AIMIM MLAs under probe in connection to the arrest of 3 Bangladeshis

The Mumbai police, which had earlier arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in the city, have found links of the accused with Assaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), reported Times Now.

Two AIMIM MLAs in the dock

As per the report, the cops have seized letterheads of two AIMIM MLAs in connection to the case. The accused MLAs have been identified as Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid and Mufti Mohammed Ismail. Citing sources, Times Now reported that the letterheads of 5 other MLAs have been seized but the police have not revealed their names or their respective political parties.

Besides, the cops have initiated a probe to determine whether the recovered letterheads are authentic or forged. A police official, however, conceded that it might be too early to reach a conclusion. He added, “It could be a fake letter pad or even a genuine letter issued to a genuine person. However, all documents seized cannot be fake.”

Mumbai police arrest 2 agents in possession of fake documents

The Mumbai police have also arrested two agents who were in possession of several counterfeit documents. One of the accused was arrested from Saki Naka area in Mumbai while the other was apprehended from Malegaon in Nashik. The latter was reportedly in possession of 8 ration cards, 34 passports, 28 PAN cards, 187 bank and postal department passbooks, 19 rubber stamps, 155 Aadhar cards and 29 fake school-leaving certificates.

While speaking on the development, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded an inquiry into the matter. He said that the revelation was shocking and the AIMIM MLAs should be jailed within 24 hours. He has sought for the transfer of the case to the NIA as the gang is operating throughout the country.

Maharashtra government deported 603 people to Bangladesh in the last 4 years

Earlier in March, the Minister of State for Home in Maharashtra, Shambhuraj Desai, informed the Legislative Assembly that 3,341 people staying in the state were suspected of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh while 603 people had been sent back to their home country in the last four years. He added, “A total of 660 cases have been lodged against people for not having Indian citizenship.”