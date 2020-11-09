Monday, November 9, 2020
Home News Reports Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

The Bhoomi Pujan for the Bhavya Ram Mandir was carried out earlier this year in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple last year.

OpIndia Staff
Ayodhya
5.51 lakh diyas to be lit on Diwali (Image: DNA)
4

Around 5,000 years ago, Bhagwan Ram returned home on Kartik Maas Amavasya from 14-year long vanvas (exile), and the people of Ayodhya lit diyas to welcome him. For millions of Hindus, Diwali not only connects them to the roots of Sanatan Dharma but also gives them a chance to connect with family members. While Hindu across the world will be lighting diyas, lights, and firecrackers, people of Ayodhya will experience never-like-before Diwali celebrations with over 5.51 lakh diyas in the city.

As per reports, state rural development department has brought together various self-help groups, many of which have women members, to create employment opportunities by manufacturing diyas. State govt plans to light up as many as 5.51 lakh diyas in Ayodhya during the Deepotsav planned from 11 to 13 November.

Ram Janmabhoomi to see celebrations after 500 years

Around 500 years back, the Bhavya Ram Mandir was replaced with a disputed structure often referred to as Babri Masjid. The people of Ayodhya were waiting since then for the return of Bhagwan Ram to the abode. In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India finally ruled in favour of the Hindus.

In August 2020, the construction of Ram Mandir started after Bhoomi Pujan by PM Narendra Modi. Several years of wait and supreme sacrifice by countless Karsewaks made it possible for every Ram Bhakt to experience the emotional moment of the first Diwali in 500 years at Ram Janmbhoomi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the festivities virtually.

A portal to virtually lighting Diyas in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh government is developing a web portal for the Ram Bhakts to facilitate virtual lighting of diyas on Diwali in Ayodhya. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, millions of Ram Bhakts will not be able to attend the first Diwali in 500 years in Ayodhya.

To make sure no Ram Bhakt feels left out, a web portal will provide the facility to virtually light up a lamp in Ayodhya. Before lighting the diya, the devotee will be able to choose earthen, brass, or copper diya and type of oil to light it. CM Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing the preparations to ensure everything is on schedule.

5.51 lakh Diyas will lit up Ayodhya like never before

Since Yogi Adityanath took over charge as CM in Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya breaks records of lighting diyas every year. This year, the city will experience the emotional rollercoaster ride with 5.51 lakhs diyas scheduled to be lit across the city. There are 10,000 volunteers working day and night to complete the preparations. Last year, 4,26,000 diyas were lit, which was a record in itself. In 2017, 1.17 lakh diyas were lit on Diwali in Ayodhya. 24 ghats have been marked for the celebrations.

An opportunity to the righteous path for women hooch peddlers

Women hooch peddlers of Barabanki took a giant leap of faith in Bhagwan Ram and adopted the righteous path this Diwali. It was an initiative of Barabanki police under which they reformed women hooch sellers of Chayanpurva under Ramnagar police station. The region is infamous for the production and sale of hooch that is a deadly concoction mostly brewed by women.

Arvind Chaturvedi, superintendent Barabanki police, said the initiative was started two months back as they began to encourage women to shift to alternative jobs like beekeeping and to produce wax candles. They trained women before the festive season to mold earthen diyas. Every woman will get Rs.5.50 per diya that they make deposited directly in their bank account.

Kanchan had been making the poisonous potion even after losing her husband to hooch to keep her kitchen running. She happily shifted to diya molding under the initiative. For Kanchan, it was no less than a miracle. Times of India quoted her saying, “A miracle is happening. Just two months ago, I was selling hooch and was a criminal in the eyes of law. Today, I am doing a pious job and my diyas will hail the homecoming of Lord Ram from exile.”

50-year old Sundara also left the illegal production of hooch and shifted to diya molding. She said, “My husband was disabled after consuming illicit hooch, but I continued to be in the liquor business to bear expenses of my two grandchildren, who study in Lucknow. Now, there’s a huge turnaround in our lives. I don’t have to go to jail or suffer police raids.”

Diyas made of cow dung

The government-run gaushalas are preparing special diyas made out of cow dung. These diyas will be used in the celebrations, especially in the Ram Mandir campus. The Rashtriya Kamdenu Aayog, a government enterprise, started the national-wide project to develop cow-dung based products in view of Diwali in October. 33 crore cow-dung diyas were to be made under the project. At that time, it was announced that 3 lakh of these diyas would be used in Ayodhya.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsayodhya, ayodhya ram mandir, ayodhya diwali
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.
Read more

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh.

