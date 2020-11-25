Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Home News Reports Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you...
News Reports
Updated:

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

On November 23, SN Pradhan, DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that 12 teams have been pre-deployed, while 18 are on standby across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, in view of Cyclone Nivar.

Anurag
Cyclone Nivar is set to hit the coast of Southern India in a few hours
Cyclone Nivar is expected to hit Tamil Nadu and other coastal states on 25th night and 26th (Image: Indian Meteorological Department)
75

Cyclone Nivar is heading towards India. According to a circular issued by Indian Meteorological Department at 01:45 PM on November 25, 2020, Nivar is currently over southwest Bay of Bengal, heading towards Tamil Nadu and other southeastern states. It is currently travelling at a speed of 11 KM per hour and will intensify in the next six hours.

As per the circular, the cyclone will cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during midnight of the 25th. In the early hours of November 26, several regions may get hit with very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. It read, “It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during midnight of 25th and early hours of November 26, 2020, as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.”

On November 25, several regions, including Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall. On November 26, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore districts of Tamilnadu; Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Cuddappa districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining southeast Telangana are likely to be hit by the cyclone.

On November 23, SN Pradhan, DG, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that 12 teams have been pre-deployed, while 18 are on standby across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, in view of Cyclone Nivar.

Severe damage predicted by the experts

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal in Puducherry may face the total destruction of thatched and kutcha houses. The roads are like to get damaged by the cyclone. Railways and power lines are going to be affected severely.

In areas including Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallaur districts of Tamilnadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh may face the wrath of the cyclone. Experts believe that the power and communication lines may get damaged during the course of the cyclone. Significant damage to banana plants, coastal crops and papaya trees etc is expected in this region.

Warning issued for fishermen

The fishing operations have been completely suspended in the regions expected to get hit by Nivar. People living in the affected areas have been asked to stay in safe places and indoors. The evacuation process in some areas has been started. Motorboats and small ships have been advised not to head to the sea.

Cyclone Nivar is the fourth cyclone to hit North Indian Ocean region in 2020

In 2020, this is going to be the fourth time a cyclone has taken shape in the North Indian Ocean region. Cyclone Gati made landfall in Somalia on November 22, Cyclone Amphan hit eastern India in May, and Cyclone Nisarga hit Maharashtra in June. Since 2018, Nivar will be the second cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Gaja.

Name of the cyclone

The name Nivar was given to the cyclone based on the guidelines provided by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) that suggest the countries in every region are supposed to give names for cyclones. In 2020, 169 cyclones have been named by 13 countries included in the North Indian Ocean Region. India, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Yemen are part of this region. Every country gave 13 names for the year 2020.

The expected path of Cyclone Nivar, image via IMD

Naming the cyclone makes it easier for the media to report the incidents. It helps in increasing the preparedness of the region that may get hit by the cyclone. Nivar was selected from the names suggested by Iran, while Gati was given by India and Nisarga was given by Bangladesh.

The safety measures suggested by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

When the cyclone starts

  • Keep a check on the warnings on the radio or other channels.
  • Pass the information from authorized sources to others.
  • Do not believe in rumours. Cross-check everything.

When your area is under cyclone warning

  • If your house is securely built on the high ground, take shelter in the safe part of the house. However, if asked to evacuate, do not hesitate to leave the place.
  • Make sure to keep your cell phone etc., charged. Keep plastic bags to store your electronic devices safely.
  • Board up glass windows or put storm shutters in place.
  • Provide strong, suitable support for outside doors.
  • Get extra food, which can be eaten without cooking. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessels.
  • Small and loose things, which can fly in strong winds, should be stored safely in a room.
  • Switch off the electrical mains in your house.

When Evacuation is instructed

  • Pack essentials for yourself and your family to last a few days, including food for babies, children and elders, medication etc.
  • Head for the proper shelter or evacuation points indicated for your area.
  • At the shelter, follow the instructions of the person in charge.
  • Remain in the shelter until you are informed that it is safe to leave.

For more detailed guidelines, you can refer to NDMA’s website here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCyclone Nivar, Cyclone Indian Ocean, Indian Ocean cyclone
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more

While Imran Khan continues his rants against Emmanuel Macron, Pakistan govt expects debt relief of around $300 million from France

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani PM Imran Khan and Pakistan citizens have been dissing about France after Emmanuel Macron criticised radical Islam

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.

