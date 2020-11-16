Monday, November 16, 2020
Home News Reports Sameet Thakker granted bail by lower court after Maha govt say in SC that...
LawNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Sameet Thakker granted bail by lower court after Maha govt say in SC that they will not oppose bail

Advocate Rahul Chitnis appearing for the Maharashtra government informed the apex court that they would not oppose bail plea pending in the lower court as the custodial interrogation is over.

OpIndia Staff
Sameet Thakkar
Sameet Thakkar's plea rejected by Supreme Court
75

Social media user Sameet Thakkar was granted bail today finally after a long ordeal of several weeks. Sameet’s sister Sneha Singhvi informed that after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail plea and asked to approach the HC, he was granted bail by the magistrate at a lower court.

As per Singhvi, Thakkar will be released later today after completion of formalities.

Supreme Court refuses to hear petition

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear habeas corpus petition filed by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on behalf of Sameet Thakkar against his arrest and custody over tweets against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his son, and a minister.

Maharashtra govt said in SC that they will not oppose bail

Advocate Rahul Chitnis appearing for the Maharashtra government informed the apex court that they would not oppose bail plea pending in the lower court as the custodial interrogation is over. Jethmalani requested the court to put Chitnis’s statement on record. He informed the court that there are three FIRs against Thakkar that does not disclose any offense. He was arrested over different FIRS filed over the same matter.

Thakkar was brought to court in an inhumane condition

Advocate Jethmalani informed the apex court Thakkar was first arrested from Rajkot and brought to Nagpur. During one of the hearing, he was seen being brought tied with a rope from his neck. He alleged that Thakkar was paraded on the road by the police. CJI asked to approach the High Court as it has the power to transfer cases and grant bails.

CJI noted that Advocate Chitnis made a statement that Thakkar will get relief and asked Thakkar’s lawyer to withdraw the plea as they will not entertain it under Article 32. The Article of the Indian Constitution gives the right to individuals to move to the Supreme Court to seek justice when they feel that their right has been ‘unduly deprived’.

Sameet Thakkar’s arrest

Three FIRs were registered against Thakkar in Nagpur, VP Road police station Mumbai and BKC Cyber Police. Two of them were registered on July 2, while the third one was registered on August 5. Thakkar had allegedly posted objectionable remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aditya Thackeray and Nitin Raut. He filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking protection from the arrest. On October 1, the court granted him protection and asked him to cooperate in the investigation. He was first arrested on October 24 by Nagpur Sitabuldi police and spent nine days in custody. He was rearrested on November 2 after the court granted him bail. BKC police then arrested him on November 10 after he got bail on November 9. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had recently stepped forward to appear for him in court.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSameet Thakkar bail plea, Sameet Thakkar SC case, Sameet Thakkar case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA
Read more
Politics

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.
Read more

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.

‘I’m going cut you like Samuel Paty’: Minor Muslim student threatens school teacher in France during discussion on freedom of expression

World Jhankar Mohta -
The attack on Samuel Paty was a grim reminder on how Islamists often use Prophet Mohammed cartoons as an excuse to carry out attacks across the globe

Uttar Pradesh: Haryana Congress leader accused of shooting 3 cows and killing one in farmhouse, case filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The farmhouse where Nirmal Singh is believed to have shot and killed cows has been notorious for being a hub of various illegal activities

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

World OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram

Recently Popular

World

Antifa thugs attack peaceful Trump supporters following ‘Million MAGA March’ in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Violence erupted in Washington DC following the 'Million MAGA March' organised by supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Read more
Social Media

Woman who claims to work for AYUSH ministry says ‘rapes happen because Lord Ram is worshipped’, ministry denies she works for them

Dibakar Dutta -
According to her Facebook profile, Hinduphobe Niharika works as a public speaker and a media consultant with Ministry of Ayush, Govt of India.
Read more
News Reports

How to p*ss Hindus off on Diwali in 18 seconds: Virat Kohli gives a masterclass

OpIndia Staff -
In the 18 second video, Virat Kohli managed to anger several Hindus by preaching how they should celebrate Diwali with firecrackers
Read more
Opinions

The legacy of Tipu Sultan: Here is why Mandyam Iyengars of Karnataka observe Diwali as a day of mourning

Guest Author -
It was on this day more than 2 centuries ago when Tipu Sultan massacred close to 800 Mandyam Iyengar men, women and children in cold blood in the town of Melkote.
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

SHOCKING: PFI members met with Al-Qaeda linked Turkish group IHH, claims European research body, photos emerge

OpIndia Staff -
A Swedish research organisation, Nordic Monitor, has alleged an alliance between Turkic extremist group IHH and PFI.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Sameet Thakker granted bail by lower court after Maha govt say in SC that they will not oppose bail

OpIndia Staff -
Sameet Thakkar has just been granted bail by a lower court in Maharashtra after Maha government asserted in Supreme Court that they will not oppose his bail.
Read more
Crime

Bengaluru Riots case: Key aide of Congress leader Sampath Raj arrested for helping him abscond, sent to judicial custody

OpIndia Staff -
A close aide of absconding Congress leader Sampath Raj, Riyazuddin, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

SC issues notice to UP govt regarding arrest of PFI member and Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, says it is inclined to send matter to...

OpIndia Staff -
Siddique Kappan, arrested by UP police while he was in his way to cover the gruesome murder of a 19-year-old girl, is believed to be a member of Islamist organisation PFI and has been charged under stringent sections of UAPA
Read more
Politics

How to be a “political scientist” – Bihar edition

Abhishek Banerjee -
Meet D M Diwakar, an eminent political scientist of the A N Sinha Institute of Social Sciences in Patna.
Read more
Social Media

Twitter ‘fact-checks’ US President Trump’s tweet on election victory, ends up spreading misinformation: Here is how

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump is yet to offer a concession speech and a concession speech is extremely unlikely anytime soon.
Read more
World

‘I’m going cut you like Samuel Paty’: Minor Muslim student threatens school teacher in France during discussion on freedom of expression

Jhankar Mohta -
The attack on Samuel Paty was a grim reminder on how Islamists often use Prophet Mohammed cartoons as an excuse to carry out attacks across the globe
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Haryana Congress leader accused of shooting 3 cows and killing one in farmhouse, case filed

OpIndia Staff -
The farmhouse where Nirmal Singh is believed to have shot and killed cows has been notorious for being a hub of various illegal activities
Read more
World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka and Rahul were having a picnic in Shimla during Bihar elections: Senior RJD leader fumes over Congress leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari lashes out at Congress leadership. Says they took 70 seats forcefully.
Read more
News Reports

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal admits people don’t consider Congress an effective alternative

OpIndia Staff -
Realisation finally seems to be dawning upon Congress leaders that the grand old party is losing its relevance.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
483,406FollowersFollow
19,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com