Chemical found from ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s house was acid, video clips of him on the rooftop were undoctored: Reports

According to reports, this report by the Forensic department will now be a part of the supplementary charge sheet that will be submitted by the crime branch against the ex-AAP leader.

OpIndia Staff
Chemicals found from Tahir Hussain's house were acid, says FSL report
Petrol bombs found on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's rooftop, images via Twitter
3

From the 24th of February to the 25th of February, Delhi burnt with perhaps one of the worst anti-Hindu riots that the country has seen in recent times. One of the main protagonists of the sinister ploy was Tahir Hussain, the AAP leader who spearheaded the Delhi riots in which IB staffer Ankit Sharma was murdered brutally by a mob and several Hindu properties were burnt to ashes.

Post the deadly riots, the crime branch had seized a large number of bottles containing chemicals and commercially used acid from the terrace of Tahir Hussain’s residence in the Chand Bagh area of north-east Delhi. According to the police, approximately 50 litres of acid was seized by them. Now, Times Now has reported that the State Forensic Science Laboratory has confirmed that the chemical found at the house of Tahir Hussain was “acidic and lethal for human body”.

Submitting its report to the Delhi Police crime branch after analysing the chemical bottles seized from Tahir Hussain’s terrace, the Forensic department confirmed that the chemicals found on his terrace were indeed acid.

CCTV footage and video clips showing Tahir Hussain walking about on his terrace and pelting stones and petrol bombs at the Hindus were “not doctored”

Moreover, it also confirmed that the videos clips and the CCTV footage which had surfaced showing the suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain walking about on his terrace and pelting stones and petrol bombs at the Hindus were “not doctored”.

According to TOI report, this report by the Forensic department will now be part of the supplementary charge sheet that will be submitted by the crime branch. “This forensic report will help the prosecution in building a strong case,” said a senior officer in the crime branch on the condition of anonymity.

Sources in the probe team, however, say they are yet to get the ballistic report of Hussain’s revolvers which can be matched with cartridges recovered from the bodies of those who died in the riot. “We will submit the ballistic report as soon as SFSL gives its final opinion,” he added.

The suspended AAP MLA Tahir Hussain has over ten criminal cases registered against him. He was the first to be charge-sheeted in the Delhi riots for violence that broke out in Chand Bagh area.

Tahir Hussain admitted of stocking bricks, stones, petrol, diesel and acid on the roof of his house

In his confession, Tahir Hussain had said that Khalid Saifi introduced him to Umar Khalid, ex-student of JNU at PFI office in Shaheen Bagh. According to Delhi Police, Tahir Hussain has confessed that he had collected empty liquor and cold drink bottles from scrap dealers, and as construction was going on at his house, collecting bricks and stones without arousing doubt was not an issue. He also collected petrol and diesel by filling the tanks of vehicles full, which was transferred to containers at his house. Tahir also said that Umar had also asked him to collect acid, and accordingly, he had stocked large quantities of acid, bricks, stones, petrol, diesel etc on the roof of his house.

It is pertinent to note here that OpIndia was the first to report the statement of Ex-Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain confessing his involvement in the Delhi riots, which was later confirmed by Delhi police too.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

