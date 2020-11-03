Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Updated:

NIA arrests madarsa teacher Abdul Momin Mondal for being a part of Al-Qaeda module

NIA officials have recovered incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, and literature on homemade explosives.

OpIndia Staff
Abdul Momin Mondal
Abdul Momin Mondal arrested by NIA for raising funds and recruiting members for Al-Qaeda (Image: NIA)
On 1st October, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 32-year-old Abdul Momin Mondal from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Mondal, who works as a madarsa teacher, was arrested for alleged involvement in an Al-Qaeda module that has been operating in West Bengal and Kerala. As per the reports, he was raising funds and trying to recruit new members for the terrorist organization.

In its statement, NIA said, “Investigation revealed that accused Abdul Momin Mondal was working as a teacher in Raipur Darul Huda Islamia Madrassa in Murshidabad district, West Bengal and was found to be involved in a series of conspiratorial meetings convened by the members of the Al-Qaeda module. He was also trying to recruit new members for the group and raise funds for furthering its terrorist activities. The residential premises of the accused person were searched, and digital devices were seized.”

Mondal is the eleventh arrest Since September

NIA further added that this is the 11th arrest that they have made since September after they apprehended nine terrorists associated with the module. The arrested terrorists were identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossein, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal, and Atitur Rehman.

NIA officials have recovered incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, and literature on homemade explosives. The raids were carried out based on intelligence inputs that suggested that the inter-state module was planning to carry out attacks at vital installations in India. A few of them were also planning to travel to Delhi to procure weapons.

west bengal al qaeda module
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

