicile law that is intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and create a Hindu majority.

Speaking on his alleged detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the former Chief Minister said that it was the ‘Quran’ which gave him the courage to stand on fight against the Modi government.

Article 370, 35A will be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

In the interview, Farooq Abdullah said that the National Conference and other parties had come together to issue the Gupkar Declaration of August 2019, which reiterated its stand again on August 22 this year. The parties, according to the declaration, are committed to restoring the dignity of Kashmiris.

Farooq Abdullah said that the parties will look to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A and also restore statehood of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah claimed that he had faith in the Supreme Court and hoped that it would hear his petition expeditiously.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKashmiri news, Farooq Abdullah case, Jammu and Kashmir video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.
Read more
News Reports

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".
Read more

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.

Rana Ayyub lies again, this time while writing an ode to the old lady protestor at Shaheen Bagh for Time’s 100 most influential people...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rana has written that Shaheen Bagh protestor 'Bilkis' was sitting to protest against the CAA that could "block Muslims from citizenship".

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, three others summoned by NCB in Bollywood drug probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Deepika’s name had emerged in the drug abuse probe earlier this week after her WhatsApp conversations went viral.

BJP govt must be careful about ecosystem trying to engineer price rises

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
BJP government needs to watch out about what comes next. The so called “age of controls” may be over, but the mentality of that era might not be.

Recently Popular

News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

‘Are your breasts real? Can I touch?’ Actress Sherlyn Chopra accuses KWAN talent agency co-founder of sexual misconduct

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra on Tuesday took to Twitter to call out sexual misconduct of KWAN talent agency co-founder Anirban Blah.
Read more
News Reports

Nikhil Dwivedi, filmmaker and director of talent agency owned by Salman Khan, claims latter did not buy stakes in KWAN. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Uniworld Big Talent (UBT) owned by Salman Khan, holds major stakes in Big Bang Media Venture, the holding company which owns KWAN.
Read more
News Reports

Casting director of Rhea Chakraborty’s debut film ‘Jalebi’ among 10 Bollywood personalities to have died in the past few months. Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A post containing the list of recent deaths of Bollywood celebs and the alleged reasons behind their deaths is being widely shared.
Read more
Entertainment

Goa Police arrests actress Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Ahmed Bombay for assaulting and molesting her

OpIndia Staff -
Born and brought up in United Arab Emirates, Sam is an ad-filmmaker and a producer. He had done projects with celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone amongst others.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against William Dalrymple for flouting visa norms, trying to interfere in India’s internal affairs

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court advocate and author Monika Arora has stated that William Dalrymple has violated visa norms by trying to interfere in India's democratic process and trample on her freedom of expression.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Triple talaq to child marriage: All the crimes against ‘Bilkis’ that Indian liberals would have supported

Abhishek Banerjee -
‘Bilkis’ could be any face in the crowd. In India, ‘Bilkis’ could come in many forms. But Indian liberals love just one of them.
Read more
News Reports

What they did on 5th August, was the last nail on the ‘coffin of India’: Farooq Abdullah says Kashmiris would prefer to be ruled...

OpIndia Staff -
Abdullah stated, "once the restrictions are lifted, lakhs of Kashmiris will hit the streets protesting against the Modi government".
Read more
News Reports

Monsoon session of Lok Sabha concludes, becomes the most productive session in the history with productivity rate of 167%

OpIndia Staff -
September 20 was the most productive day of the current session 17th Lok Sabha with 234 per cent of productivity.
Read more
News Reports

Former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel arrested for tweets on PM Narendra Modi, BJP-RSS and Ghanchi caste; released on bail

OpIndia Staff -
Aakar Patel was arrested by Surat Police on a complaint filed by BJP MLA from Surat West constituency Purnesh Modi
Read more
News Reports

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi succumbs to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at the AIIMS in New Delhi, he had tested positive for Coronavirys on 11 Septemter
Read more
News Reports

Properties made available for sale or rent only to Muslims appear on several real estate portals

OpIndia Staff -
Even in a cosmopolitan city such as Mumbai, bigoted homeowners actively discriminate between tenants.
Read more
News Reports

KWAN representative told me that I need to attend Karan Johar Parties to make a comeback to movies: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

OpIndia Staff -
One of the main things is that you need to be seen at Karan Johar's parties, KWAN representative had told Suchitra Krishnamoorthi
Read more
News Reports

CBI carries out multiple raids along India-Bangladesh border; BSF officer and 3 others booked in illegal cattle trade case

OpIndia Staff -
A BSF officer along with 3 others booked by the CBI in connection with the illegal cattle trade along India-Bangladesh border
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan plans to turn illegally occupied Gilgit-Baltistan into a province; the decision to benefit China and CPEC

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan government have received support from all parties to convert Gilgit Baltistan into a full province of the country
Read more
News Reports

Rana Ayyub lies again, this time while writing an ode to the old lady protestor at Shaheen Bagh for Time’s 100 most influential people...

OpIndia Staff -
Rana has written that Shaheen Bagh protestor 'Bilkis' was sitting to protest against the CAA that could "block Muslims from citizenship".
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,181FansLike
454,842FollowersFollow
16,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com