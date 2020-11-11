Wednesday, November 11, 2020
A large number of people gather outside Taloja Jail to welcome Arnab Goswami, light diyas on the street

Arnab Goswami's supporters had started gathering outside the jail gate in the early evening, moments after the Supreme Court judgement came

Minutes after the Supreme Court of India ordered the immediate release of Arnab Goswami, the Managing Director and editor-in-chief of Republic Media Network, his supporters and fans came out on the streets across the country to celebrate his release. A large crowd also gathered outside the Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai, to greet the Editor of India’s largest TV news network when he comes out of the jail after formalities are completed.

Visuals shared on social media showed people lighting diyas outside the entrance gate of the jail, and a large number of people can be seen cheering the release.

The people gathered outside the gate could be heard chanting slogans of win of truth and defeat of falsehood.

Arnab Goswami’s supporters had started gathering outside the jail gate in the early evening, moments after the Supreme Court judgement came. The crowd continued to grow, and waited for several hours.

To control the crowd at the location, police had to deploy extra forces, so that the traffic movement on the road is not disrupted.

Till the time of writing this report, Arnab Goswami has not been released from Taloja Jail.

