After lodging an FIR against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly assaulting a female Mumbai police cop at his residence when she along with 30-40 other cops barged into his house to arrest him today morning, now the police have registered FIRs against his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting cops.

Mumbai Police registers FIR against Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief #ArnabGoswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting police official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2020

The FIR against Arnab Goswami was registered under sections 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. A woman cop named Sujata Tanvade claimed that she was assaulted by Arnab Goswami during his arrest in the morning.

#BREAKING on #IndiaWithArnab | SHOCKING visual proof on-air right now of #ArnabGoswami‘s son being manhandled as Arnab screams ‘don’t push my son’; Raise your voice, Dear viewers! Demand accountability, demand an end to this Emergency https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/hNOrKjNtrH — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

The Police has booked Arnab Goswami’s wife and his son for allegedly obstructing the Police officers from performing their duty, under Section 353 of IPC. The FIR also names two unknown persons, a man and a woman, for the same offences, but have not named them. Most possibly they are the father-in-law and mother-in-law of Arnab Goswami, who were present during his arrest and was seen being assaulted by police in videos of the incident.

The police also claim that Arnab Goswami’s wife had tore the intimation regarding Goswami’s arrest.

Several cops of Mumbai police had forcefully entered Goswami’s house early in the morning today to arrest him in relation to an old case which was closed by court in 2018. The case has been reopened for investigation on the directions of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Goswami’s 20-year old son was manhandled by cops at his residence as they were dragging him out his house.

Arnab Goswami was taken to Alibaug police station by cops after they dragged him out of his house. Arnab’s lawyer who has accompanied to the police station said that he was pulled by his belt and was beaten at the back of his spine. The Republic editor has been produced before Alibaug Court, where police have sought custody of 14 days. Till the time of writing of this report, there is no update on the outcome of the hearing.