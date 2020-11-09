Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has bucked the nationwide trend and declared that there will be no ban on crackers in the state. Responding to a query by a user on social media, Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that people will be able to celebrate Diwali with great pomp and vigour. In addition, he urged people to celebrate the return of Shri Rama to Ayodhya this Diwali.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is a state of happiness. Here, we never ban happiness. There is no restriction on firecrackers in the state. But, yes, there is a ban on Chinese firecrackers. Celebrate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, burst firecrackers and celebrate Diwali with great pomp!”

मध्यप्रदेश ख़ुशियों का प्रदेश है। यहाँ पर हम ख़ुशियों पर कभी भी किसी तरह का प्रतिबंध नहीं लगाते। 😊



प्रदेश में पटाखों पर कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है। हाँ, लेकिन चीनी पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध ज़रूर है।



आप भगवान राम के अयोध्या लौटने की ख़ुशी मनाये, पटाखे जलाये एवं धूम-धाम से दिवाली मनाये! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/VjVt9QClG5 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 9, 2020

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that firecracker brands that sell their products with pictures of Gods and Goddesses on their cover are banned as well. The decision is related to the religious sentiments of Hindus as the covers are then discarded and dumped as garbage with pictures of Gods and Goddesses on them.

There is jubilation among people on social media as netizens showered the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister with love and adulation. ‘Mama ji rocks’ and ‘We love you Mama ji’ appear to be the most popular sentiments on social media platforms. In recent days, there has been a concerted effort to ban firecrackers or impose severe restrictions on Diwali celebrations and his significant departure from it has been greeted wholeheartedly by people across the board.

The announcement by Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes on the same day as the NGT ordered a widespread ban and severe restrictions on firecrackers in cities and towns across the country. Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami had appealed to states that had banned it reverse their decision as it will impact the livelihoods of lakhs of people in his state.