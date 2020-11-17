Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Home World 'As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should not have visited it’: Shakib Al Hasan apologises after death threats

Shakib Al Hasan said that as a 'conscious Muslim man', he would never do such a thing as inaugurating a Kali Puja and profusely sought forgiveness from his fellow citizens for attending the event.

OpIndia Staff
Shakib Al Hasan
Image Credit: The Indian Express
302

Star Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after photographs of him attending a Kali Puja in Kolkata went viral on social media. He said that as a ‘conscious Muslim man’, he would never do such a thing as inaugurating a Kali Puja and profusely sought forgiveness from his fellow citizens for attending the event.

“I was on the stage for barely two minutes. People are talking about this and thought I inaugurated it,” Shakib Al Hasan said during his apology. “I did not do this and being a conscious Muslim I would not do this. But, maybe, I should not have gone there. I am sorry for this and apologise,” he said. “As a practising Muslim I always try to follow religious customs. Please forgive me if I have done anything wrong,” the cricketer added.

Shakib Al Hasan receives death threats

A Bangladeshi youth named Mohsin Talukdar in Sylhet, Bangladesh, went live on Facebook to threaten all-rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to hack him to death over allegations of inaugurating a Kali Puja program in Kolkata, India. On Sunday, little after midnight, Mohsin went live on Facebook and threatened to hack Shakib to death.

On Monday morning, Mohsin again came live on Facebook and apologised for threatening Shakib Al Hasan. He said that after offering Fajr prayers, he realised threatening to slaughter someone was not right. “I apologise for that,” he said. Mohsin further added that he has prayed for Shakib’s salvation for having inaugurated Kali Puja program. “I prayed that Allah may guide him. Although I said a lot of things out of excitement, it was not right. I apologize for that,” he said.

Hindus attacked in Bangladesh following terrorist attacks in France

The Bangladeshi authorities on the 1st of November arrested two individuals, Shankar Debnath and Anik Bhowmik, over charges of hurting religious sentiments of people after an Islamist mob ran riot. The mob went burning and vandalising houses of Hindus in Comilla district after a man reportedly shared a Facebook post on the controversy surrounding the publication of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammed in French satirical weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShakib death threats
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.
Read more
World

Chinese journalist faces up to five years in jail for reporting on COVID-19 and criticising the government over handling of the virus

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Zhan is accused of maliciously spreading false information on the Wuhan Coronavirus through social media.
Read more

“No deal without deal”: RS Prasad hits out on Congress as names of senior party leaders emerge in AgustaWestland scam

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the country has been demanding an answer from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in connection to the case.

Bihar Assembly does not have a single Muslim MLA from ruling alliance for the first time since independence. Here is why

Politics Jinit Jain -
JDU, a major NDA alliance partner fielded 11 Muslim candidates in the Bihar elections and none of them managed to score a victory

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

Social Media K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.

How come MIM did not face the “outsider” jibe in Bihar?

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
What is different about the appeal of MIM that parties like Shiv Sena or JMM or TMC don’t have?

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

China: On this day, 55-year-old Hubei resident became patient zero for the pandemic that has brought death and destruction across the world

OpIndia Staff -
A year on, the coronavirus outbreak, that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to cast a long shadow over public health and global economy
Read more
World

‘As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should not have visited it’: Shakib Al Hasan apologises after death...

OpIndia Staff -
Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after photographs of him attending a Kali Puja in Kolkata went viral.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: CBI arrests junior engineer for sexually exploiting over 50 children, selling videos to paedophiles in India and abroad

OpIndia Staff -
CBI revealed that the junior engineer of UP irrigation department was selling child sexual abuse material for over a decade
Read more
Media

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.
Read more
World

Chinese journalist faces up to five years in jail for reporting on COVID-19 and criticising the government over handling of the virus

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Zhan is accused of maliciously spreading false information on the Wuhan Coronavirus through social media.
Read more
News Reports

Respect for territorial integrity, need for action against those supporting terrorism, emphasis on India’s ability to deliver vaccines worldwide: PM Modi at BRICS

OpIndia Staff -
PM Narendra Modi attended the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on November 17 and delivered a speech.
Read more
Law

Devise a mechanism to deal with complaints against media: Supreme Court to centre on Tablighi Jamaat petition

OpIndia Staff -
The SC has asked to centre to devise a mechanism to address complaints regarding media. It asserted that the NBSA should not address the issue when the centre has the authority to do it.
Read more
Opinions

Unbridled propaganda: The Wire rakes up Manusmriti to demonise Hinduism yet again

Saket Suryesh -
When a judge wades into the area of unknown wisdom, the damage is much more serious than others writing similar stuff.
Read more
News Reports

“No deal without deal”: RS Prasad hits out on Congress as names of senior party leaders emerge in AgustaWestland scam

OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the country has been demanding an answer from Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders in connection to the case.
Read more
News Reports

AAP govt’s u-turns are back, on odd days, COVID-19 is past its peak in Delhi, on even days, CM wants to lockdown markets

OpIndia Staff -
Just yesterday, Delhi health minister had stated that there is 'no chance' of another lockdown in Delhi as the third wave has already peaked.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,105FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com