BJP releases audio, accuses Lalu Yadav of trying to lure NDA MLAs with offer of ministerial berths after he brings Nitish govt down

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In the audiotape, when Paswan said he cannot vote against the party, Lalu asked him to be absent from the assembly on Election Day.

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Anvay Naik suicide case for which Arnab Goswami was arrested: Letters exchanged, the closure report, and unanswered questions

Nupur J Sharma -
On 4th of Nov, the country watched as Arnab Goswami was dragged out of his house by over 20 armed policemen for a closed 2018 suicide case
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fraud fact-checker accuses TrueIndology of lying, when caught, wants an HD-quality photo from 1904

OpIndia Staff -
Pratik Sinha's lies were exposed in an OpIndia report. After his shoddy 'fact-checking' was called out, he has now resorted to name calling and shifting goalposts.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Golu and Guddu kill driver Mushtaq with an axe for harassing their sister, surrender to police

OpIndia Staff -
The brothers, Golu and Guddu, reportedly reached the police station with a blood-stained axe and confessed to killing Mushtaq.
Read more
News Reports

Muzaffarnagar: Yogi govt demolishes illegal construction on 100 Bighas of forest dept land by Islamic preacher Pir Khushal Miyan

OpIndia Staff -
A letter written by Union Minister of State Dr Sanjeev Balyan to the DM ordered the authorities to get the land belonging to the forest department vacated at the earliest.
Read more
News Reports

Habitual offender Rehana Fathima given last warning by Kerala High Court after violating bail condition in ‘Gomatha’ cookery video

OpIndia Staff -
In the cookery video titled Gomatha Ularthu, Fathima kept referring to the meat as Gomatha. The High Court let her go giving her last opportunity to 'improve'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

UP: Woman given triple talaq for not bringing Rs 20 lakh and a car in dowry

OpIndia Staff -
The woman from Rampur has alleged that her husband and in-laws have been harassing her for not bringing Rs 20 lakhs and a car.
Read more
News Reports

China comes to defend Pakistan after PM Modi accused the latter of harbouring terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi's remarks against Pakistan, China praised Pakistan for making positive contribution toward counter-terrorism cause
Read more
News Reports

Cyclone Nivar is fast approaching Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and parts of Andhra: All you need to know

Anurag -
Cyclone Nivar is expected to his coastal states in next few hours, currently travelling at 11 KMPH, it may cause severe damage to houses, roads, crops, electricity and communications lines.
Read more
Opinions

Memories of ‘Batta Mohalla’: How the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits continues to haunt the survivors even after three decades

Guest Author -
"The genocide of Kashmiri Hindus is a reality that lurks behind our celebrations, marriages, births and deaths."
Read more
Opinions

Law against ‘Love Jihad’ does not violate anyone’s fundamental rights: Smashing the ‘liberal’ arguments with truth

Sambit Nayak -
The readers must know that this is not a law against interfaith marriage or any marriage to begin with. Interfaith marriages are and will continue to be allowed in India.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka HC slams Mumbai Police for following Republic COO Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her, grants her transit bail

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police had followed Priya Mukherjee to Bengaluru to question her after she informed them that she was visiting her ailing father
Read more
Political History of India

The Life and Travails of Dr Sathiavani Muthu: A window to the experience of Dalits in the Dravidian movement

Suren -
Sathiavani Muthu participated in electoral politics for 3 decades and served as Minister in the Tamil Nadu Government twice.
Read more
Entertainment

Ex-Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim, who quit showbiz for Allah, asks fans to remove her pics

OpIndia Staff -
Zaira Wasim had earlier asked her fans to stop praising her as it is dangerous for her 'Iman'.
Read more
Social Media

PM Modi tops Twitter engagement in October, Sonu Sood emerges top among Bollywood entertainers: Report

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi topped the charts for October 2020 in terms of Twitter engagements while Rahul Gandhi came a distant second.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik, who threatened to break Kangana’s mouth, went from being an autorickshaw driver to multimillionaire

OpIndia Staff -
MLA Pratap Sarnaik used to eke out a living by driving an auto rickshaw in Mumbai in 1980s, as per a report in Indian Express.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
488,784FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com