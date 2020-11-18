Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati Hospital at state expense

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar while hearing a plea filed by Rao's wife Pendyala Hemalatha seeking his release from Taloja jail on medical grounds.

OpIndia Staff
Varavara rao to be treated at government's cost at Nanavati hospital
Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao (Source: PTI)
3

Bombay High Court today allowed alleged ‘Urban Naxal’ Varavara Rao, one of the accused in Bhima Koregaon case, to be treated at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for 15 days. The court ordered that the expense of Rao’s treatment at the hospital would be borne by the state government. Rao’s family will be allowed to visit him as per hospital norms. He cannot be discharged from the hospital without prior permission of the court.

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices SS Shinde and Madhav Jamdar while hearing a plea filed by Rao’s wife Pendyala Hemalatha seeking his release from Taloja jail on medical grounds. The court had posted the matter for hearing today after difficulties in the virtual hearing yesterday. During yesterday’ hearing senior Advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Hemalatha had termed the medical report submitted by the state before the court as “an eyewash”. She told the court that the state had not submitted the complete report and requested him to be admitted to Nanavati hospital.

Rao, who is 80-years-old, is reportedly suffering from dementia and urinary tract infection.

Rao’s bail plea was rejected earlier

On November 12, the High Court had rejected the bail plea filed by Rao’s wife under Article 226 of the Constitution seeking his immediate release on health grounds. The plea was filed after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the matter and directed the Bombay High Court to hear his pending bail plea at the earliest. In the plea, Hemalatha has alleged that Rao was not being provided appropriate medical treatment by the government and this amounted to a violation of his fundamental right to health, dignity and life under the Constitution.

Refusing to release Rao on bail, a Bench of Justices AK Menon and SP Tavade allowed immediate medical examination of Rao by doctors via video call. The court said that if the medical panel felt that his assessment was not possible on video call, they could be allowed to visit the Taloja jail in consultation with the jail authorities.

Rao was arrested in November 2018 along with nine others in relation to the Bhima Koregaon case which was transferred by Pune police to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In July this year, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) had accused Rao of attempting to take undue advantage of the Coronavirus outbreak after he applied for bail on grounds of health.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsUrban Naxal bail, Bombay video, Bombay news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Bombay High Court orders Bhima Koregaon accused Varavara Rao to be treated at Nanavati Hospital at state expense

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Indira Jaising told the court that Rao is suffering from dementia and urinary tract infection.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission issues summons to Mumbai Police Commissioner over the arrest of Republic TV’s Assistant VP

OpIndia Staff -
Advocate Aditya Mishra had complained against Mumbai police commissioner over the arrest Republic TV's Assistant VP
Read more
News Reports

‘Coronavirus vaccine will be injected as a biometric chip to access private data’: Christian evangelist launches anti-vaccine propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Christian evangelist Sundar Selvaraj claims that the Coronavirus vaccine is mark of the beast, and those get it can’t enter heaven
Read more
News Reports

After HM Amit Shah’s warning to ‘Gupkar Gang’, Congress takes U-turn to distance itself from Mufti, Abdullah and co.

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after the Home Minister's tweets, the Congress party distanced itself from the earlier reports stating that it was neither a part of the Gupkar Alliance nor the six-party bloc of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Read more
News Reports

AAP government takes another U-turn: Day after Kejriwal sought lockdown permission from Centre, his deputy sings a different tune

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that no new lockdown will be imposed in Delhi, but localised restrictions may be imposed
Read more
Opinions

Why OpIndia has decided to use ‘Grooming Jihad’ instead of ‘Love Jihad’ moving forward

Nupur J Sharma -
Non-Muslim women are being groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men - It is time to call it what it is - Grooming Jihad, not Love Jihad
Read more
News Reports

Haryana health minister volunteers to be vaccinated as Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin enters phase 3 trials

OpIndia Staff -
The phase 3 trial of Covaxin that will be conducted on 26,000 volunteers will be the largest clinical trial for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate in India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces constituting ‘Gau Cabinet’ for the protection of cows

OpIndia Staff -
The first meeting of the 'Gau cabinet' will be held on November 22 on 'Gopashtami' at Cow Sanctuary in Agar Malwa district
Read more
Politics

Liberal outrage over no Muslims in Bihar’s ruling alliance hides caste realities in Indian Muslim society

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Pasmandas, who make up 85% of Indian Muslim society, are systematically denied a voice within their community.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan government signs a pact with radical Islamist organisation to end violent anti-France protests

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani government signed a pact with hardcore Islamist organisation Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) to call off the anti-France protests
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,501FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com