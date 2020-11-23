Monday, November 23, 2020
Home Crime Tamil Nadu: Hindu Mahasabha leader brutally murdered outside his house, was denied police protection
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Hindu Mahasabha leader brutally murdered outside his house, was denied police protection

While speaking about the murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bandi Gangadhar claimed that preliminary reports suggested personal enmity behind the gruesome incident. He added that 6 teams have been constituted to apprehend the killers of Nagaraj.

OpIndia Staff
Tamil Nadu: Hindu Mahasabha leader hacked to death by unknown miscreants
Deceased Hindu Mahasabha leader Nagaraj (Photo credits: The Hindu)
145

On Sunday, the State Secretary of Hindu Mahasabha in Tamil Nadu, Nagaraj, was found murdered near his house in Anumandha Nagar in Hosur.

As per reports, he was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at 8 o’clock in the morning near his residence, after they had convinced him to step out of his house. Other reports suggested that Nagaraj was out on a walk when the miscreants stopped their car in front of him and began assaulting him. When the victim tried to flee, the accused chased him down and murdered him in full public view. They then managed to flee the crime spot. He sustained cut injuries to his head and abdomen and died on the spot.

Hindu Mahasabha leader had sought police protection

On being informed about the incident, the Krishnagiri police rushed to the spot and initiated a probe in the case. Nagaraj’s body was sent to Krishnagiri Government hospital for post-mortem. Reportedly, sensing threats to his life, Nagaraj had sought for police protection a few months prior to his murder. However, the police had then refused to provide him with protection. He is now survived by his wife, son and 3 daughters.

Police claims personal enmity behind murder

While speaking about the murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bandi Gangadhar claimed that preliminary reports suggested personal enmity behind the gruesome incident. He added that 6 teams have been constituted to apprehend the killers of Nagaraj. A police officer conceded, “We suspect Nagaraj had a rivalry in his real estate and money-lending business.” Ruling out communal or political angle, the police stated that a gang of 3-5 people is suspected to have committed the crime.

Dalit BJP leader was murdered in Krishnagiri in September

In September, a Dalit BJP leader named Ranganathan was brutally hacked to death outside his home in Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri while he was celebrating his son’s birthday. Ranganathan had joined BJP after quitting AIADMK and was appointed as the BJP Youth wing president of Kundumaaranappalli village.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTamil Nadu news, Hindu Mahasabha leader, Tamil Nadu video
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Washington Post editor, who ranted against white women, lies about France targeting Muslim children: Here are the details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Global Opinions Editor at the Washington Post, Karen Attiah, is at the receiving end of great criticism after she spread fake news.

Journalist Tavleen Singh withdraws defamation suit against Twitter user PokerShash for his satirical tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A defamation suit was filed by Tavleen Singh against Twitter user @pokershash for his satirical tweet on Singh and others over their relentless support to hate-mongerer Sharjeel Imam

Kejriwal grandstands over Delhi’s ‘improved’ rank in list of world’s best cities even as coronavirus cases soar amid pollution woes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal yesterday congratulated Delhi residents after a dubious ranking of world's best cities granted Delhi the 62nd position

Recently Popular

Satire

Bharti Singh resisted initially but offered full cooperation once she realised NCB officials were treating her far better than Kapil Sharma ever did: OpIndia...

K Bhattacharjee -
The NCB suspects that the widespread use of drugs also explains how movies such as Student Of The Year 2 was ever made.
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Sana Khan who quit bollywood for Islam marries a Muslim cleric who was introduced to her by hatemonger Ajaz Khan

OpIndia Staff -
Sana Khan married the Muslim cleric in a small intimate ceremony in Surat. The newly married couple also cut a cake after the wedding.
Read more
World

German police barge into the house of anti-lockdown activist Dr Andreas Noack, arrest him during YouTube livestream: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Dr. Andreas Noack, was arrested by the German Police on Wednesday in what appears to be a gross violation of personal liberty.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against Netflix series ‘A suitable boy’ for hurting Hindu sentiments by filming multiple kissing scenes in temples

OpIndia Staff -
Gaurav Tiwari filed the FIR, saying that he is not against kissing scenes in ‘A suitable boy’, but against filming them in Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

WhiteHatJr and its founder slaps whistle-blower Pradeep Poonia with Rs 20 cr defamation suit over allegations of scamming customers: Read Details

OpIndia Staff -
Poonia had alleged that WhiteHatJr team is getting negative remarks against them removed on social media platforms
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Two Sadhus die after consuming tea at an ashram in Mathura, one admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Though prima facie it appears that the Sadhus in Uttar Pradesh were poisoned, an investigation into the case has been launched.
Read more
World

The Quad Tech Network, deteriorating trade relationship and war of words: Australia-China ties on a downhill track since pandemic began

OpIndia Staff -
One relationship that has undergone a profound transformation since the beginning of the pandemic is that between China and Australia.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu: Hindu Mahasabha leader brutally murdered outside his house, was denied police protection

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu Mahasabha state secretary hacked to death in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar’s newly elected AIMIM MLA refuses to say ‘Hindustan’ during the oath-taking ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Pramod Kumar had rebuked the AIMIM leader by saying that those who have a problem with the word 'Hindustan', can go to Pakistan.
Read more
Politics

Former Assam Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi passes away at 86

OpIndia Staff -
Former Chief Minister of Assam and Congress stalwart Tarun Gogoi has passed away on Monday due to Coronavirus complications.
Read more
Politics

“They allowed only Rohingyas into old Hyderabad, not development”: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hits out on Owaisi brothers

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to the founder of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah ahead of the GHMC polls in Hyderabad
Read more
Social Media

Pratibha Patil is trending on Twitter and it is not what you think. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Former President Pratibha Patil was trending on Twitter and it was not because of what people think.
Read more
Politics

Trouble mounts for Congress party, speculations rife about ‘vote-cutter’ Owaisi and AIMIM preparing to enter Rajasthan after West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -
Speculations are rife that Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM could enter the fray in Rajasthan once the Bengal elections are over.
Read more
News Reports

Kissing scenes in temple: MP Police to book Netflix officials for ‘A Suitable Boy’ after home minister’s order

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra stated that Netflix officials Monica Shergill and Ambika Khurana will be booked under section 295 A for hurting religious sentiments.
Read more
News Reports

“Bharat ko hai Bharat ko bachana”: Man praises PM Modi in his song creating awareness about coronavirus, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A viral video of a man singing song to create consciousness among people about coronavirus was shared by many, including Information Consultant to UP government, Shalabh Mani Tripathi
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
487,951FollowersFollow
20,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com