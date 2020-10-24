Saturday, October 24, 2020
Home News Reports Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone come together to form ‘Gupkar Alliance’, vow to...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone come together to form ‘Gupkar Alliance’, vow to restore articles 370, 35A and statehood in Jammu & Kashmir

The six parties -the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Peoples Movement (PM) and Awami National Conference (ANC), had come together earlier this month to form the 'Gupkar alliance'

OpIndia Staff
Gupkar alliance
Farooq Abdullah nominated as president, Mufti as Vice President of 'Gupkar Alliance' (source: Times Now)
3

A six-party grouping, which included former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, the former separatist and politician Sajjad Lone and a few others met today to give a formal structure to the ‘People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration’. The Gupkar alliance seeks restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and also the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

In the meeting which was held at Mufti’s residence in Srinagar Saturday, Farooq Abdullah has been declared the president of the Gupkar alliance, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has been appointed as the vice-president of this six-party grouping. Former separatist and politician Sajjad Lone has been made spokesperson of the alliance. The alliance also adopted the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. 

Six parties group together to form ‘Gupkar alliance’

The six parties -the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Peoples Movement (PM) and Awami National Conference (ANC), had come together earlier this month to form the ‘Gupkar alliance’, vowing to seek the restoration of the erstwhile state’s special status and fight for the rights of the people in the restive region.

“We are anti-BJP, we are not anti-national,” Farooq Abdullah said after the meeting of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Saturday. “It’s not an anti-national Jamat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are restored”, Abdullah, who was released in March after more than seven months in detention added.

The leaders of the six parties in the Gupkar alliance had held their first meeting on October 15 following the release of Mufti from detention on October 13. This meeting was held at Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar where the National Conference (NC) chief had said: “We shall struggle for the restoration of what was snatched from Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. Ours is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the state the rights they held before August 5, 2019″.

Ever since the BJP government at the centre has gone ahead with its decision to repeal Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir that gave it special status, the oppositions parties have been relentlessly running bitter campaigns against the move.

Mufti refuses to unfurl the Indian flag until the former flag of erstwhile state of JandK is restored

Speaking to the media yesterday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who was released from detention on 13th October, went to the extent of denouncing the Indian Tricolour, as she declared that she won’t raise the flag until the former flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir is restored. “Our relationship with India’s flag is linked to our relationship with Jammu and Kashmir’s flag. It’s not an independent relationship. The national flag is here only because of this (the Jammu and Kashmir) flag and constitution,” Ms Mufti said on Friday.

People of Kashmir prefer to be ruled by China, instead of India: Farooq Abdullah

Earlier, vowing to restore the dignity of Kashmiris, Farooq Abdullah had in an interview to the leftist website ‘The Wire’, declared that the people of Kashmir prefer to be ruled by China, instead of India. Abdullah claimed that the sentiments of the Kashmiris are such that they are waiting for Chinese to enter Kashmir despite their human rights record with Muslims in China.

Claiming that the people of Kashmir have lost faith from the Modi-led government, Abdullah said that the lakhs of Kashmiri will hit the streets in the future against the policies of Modi government once Section 144 is lifted. 

Abrogation of Article 370

In the manifesto, BJP had promised to repeal Article 370 from the state of Jammu and Kashmir that gave it special status. On 5th August, the BJP-led Union government fulfilled the promise. The state was divided into two Union Territories, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir, under Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The decision came into effect from 31st October 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

Radio Mirchi RJ finds space with radical preacher Zakir Naik as she waters down terms like ‘Kafir’ and ‘Jihad’

OpIndia Staff -
A video featuring Radio Mirchi RJ Sayema is doing rounds on the internet in which she was seen normalising anti-Hindu bigotry by legitimising the usage of radical Islamic terms as 'Kafir' and 'Jihad'.
Read more

Pune: Police tricks caretaker-turned-thief into arrest through romantic social media chats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune Police created a fake Facebook account posing as a "woman" and lured the thief into meeting him at a place where the police officials arrested him

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti refuses to unfurl the Indian flag, BJP demands arrest for her seditious remarks

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In her first press conference after being released from her 14-month detention, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti denounced the Indian flag and pegged for the restoration of Article 370

After Twitter, Amazon’s Alexa now claims Jammu and Kashmir is part of China, netizens fume

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Alexa uses a machine-learning algorithm and more than a dozen 'question-answer techniques' to determine the best response to a user query.

