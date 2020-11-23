On Sunday, the State Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha in Tamil Nadu, Nagaraj, was found murdered near his house in Anumandha Nagar in Hosur.

As per reports, he was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at 8 o’clock in the morning near his residence, after they had convinced him to step out of his house. Other reports suggested that Nagaraj was out on a walk when the miscreants stopped their car in front of him and began assaulting him. When the victim tried to flee, the accused chased him down and murdered him in full public view. They then managed to flee the crime spot. He sustained cut injuries to his head and abdomen and died on the spot.

Hindu Mahasabha leader had sought police protection

On being informed about the incident, the Krishnagiri police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe in the case. Nagaraj’s body was sent to Krishnagiri Government hospital for post-mortem. Reportedly, sensing threats to his life, Nagaraj had sought for police protection a few months prior to his murder. However, the police had then refused to provide him with protection. He is now survived by his wife, son and 3 daughters.

Police claims personal enmity behind murder

While speaking about the murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bandi Gangadhar claimed that preliminary reports suggested personal enmity behind the gruesome incident. He added that 6 teams have been constituted to apprehend the killers of Nagaraj. A police officer conceded, “We suspect Nagaraj had a rivalry in his real estate and money-lending business.” Ruling out communal or political angle, the police stated that a gang of 3-5 people is suspected to have committed the crime.

Dalit BJP leader was murdered in Krishnagiri in September

In September, a Dalit BJP leader named Ranganathan was brutally hacked to death outside his home in Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri while he was celebrating his son’s birthday. Ranganathan had joined BJP after quitting AIADMK and was appointed as the BJP Youth wing president of Kundumaaranappalli village.