With Arnab Goswami facing multiple FIRs and remaining in jail, here is how the cases against some other journalists were handled by courts

Law OpIndia Staff -
While Arnab Goswami unable to get relief, several other journalists were granted instant relief by different courts of the country

Recently Popular

World

Gulags soon? While Joe Biden preaches peace, his Democratic comrades make lists to punish Trump supporters during his presidency

K Bhattacharjee -
While Joe Biden tweets like a monk, his comrades appear to have made up their minds to launch a crusade against heretics.
Read more
Law

Breaking: Bombay HC to pronounce order in Arnab Goswami’s interim bail application challenging arrest in 2018 suicide case on 9th November

OpIndia Staff -
Bombay High Court has declared that it will be pronouncing its order in the bail plea moved by Arnab Goswami on the 9th of November
Read more
News Reports

Taloja Jail, to which Mumbai Police hurriedly transferred Arnab Goswami, is a hub of terrorists and underworld criminals. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Taloja Jail, where Arnab Goswami is currently being kept under judicial custody, houses several Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists
Read more
Politics

Calling India’s Prime Minister ‘Hitler’ wins you accolades, calling a CM’s son ‘penguin’ gets you jailed. Welcome to India 2020

Nirwa Mehta -
Too bad Narendra Modi is stifling the freedom of press and freedom of speech. Shame on 'Hitler'.
Read more
Editor's picks

TMC MP Mahua Moitra caught ‘stealing’ content again, this time to congratulate Kamala Harris

OpIndia Staff -
The composite image used by Mahua Moitra was created by artist Bria Goeller, and was published by WTF America 2017
Read more
Media

Forced to drink some liquid that choked him, hit with boots: Here is what happened after Mumbai Police arrested Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
In his application to the Mumbai High Court, Arnab Goswami also makes some startling revelations as to how he was beaten and tortured by the police.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Millions of diyas to light up Ayodhya as Ram Jamnabhoomi to have Deepotsava after five centuries

OpIndia Staff -
A virtual Deepotsav is also planned to ring in the first Diwali after the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood drug probe: NCB raids Arjun Rampal’s premises

OpIndia Staff -
Intensifying the Bollywood drug probe, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday raided the premises of actor Arjun Rampal.
Read more
News Reports

Tejashwi will defeat Nitish like Biden defeated Trump: Shiv Sena’s Saamana goes starry-eyed with Bihar-USA parallels

OpIndia Staff -
The Saamana editorial says Bihar is in the final stage of 'independence' as Tejashwi Yadav is set to become the chief minister of the state.
Read more
World

Donald Trump’s ‘transactional marriage’ may come to an end as Melania Trump may call it quits: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to former aide Stephanie Wolkoff, she further alleged that the couple had separate bedrooms and had a transactional marriage.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Saubhagya Scheme brings electricity to far-flung villages in Nowshera for the first time

Dibakar Dutta -
Saubhagya Scheme reaches far-flung villages along the LoC.
Read more
News Reports

Shah Rukh Khan aide, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India, calls for assault on other journos after Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Ashai stated that with Trump gone, 'good values' will be restored and journalists he doesn't like will soon be pleading for their lives.
Read more
News Reports

Swami Vivekananda statue, which was defaced by JNU goons by painting ‘F*ck BJP’ graffiti last year, to be inaugurated by PM Modi on the...

OpIndia Staff -
Swami Vivekananda statue has been installed on the JNU campus with help of the alumni.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi, are you choking? It could be because of Punjab. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Sharp rise in stubble burning cases in Punjab, woman died after scooter enters stubble fire.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 15 year old girl kidnapped, raped, kept enslaved for six months, accused Shaqib arrested after Hindu group intervened

OpIndia Staff -
A 15-year-old minor girl was reportedly kidnapped and raped for six months from Sidhawali village in which falls under the Kankarkheda police limits in Baghpet, Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Is Arnab Goswami really a ‘right-wing’ and ‘controversial’ journalist as media portrays him to be?

OpIndia Staff -
Despite allegations of being right wing, Arnab Goswami has exposed corruptions and wrong doings by govts run by all parties
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
478,007FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com