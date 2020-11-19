Weeks after the Nikita Tomar murder case, a new case of Grooming Jihad has come to light. A Muslim youth named Aman Khan allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old minor in Sector 48 of SGM police station area, Faridabad on 16th November.

The mother of the victim said in her statement that a youth named Aman Khan, aged 19 years, accompanied by his friends, had kidnapped her daughter. The family filed a complaint in SGM police station. The police were first describing it a case of the missing person, but later, under pressure, they registered a case of kidnapping. As per the reports, the girl has been recovered.

Aman was waiting with his friends

As per the victim’s mother, the girl was returning home from the shop at around 5 PM in Sector 48 on 16th November to get a sweater. Aman Khan was waiting with his companions at some distance. Aman allegedly forced the girl into an auto and fled from the scene. She ran after them but the accused escaped. They tried to find her but failed. Later, at around 10 PM, the victim’s family went to the police station and filed a complaint. As per reports, SHO of SGM police station first tried to file a missing person complaint, but the matter caught the eye of the media after which a case of kidnapping was registered. According to the police, a case of theft was already registered against Aman.

Police have rescued the girl

As per reports, Police tracked Aman’s location at G Block, NIT and arrested him after two days. A case has been registered against him under IPC Sections 363 (Kidnapping) and 366A (Procuration of minor girl). The girl was handed over to the family after recording her statement under Section 164 in front of a judge.

Nikita Tomar murder case

On 26th October, a 21-year-old woman named Nikita Tomar was shot in broad daylight by one Tauseef because she refused to return his advances. She was killed just 6KM away from her home. Tauseef reportedly kidnapped her in 2018, but the case was withdrawn after a panchayat was held. Tauseef is the grandson of Congress leader Kabir Ahmed.