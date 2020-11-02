Monday, November 2, 2020
The Life and Crimes of Joe Biden and Hunter Biden that the mainstream media doesn’t want you to read

The fact that the Hunter Biden disk drive was with the FBI for several months with no action taken shows the level of corruption that is seeping American institutions.

satyadosapati
Joe Biden
Image Credit: CNN
97

Why is Biden so soft on China?

Referring to CNN in one of his speeches Donald Trump called them ‘crazy and stupid bastards‘ for their myopic narrative that Trump will lose even as the polls show Trump is narrowing the margin [1]. This type of language is also used by Joe Biden but leaving the epithet aside, those who are following the news of Hunter Biden’s hard drive will be ‘crazy and stupid’ not to reflect what we are up against [2]. Media constantly pointed to Trump’s handling of the Wuhan virus but are deliberately leaving aside the news of Bidens’ role in empowering China that brought the pandemic in the first place.

Looking the other way

We are not talking millions, we are talking about enriching themselves possibly billions of dollars by empowering countries like China at the cost of the US interests. It is about looking the other way while China builds up South China Sea Islands (SCI) as Chinese military posts that have become a threat to the South China sea by taking a billion and a half dollars in private equity and more [3] [4].

We are talking about assisting China to grab the world’s precious metals mines in Africa that the world needs for building battery-powered cars (nickel), strong military equipment/infrastructure (molybdenum), and the only other alternative rest of the world now has is the moon! It is about actively helping China steal precious American technology, nuclear, and many other areas of defence emboldening China to grab and steal land, sea, and air rights.

Billions of US taxpayer money given away as part of private deals with little accountability in every country, Biden has responsibility whether it is China, Ukraine, Russia, or Iraq.

The Billion Dollar investment

Two weeks after Biden’s official trip as VP to China with Hunter in 2013, China invested 1.5 billion dollars (initially 1 billion) into Hunter Biden’s firm (Rosemont Seneca private equity)! Joe Biden went to China to discuss the China takeover & military buildup on the South China Sea Islands and high tariffs for American businesses. While little progress was made on those, his son was rewarded handsomely.

Secret Empires

Conservative Peter Schweiger in his book, ‘Secret Empires‘ did not spare Republicans and even Trump particularly, the potential conflict of interest of his son-in-law Jared Kushner and the many international deals of Trump and his children. But what boggles your mind is the enormous corruption of Biden as Vice President using his son Hunter Biden and John Kerry as Secretary of State using his stepson Christopher Heinz and a friend of his son Devon Archer, under Obama timeline.

Particularly with China, where these people created a series of LLCs with multi-billion dollar private equity deals with companies owned by the Chinese Government as detailed in the Peter Schweger article, ‘The troubling reasons why Biden is so soft on China.’ Was Obama sleeping/golfing or even part of it, we will not get to know easily? Not just selling America, these people are selling off Ukraine to their oligarchs, money laundering with oligarchs in Russia, in Kazakhstan, all of whom are pouring millions into their coffers [5]. Even looting from the native American tribes in the US is not a far reach for one of their partners Devon Archer [6].

The Three Amigos

Soon after Obama Presidency started in 2009, VP Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson Chris Heinz, Chris friend Devon Archer together formed a company called ‘Rosemont Seneca Partners’, that was the centerpiece of the corruption selling US interests to China and many other countries. Devon Archer was convicted of stealing from the financial interests of US Native American tribes.

Russian oligarch (widow of Moscow Mayor and friend of Putin) wire transferred 3.5 million dollars to Hunter Biden in 2014 [7].

The Giveaways

Billions of US taxpayer money given away as part of private deals with little accountability in every country, Biden has responsibility whether it is China, Ukraine, Russia, or Iraq. It is not just the son of Biden, but his brother James Biden who got a 1.5 billion dollars contract to build homes in Iraq with zero experience in real estate and pocketed big amounts [8] [9]. Even his daughter too.

We now see the truth of many allegations against Biden as a VP, where he took his son and partners to his trips to foreign countries who were having parallel discussions of their shady ventures with foreign authorities and striking deals while father Biden barters away American interests as part of those negotiation deals. The person convicted of selling American technology to China lived a few feet away from Biden’s home in Delaware. We are talking about a big-time sale in our country.

Brotherly Love

James Biden, brother of Joe Biden secured a 1.5 billion dollar US Government contract (i.e., taxpayers money) to build homes in Iraq from the US in 2010 (for a company that hired him even though he has zero experience in real estate). China financed a $100,000 global spending spree for James Biden and his wife (per Senate Committee report).

