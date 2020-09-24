Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday claimed that after the abrogation of Article 370, the Kashmiri people ‘do not feel or want to be Indian’ and they would rather prefer to be ruled by China, instead of India.

Speaking to the far-left website ‘The Wire’, Farooq Abdullah, who is also a Member of Parliament, said that the Kashmiris would rather be ruled by the Chinese, rather than being part of the country. In the interview, Abdullah claimed that the sentiments of the Kashmiris are such that they are waiting for Chinese to enter Kashmir despite their human rights record with Muslims in China.

“To be honest, I wonder whether they (Modi govt) will find somebody who will call himself an Indian today. What they did on 5th August last year, was the last nail in the coffin of India. And that’s what they did. You go and talk to anybody; they don’t want to be known as Indians,” the three-time Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah said to Karan Thapar.

Claiming that the people of Kashmir have lost faith from the Modi-led government, Abdullah said that the lakhs of Kashmiri will hit the streets in the future against the policies of Modi government once Section 144 is lifted. “We had joined Gandhi’s India, not Modi’s India,” he said.

In the 44-minute interview, Farooq Abdullah said that the Modi government has brought a new domicile law that is intended to flood the Valley with Hindus and create a Hindu majority.

Speaking on his alleged detention after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the former Chief Minister said that it was the ‘Quran’ which gave him the courage to stand on fight against the Modi government.

Article 370, 35A will be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah

In the interview, Farooq Abdullah said that the National Conference and other parties had come together to issue the Gupkar Declaration of August 2019, which reiterated its stand again on August 22 this year. The parties, according to the declaration, are committed to restoring the dignity of Kashmiris.

Farooq Abdullah said that the parties will look to reinstate Articles 370 and 35A and also restore statehood of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah claimed that he had faith in the Supreme Court and hoped that it would hear his petition expeditiously.