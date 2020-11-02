Monday, November 2, 2020
Home News Reports Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested by Mumbai police could have connections with AIMIM, 2...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested by Mumbai police could have connections with AIMIM, 2 MLAs under probe: Report

The Mumbai police have also arrested two agents who were in possession of several counterfeit documents. One of the accused was arrested from Saki Naka area in Mumbai while the other was apprehended from Malegaon in Nashik.

OpIndia Staff
AIMIM MLAs under probe in connection to the arrest of 3 Bangladeshis
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Etemaad)
2

The Mumbai police, which had earlier arrested three Bangladeshi immigrants staying illegally in the city, have found links of the accused with Assaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen), reported Times Now.

Two AIMIM MLAs in the dock

As per the report, the cops have seized letterheads of two AIMIM MLAs in connection to the case. The accused MLAs have been identified as Shaikh Aasif Shaikh Rashid and Mufti Mohammed Ismail. Citing sources, Times Now reported that the letterheads of 5 other MLAs have been seized but the police have not revealed their names or their respective political parties.

Besides, the cops have initiated a probe to determine whether the recovered letterheads are authentic or forged. A police official, however, conceded that it might be too early to reach a conclusion. He added, “It could be a fake letter pad or even a genuine letter issued to a genuine person. However, all documents seized cannot be fake.”

Mumbai police arrest 2 agents in possession of fake documents

The Mumbai police have also arrested two agents who were in possession of several counterfeit documents. One of the accused was arrested from Saki Naka area in Mumbai while the other was apprehended from Malegaon in Nashik. The latter was reportedly in possession of 8 ration cards, 34 passports, 28 PAN cards, 187 bank and postal department passbooks, 19 rubber stamps, 155 Aadhar cards and 29 fake school-leaving certificates.

While speaking on the development, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded an inquiry into the matter. He said that the revelation was shocking and the AIMIM MLAs should be jailed within 24 hours. He has sought for the transfer of the case to the NIA as the gang is operating throughout the country.

Maharashtra government deported 603 people to Bangladesh in the last 4 years

Earlier in March, the Minister of State for Home in Maharashtra, Shambhuraj Desai, informed the Legislative Assembly that 3,341 people staying in the state were suspected of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh while 603 people had been sent back to their home country in the last four years. He added, “A total of 660 cases have been lodged against people for not having Indian citizenship.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police cracks down on BJYM’s peaceful protest in another display of predisposition of Maharashtra govt to stifle dissent

Jhankar Mohta -
From hounding of Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to going after Twitter users like Sameet Thakkar, Maharashtra government can't really handle dissent
Read more

Festive season puts Indian Economy back on track as the Auto sector, GST collections post impressive figures in October 2020

Economy and Finance OpIndia Staff -
Besides encouraging Automobiles sales figures, GST mop up for the month of October, has for the first time touch the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, 10 per cent rise as compared to October 2019 collections

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019

Why don’t we give credit to Hindu festivals for reviving the economy?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Say it with me: It is the Hindu festival season that has brought the economy back on track.

Watch: Rajiv Gandhi’s speech justifying 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
In 1984 after anti-Sikh riots, Rajiv Gandhi justified killing thousands of Sikhs by saying it was a reaction from the angry people of India

Recently Popular

Crime

Tauseef, who was harassing and forcing Nikita to convert to Islam, decided to kill her after watching web series ‘Mirzapur’: Report

OpIndia Staff -
During the interrogation, the accused Tauseef confessed to the police officials that he was inspired by the character of 'Munna' in the Mirzapur webseries.
Read more
News Reports

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, who was arrested for links with ISIS, was de-radicalised twice in the past: NIA charge-sheet

OpIndia Staff -
Sadiya Anwar Shaikh was de-radicalised twice in the past by intelligence agencies for radical comments on social media
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut accuses pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee of charging Rs 60 lakh to ‘lie openly’ in his video about BMC notice to her

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Dhruv Rathee had lied about BMC notice for her house in his video, and he was paid ₹60 Lakh for the video
Read more
News Reports

After Rajiv Bajaj said there is slowdown in the two-wheeler market, Hero MotoCorp achieves record sale in October

OpIndia Staff -
Rajiv Bajaj had said that two-wheeler sales will remain in the current fiscal year due to new regulations and "draconian lockdown"
Read more
News Reports

Facebook user Azharuddin Ansari announces bounty of Rs 1 Lakh to behead BJP leader Kapil Mishra

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra had recently taken to social media to support France, post violent protests calling for the beheading of those who insult Islam
Read more
News Reports

Mathura: Case filed against Faisal Khan and Mohammed Chand for doing Namaz inside Krishna temple

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu rights groups have asked whether Masjids would similarly permit Arti, and Bhajans inside Mosques.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh arrested by Mumbai police could have connections with AIMIM, 2 MLAs under probe: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police, which had earlier arrested three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, have found links of the accused with AIMIM
Read more
News Reports

Old Hindu temple demolished, idols and relics thrown out in Karachi, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
In August, a legally sanctioned construction of a Krishna temple in Islamabad was halted after Islamists attacked and demolished the boundary walls.
Read more
Entertainment

Actor Aamir khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she was sexually abused as a minor by someone known

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shared a 10-minute video on her Instagram handle where she revealed she was sexually abused as a minor
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai police cracks down on BJYM’s peaceful protest in another display of predisposition of Maharashtra govt to stifle dissent

Jhankar Mohta -
From hounding of Republic TV and Arnab Goswami to going after Twitter users like Sameet Thakkar, Maharashtra government can't really handle dissent
Read more
Opinions

Dear Maneka Gandhi, attempts to curb animal sacrifice is a direct assault on Hindu Dharma and it is time to stop such efforts

K Bhattacharjee -
There is a concerted campaign underway against the Hindu practice of animal sacrifice and it has been the case for quite some time.
Read more
Economy and Finance

Festive season puts Indian Economy back on track as the Auto sector, GST collections post impressive figures in October 2020

OpIndia Staff -
Besides encouraging Automobiles sales figures, GST mop up for the month of October, has for the first time touch the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, 10 per cent rise as compared to October 2019 collections
Read more
News Reports

Delhi police crackdown on Janta March by Sudarshan News calling it ‘illegal assembly’, netizens ask ‘what were you doing during Shaheen Bagh’

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police had called Sudarshan News' claims of excessive force and misbehaviour as 'falsehoods'.
Read more
News Reports

“Insider trading?” Netizens wonder as Bajaj Auto registers record sales in October despite Rajiv Bajaj’s fear-mongering about economic slump

OpIndia Staff -
Bajaj Auto has registered its highest-ever monthly sales of 5.12 lakh units, a staggering 11 per cent year-on-year growth as compared to October 2019
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru riots: Anti-Terrorist Cell issues notice to absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Sampath Raj had claimed that he is infected with coronavirus, but has been absconding since October 30.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court refuses to extend security of former special CBI judge who pronounced verdict in Babri demolition case

OpIndia Staff -
The former CBI judge had written to the Supreme Court claiming that there was threat to his life.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
473,303FollowersFollow
19,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com