‘Kale Baba’ aka Nasir caught sexually exploiting women in Lucknow, Times of India gives it a Hindu spin by calling the accused as ‘Tantrik’

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India on Saturday attempted to give a Hindu spin to a crime perpetrated by an Islamic cleric, who is an accused in the sex racket, by referring to him as a 'Tantrik'.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He supplies drugs and girls’: Estranged wife of Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Luviena Lodh alleges harassment by nephew-uncle duo

OpIndia Staff -
Luviena Lodh said that Mahesh Bhatt is the don of the industry, and he controls everything that goes on in the film industry
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Exclusive: Conversation that shows how Mumbai Police is trying to coerce witness into naming Republic TV in TRP scam

Nupur J Sharma -
While Hansa Research report and the FIR filed named India Today in TRP scam, in less than 24 hours, Mumbai Police had seemingly made up its mind that Republic TV was the culprit
Read more
News Reports

France: Charlie Hebdo cartoons projected on government building to express solidarity with deceased teacher who was beheaded by Islamic terrorist

OpIndia Staff -
Days after the barbaric beheading of teacher Samuel Paty on the streets of Paris by a terrorist for showing the cartoons of Prophet Mohammad to his students, support continues to pour in for the deceased teacher.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: Jama Mazar caretaker ‘Kale Baba’ caught running sex racket, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
The caretaker has allegedly confessed to police that he was sexually exploiting women and engaging them in illicit activities in the name of curing infertility and other ailments.
Read more
News Reports

Complaints filed against Eros Now and Arré for vulgar social media posts related to Navratri

OpIndia Staff -
Both Eros Now and Arre had published social media posts linking Navratri festival with sex and vulgarity
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sajjad Lone come together to form ‘Gupkar Alliance’, vow to restore articles 370, 35A and statehood in Jammu & Kashmir

OpIndia Staff -
The in the Gupkar alliance seeks restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and also the statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat, calls it a symbol of strength, devotion and health

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three development projects related to agriculture, tourism and health in Gujarat today
Read more
News Reports

Times of India hides identity of Dilbar Qureshi who posed as a Hindu man and kidnapped a minor Hindu girl in Delhi Love Jihad...

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report merely says that a 13-year old girl was kidnapped by a 25-year old man, hiding his identity completely
Read more
News Reports

Alt News selectively cites coronavirus statistics to criticise PM Modi alleging he used selective data

OpIndia Staff -
Alt News published an article alleging that PM Modi selectively cited coronavirus numbers to give a rosy picture of country’s fight against the pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal remains non-committal on making coronavirus vaccine free in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
The reluctance of Arvind Kejriwal to clearly state the policy of his government on coronavirus vaccine in Delhi is puzzling.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: Body of missing Coronavirus patient recovered after 14 days from the hospital bathroom

OpIndia Staff -
The TB+Coronavirus patient had gone missing om October 4, but his body was recovered 14 days later on 18th inside a toilet in the hospital
Read more
News Reports

Wife of UP police DIG who is member of the SIT formed in relation to Hathras case dies by suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pushpa Prakash reportedly killed herself by hanging. The reason of suicide is not yet known.
Read more
News Reports

Finance ministry issues guidelines for interest waiver scheme during the lockdown period- Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The govt will pay the difference between simple and compound interest from March to August under compound interest waiver scheme
Read more
News Reports

‘Encounter specialist’ cop facing murder charges and reinstated by Param Bir Singh had joined Shiv Sena

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, Pradeep Sharma, who were both 'encounter specialist' cops facing murder charges, were close to Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh
Read more
News Reports

US Presidential elections: YouTube overwhelmed with political ads, sees a shortage of advertising space

OpIndia Staff -
YouTube has received so many ads for the US presidential elections in the same states that it can't find enough space to place them
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
467,761FollowersFollow
19,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com