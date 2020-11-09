Monday, November 9, 2020
Home Politics After Rahul Gandhi claimed Facebook India was controlled by RSS, Kapil Sibal appears in...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

After Rahul Gandhi claimed Facebook India was controlled by RSS, Kapil Sibal appears in Court for the social media giant

When the Aankhi Das controversy broke out, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and WhatsApp was controlled in India by the RSS and BJP.

OpIndia Staff
Kapil Sibal Rahul Gandhi
Image Credit: Outlook
126

The Congress party has often accused social media giants of colluding with the BJP and being biased towards the central government. Based on a news report by the Wall Street Journal, even Rahul Gandhi himself had targeted Facebook over the matter. But now, it appears, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal is appearing for Facebook in the Delhi High Court.

The plea was filed by Bollywood production houses at the Delhi High Court against Republic TV and Times Now over their alleged derogatory reporting. Facebook was made a party to the suit as well and the social media giant appears to have hired Kapil Sibal to represent them at the Court. Appearing for Facebook, Kapil Sibal argued that the tech giant had no role in the suit.

Subsequently, Facebook India sought deletion from the suit as a necessary party. It ought to be mentioned that when the Aankhi Das controversy broke out, Rahul Gandhi had alleged that Facebook and WhatsApp was controlled in India by the RSS and BJP. It is not clear why a senior Congress leader would offer their services for an entity that is controlled by the BJP and RSS.

It is not entirely clear either why an entity controlled by BJP and RSS would seek the services of a senior Congress leader either. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Ankhi Das had come under severe criticism from others as well due to her alleged inaction over alleged hate-speech by accounts linked to the BJP. She had later filed a case at the Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell unit over violent threats that she received. Only days before Facebook hired Kapil Sibal’s services as a lawyer, Ankhi Das had resigned from Facebook to pursue her interests in public service.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Congress leader's son, Sunil Gurjar arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in animal husbandry scam.
Read more
News Reports

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir
Read more

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh.

Recently Popular

World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
Editor's picks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Kapil Sibal’s son admits in court that the high TRP of Republic TV is accurate, while Maha govt alleges ‘scam’

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Sibal's son Akhil Sibal, while arguing in Delhi HC against the Bollywood slandering, submitted that Republic TV and Times Now together represent over 70% of English visual media.
Read more
Politics

After Rahul Gandhi claimed Facebook India was controlled by RSS, Kapil Sibal appears in Court for the social media giant

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook was made a party to the suit as well and the social media giant appears to have hired Kapil Sibal to represent them at the Court.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader’s son Sunil Gurjar arrested in animal husbandry scam, had also figured in Bhanwari Devi case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajasthan Congress leader's son, Sunil Gurjar arrested by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in animal husbandry scam.
Read more
News Reports

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.
Read more
News Reports

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.
Read more
World

Donald Trump’s ‘transactional marriage’ may come to an end as Melania Trump may call it quits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff, she further alleged that the couple had separate bedrooms and had a transactional marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Saubhagya Scheme brings electricity to far-flung villages in Nowshera for the first time

Dibakar Dutta -
Saubhagya Scheme reaches far-flung villages along the LoC.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Swami Vivekananda statue, which was defaced by JNU goons by painting ‘F*ck BJP’ graffiti last year, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on the...

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Vivekananda statue has been installed on the JNU campus with help of the alumni.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
478,198FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com