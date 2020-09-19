The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a major terror module in the country after it nabbed 9 Islamic terrorists linked to Pakistan-sponsored Al Qaeda from West Bengal and Kerala on Friday.

According to the reports, the National Investigation Agency arrested nine terrorists linked to Al-Qaeda from Murshidabad in West Bengal and from Ernakulam in Kerala. The officials also seized some digital devices and documents.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossein, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal, Atitur Rehman.

Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal and Mosaraf Hossen & ​Murshid Hasan from Kerala are among the nine Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Al Qaeda was founded in the 1980s by Osama Bin Laden and is an Islamic terrorist organisation that has been responsible for carrying out several terrorist attacks all around the world.

#Alert – Major terror module busted by NIA. 11 Al-Qaeda operatives arrested from Bengal, Kerala.









While CNNNews18 has said that 11 terrorists have been nabbed, ANI has reported that 9 terrorists have been nabbed as the Al Qaeda module was busted.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists on social media to carry out attacks at multiple places in India, including the National Capital Region.

The inter-state module, which was operational for some time, was planning to carry out terror attacks at vital installations in India.

Reportedly, the NIA officials have recovered incriminating materials including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, and literature on homemade explosives.

The terror module was also raising funds to carry out attacks and a few of them planned to travel to New Delhi to try and procure arms and ammunitions.

“A large quantity of incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession,” the NIA statement has said.