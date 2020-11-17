Bangladeshi youth named Mohsin Talukdar in Sylhet, Bangladesh, went live on Facebook to threaten all-rounder cricketer Shakib Al Hasan to hack him to death over allegations of inaugurating a Kali Puja program in Kolkata, India. On Sunday, little after midnight, Mohsin went live on Facebook and threatened to hack Shakib to death.

He said that he was happy when Shakib went and performed Hajj. However, he was upset that Shakib allegedly went to India to inaugurate a Kali Puja program. “It has hurt the hearts of the Muslims. I will hack him to death if I see him,” he reportedly said in his Facebook live. He also expressed anger at Shakib for misbehaving with a fan who wanted a selfie with him.

On Monday morning, Mohsin again came live on Facebook and apologised for threatening Shakib Al Hasan. He said that after offering Fajr prayers, he realised threatening to slaughter someone was not right. “I apologise for that,” he said. Mohsin further added that he has prayed for Shakib’s salvation for having inaugurated Kali Puja program. “I prayed that Allah may guide him. Although I said a lot of things out of excitement, it was not right. I apologize for that,” he said.

Meanwhile, police has said that a case has been registered against him and several teams are working to arrest Mohsin.

Mohsin’s family members claim he was mentally disturbed. As per Dhaka Tribune, Mohsin’s brother said that the family is ashamed of what he said. “On behalf of our family, we apologize to Shakib, the pride of Bangladesh,” his brother said.

Shakib denies inaugurating Kali Puja program

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan has denied media reports of inaugurating Kali Puja program in Kolkata on November 12. It was alleged that he cut the ribbon and light the lamp while inaugurating the 59th Shyama Puja of “Amra Shobai Club” at Kankurgachi in East Kolkata. He also sought apology from his supporters for ‘hurting their sentiments’ through various incidents in recent past.