Secretary of State John Kerry sold US Government access to his stepson, Chris Heinz, helping China steal US technologies while enriching themselves.

Sordid habits

What is worse is also the many pornography pictures of minor girls as young as 15 years among the 28,000 photos cache on the disk, videos of the sexual orgies of Hunter Biden with minor girls, a father of 4 daughters, which if only China had access it would have literally blackmailed Biden (as a President). Even Bidens have not disowned the hard drive which has thousands (40,000+) of emails on how Hunter was working closely with his father who is selling US access/policy, US taxpayers money, as Vice President under Obama to benefit themselves.

Fifty-Fifty

What seems tragic is in his hunger for corrupt money, Joe Biden used his own son as the front person for all the corrupt activities, leaving his son a chronic drug and sex addict while moving into the shady world of international political corruption. This fact was revealed in Hunter Biden’s email to his daughter on how he was supporting the Biden family for 30 years and giving 50% to father Biden. Hunter was also involved with firms in Russia and Eastern European countries’ that were involved in prostitution and human trafficking (per senate committee report).

Hunter Biden’s iPhone text message to his daughter Naomi on Jan 3, 2019, on how he is supporting the Biden family for 30 years and how he is giving Pop (i.e., Joe Biden) half of what he earns (taken from hard drive).

source: Rudygiulianics.com (from hard disk)

It makes you wonder whether those of us who come for better opportunities from India with its history of political corruption and cronyism under Congress rule are eventually going to face a similar situation in this country, which will be felt by generations after us, perhaps in just one or two generations. Yes, America has a lot of resources and it will be a few decades before it becomes another second or third world country. It does not take long to turn a country into a banana republic.

The fact that the Hunter Biden disk drive was with the FBI for several months with no action taken shows the level of corruption that is seeping American institutions. It is true that corruption at high levels is not new even in America and many Presidents fought against it and some contributed to it, but nothing seems the level of brazenness as that of Biden/Kerry and their family members.

How China became a menace

If China has become such a menace today, it is not due to the small part played by these selfish people. If some express the possibility that the day Biden takes up Presidency, China may attack India, will go on a no-holds-barred spree in the South China sea and will follow up another virus in a year or two after the current virus subsides (if that suits them), there is an element of truth to it. While few democrats engage in such brazen corruption, every vote for any Democrat in this election will be strengthening the Bidens.

China’s military build-up at South China Sea Islands like this, which Joe Biden as VP looked another way (in return for funds for his son’s companies) representing a mortal threat to Asia as well as the US.

‘Secret Empires‘ audiobook is available on YouTube and I urge readers to listen to at least chapters 2,3,4 (chapter wise links given below) [10]. This book was published in 2018 and what we see in Hunter’s hard disk not just corroborates all the things he said but much more, much much more. The fact that the establishment that benefited most from China’s gold rush wants to suppress the contents of the hard drive, is precise because they are most damaging and most damning. Peter’s article in NY Post, a must-read, also summarizes the reason why Biden is so soft on China.

Also, if anyone is interested in grey’ ed out sexual orgies of Hunter Biden from his disk, they are published on The Gateway Pundit‘ site by patriots [11], who want to inform the public so that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) will not blackmail the US and other countries using them. Apparently, even Russians have Hunter orgy videos.

Note: The article was first published on pgurus and has been reproduced here at the author’s request.

satyadosapatihttps://SatyaBlog.org
Satya Dosapati is an activist based in the US working on causes for both in India and US. He played a critical role in the introduction of paper trail for India's Electronic Voting Machines called VVPAT. He and another activist organized All American Rally for Trump bringing in various ethnic communities together in support of Trump Presidential Election. He is well known for challenging 100 and 30 million dollar lawsuits from Sonia Gandhi proxies in the US when he coordinated a UN protest against Sonia Gandhi representing Mahatma Gandhi values at UN and taking a full page Ad in New York Times exposing her. He has several successes in an activist movement from forcing Andhra Pradesh CM YSR in 2007 in banning conversions insideHindu temples, bringing attention to the plight of backward caste minor girls in West Bengal being kidnapped and thrown into sexual slavery through love jihad. His presentation on Plunder of India by Sonia UPA received nearly 2 lacs hits. He was also engaged in animal rights movements in the US for health, environment, and compassion. He received his bachelors from IIT Chennai and pursuing a career in Telecom in the US.

