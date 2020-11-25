Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections have become a matter of pride for AIMIM’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi. His party has recently won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections and will soon contest in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Owaisi is known for making provocative remarks during his speeches. In one of the recent addresses during an election rally for GHMC, Owaisi tried to provoke BJP leaders by asking them to have Biryani at Alhamdulillah Hotel, which is famous for its beef dishes.

BJP is frustrated, should have biryani

He said, “Ab BJP wale to aisa dikh raha hai ke kuch samajh nahi aaraha BJP ko, itna frustration ka shikaar ho gaye hain. Hyderabad ko aarahe hain to baba zara in Alhamdulillah ki biryani to khilao thoda hosh thikane aajayein (It seems like BJP is confused and frustrated. If they are coming to Hyderabad they should have biryani at Alhamdulillah to get their minds straight).” The hotel he referred to is famous for its beef dishes.

Owaisi takes a dig at Tejasvi Surya

Taking a dig at BJYM chief and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, who is currently campaigning for the GHMC elections, Owaisi stated that the elections are between Hyderabad and Bhagyanagar. Surya, in a recent tweet, had referred to Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’ and had started a campaign to ‘change Hyderabad’.

BJP leader offers pork biriyani to Owaisi

BJP’s Raja Singh said that BJP does not believe in attacking someone’s sentiments. He said, “Chunavon ke darmiyan woh yeh kehta hai ki BJP wale frustration mein aagaye. Aur unko biryani khane ki salah woh de raha hai. Hotel ka naam jo de raha hai wahan par beef ki biryani banti hai. Aur BJP walon ko keh raha hai ki beef ki biryani khao (Amid the polls, he is saying that BJP is frustrated and suggesting us to eat biryani. The hotel that he is referring to serves beef biryani. He is telling BJP to have beef biryani).”

Raja Singh responded to Owaisi’s beef biriyani sly with an offer of pork biriyani. He said, “I am offering biryani today. In my locality, the Valmiki community makes good biryani. If you are fond of eating biryani, come I will offer a delicious biryani.” Though Singh did not name it, he was referring to pork biriyani that is also popular in some localities in Hyderabad.

#GHMCElections – BJP Goshamahal MLA @TigerRajaSingh launches a scathing attack against Hyderabad MP @asadowaisi for his Biryani comments. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/32BU7C8oLu — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) November 24, 2020

Raja Singh further stated that the Muslims of old Hyderabad are dissatisfied with Owaisi and his party because of the rampant corruption during and after the recent Hyderabad floods. He asserted that AIMIM workers pocketed the 10,000 rupees allowance that was given by the state government to flood-affected families and many localities in old Hyderabad are still waterlogged.

TRS is cutting votes in Hyderabad, says BJP’s Muralidhar Rao

While talking to India Today, BJP leader Muralidhar Rao has said that there is an internal understanding between Chandrashekhar’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM to cut votes. He said that TRS is indulging in spreading misinformation instead of getting into the debate of the correct narrative. They are representing BJP as a party that is dividing society. MIM is deadwood and liability. Its track record and history are anti-India. He further added that TRS is indulging in shifting the demographic is the whole city.

GHMC elections

GHMC elections are scheduled for December this year. The polling for 150 wards of GHMC will be held on December 1. The counting will take place on December 4. Ballot papers will be used instead of EVMs.