Unhinged and abusive ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra, who is supposed to be a comedian, has been deliberate tweeting contemptuous tweets against the Supreme Court and CJI Arvind Bobde. Many believe that this is simply a ploy by Kunal Kamra to play the victim as he knows his tweets would eventually invite contempt proceedings by the court. His wish seems to be coming true now, as after granting permission to initiate contempt proceedings against him for some other tweets, now, a new proceeding has been initiated against him for a tweet where he wanted to show the middle finger to the Chief Justice of India.

On the 18th of November, Kunal Kamra took to Twitter to yet again prove that Twitter could be the perfect platform for out-of-work woke comedians to get some sort of visibility after the world largely dismissed them as un-funny, raving lunatics.

One of these 2 fingers is for CJI Arvind Bobde… ok let me not confuse you it’s the middle one

😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/IhoYIP3Ebe — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 18, 2020

In his tweet, Kunal Kamra had held up two fingers and said, “One of these 2 fingers is for CJI Arvind Bobde… ok let me not confuse you it’s the middle one”, essentially saying that he was holding a middle finger for CJI Bobde.

Now, AG KK Venugopal has given his consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Kamra for this latest tweet of his.

Consent by AG KK Venugopal (Source: LiveLaw)

The consent has been given based on a complaint by one advocate Anuj Singh. In his consent, AG KK Venugopal said that the tweet by Kunal Kamra was a deliberate attempt to insult the CJI which would equally be an insult to the judiciary that the CJI heads. Calling the tweet ‘vulgar and obnoxious’, AG said that he was granting consent under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1975 against Kunal Kamra.

Earlier contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra for other tweets against Supreme Court

Earlier, Attorney General KK Venugopal granted his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kunal Kamra. A Mumbai based lawyer had sought the Attorney General’s permission to initiate contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra for his tweets against the Supreme Court, after apex court had granted bail to Arnab Goswami.

AG KK Venugopal, granting his consent to initiate proceedings against Kamra said the tweets by Kamra, where he referred to the Supreme Court of India as Supreme Joke India, and said that humour has left the SC long ago, “were highly objectionable.”

In his consent letter, KK Venugopal stated that the other tweets also are highly objectionable and it would perhaps be for the court to decide the question as to whether these tweets also would constitute criminal contempt of the Supreme Court of India.

The AG also referred to one image posted by Kamra where the Supreme Court was shown in saffron colour, and the Indian flag was replaced by the flag of BJP, insinuating that Supreme Court is working under BJP.

Kunal Kamra: One step closer to being a ‘liberal’ hero

A day after Attorney General KK Venugopal granted his consent to initiate contempt of court proceedings against far-left troll Kunal Kamra, the self-proclaimed comedian Kunal Kamra had brazened it out saying that he will not retract or apologize for his abusive tweets that maligned country’s judiciary. Kunal Kamra then proceeded to play the martyr by saying that he would neither apologise nor pay fine if he is convicted in the contempt case that is yet to be filed against him.

Positioning himself to be some sort of a ‘victim’, Kamra tweeted, “No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space”. Amusingly, Kamra’s theatrics comes even before the initiation of contempt proceedings against him. Only the consent of the Attorney General has been granted, and the actual proceedings are yet to start in the court.

With this latest contempt proceeding against Kamra’s latest rant against the CJI, he seems to be inching one step closer to realising his dream of being a ‘liberal’ hero, who deliberately break the law and then position themselves as crusaders against a tyrannical system. Perhaps, his inspiration is Prashant Bhushan, who had done exactly the same and after being compared to Gandhi, had apologised and paid a Re. 1 fine to the court for his contemptuous tweets.