Sameet Thakkar, who got arrested for posting tweets against CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Nitin Raut, was granted bail on Monday by a metropolitan magistrate in Mumbai’s Esplanade court. However, he was released only on Tuesday well past noon, his sister Sneha Singhvi informed on social media.

Sameet is released guys !!! Happy Diwali and thanks for your support !



🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Y0yRNLoHZK — Sneha Singhvi (@snehasneha173) November 17, 2020

According to Sneha Singhvi, his family had been waiting outside the jail since 8 AM waiting for his release. The court had ordered his release on cash bail or Rs.25,000 or a PR bond of Rs.20,000. Chandansingh Shekhawat, Thakkar’s advocate, said yesterday that he would get released from jail after completing formalities on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Thakkar also approached Supreme Court seeking release on bail with his counsel Mahesh Jethmalani. The Supreme Court had rejected his application and asked Thakkar to approach the appropriate forum. Advocate Rahul Chitnis appearing for the Maharashtra government, stated in Supreme Court that they would not oppose Thakkar’s bail as his interrogation is over.

Arrest of Sameet Thakkar

Sameet Thakkar, a Nagpur resident, got himself in soup after posting tweets against the Thackerays and Nitin Raut. Three cases were registered against Thakkar in Nagpur, VP Road police station Mumbai, and BKC Cyber Police. He approached Bombay High Court to get bail and requested the court to quash all FIRs against him. The court provided him protection from the arrest but asked him to cooperate in the investigation.

He was first arrested on October 24 by Nagpur Sitabuldi police and spent nine days in custody. He was rearrested on November 2 after the court granted him bail. BKC police then arrested him on November 10 after he got bail on November 9. He was finally granted bail in the third case on November 16.