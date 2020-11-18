Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Home News Reports Twitter accused of shadow-banning Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account, complaint filed by Delhi-based activist...
News Reports
Updated:

Twitter accused of shadow-banning Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account, complaint filed by Delhi-based activist group

Shadow-banning refers to imposing reach limitation on an account by restricting the reach and visibility of the content

OpIndia Staff
5

Twitter is facing backlash after it allegedly shadow-banned Kashmir-based Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account for unclear reasons. It has been alleged that the shadow-ban was imposed after the account posted details of a rescue operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

While sharing the information about the shadow-ban, a Delhi-based activist group, Kalinga Rights Forum, tweeted, “Filed complaint with @MIB_India [Ministry of Information and Broadcasting], @GoI_MeitY [Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology], @HMOIndia [Home Minister Office] against @TwitterIndia for illegal censorship of Official Twitter handle of @ChinarcorpsIA, a handle of @adgpi [Indian Army].” They have sought strict action against Twitter and its Indian head for violating the Indian constitution.

In the following tweets, the group shared series of screenshots of complaints they had filed with different authorities including Major General K Narayanan, JS-ARMY, DMA, Simmi Chaudhry, Economic Advisor, MeitY, P.K Abdul Kareem, Economic Advisor, MIB, Rakesh Mittal, JS MIS, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India and Anuj Sharma, JOINT SECRETARY, JS C& IS.

What is shadow-banning?

Shadow-banning refers to imposing reach limitation on an account by restricting the reach and visibility of the content. The main indication of shadow-banning on any platform is a fall in engagement and, in some cases, non-appearance of the account and tweet in search. Though Twitter generally denies allegations of shadow-banning and in July 2018 blog post, claimed that they do not shadow-ban anyone, incidents of shadow banning by the micro-blogging site keeps appearing.

It is notable that in January 2020, it added a clause in the terms and conditions in gave the company power to “remove or refuse to distribute any Content on the Services, limit distribution or visibility of any Content on the service, suspend or terminate users, and reclaim usernames without liability to you [the users].”

Twitter has locked horns with Indian Authorities in the past

On 13th November, Twitter removed Home Minister Amit Shah’s profile photograph citing copyright violation and locks account. After the backlash, a Twitter spokesperson said, “Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional”.

On 9th November Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) accused Twitter of “undermining the will of India’s sovereign parliament by depicting the newly-created Leh Union Territory as part of the Jammu and Kashmir region”. Twitter has sought time till month end to sort the issue.

In October, the Indian government sent a notice to Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, on the same issue. Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, India’s Information and Technology (IT), said in his letter that such attempts raise questions about the neutrality and fairness of the social media giant as an intermediary.

Twitter has faced backlash several times for suspending right-wing leaders and voices in India from its platform, while the left-leaning voices often get away with malicious content.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Politics Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.

Islamist group executes close to 30 people en masse in Democratic Republic of Congo

World OpIndia Staff -
The officials have blamed the ADF, a Ugandan Islamic group, for the killings of the civilians in Congo.

Journalist Patricia Mukhim resigns from Editors Guild of India, accuses the Guild of defending only ‘celebrity’ editors and anchors

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Meghalaya High Court had found journalist Patricia Mukhim guilty of inciting communal disharmony over a Facebook post.

Recently Popular

World

Pope Francis caught ‘liking’ a bikini model’s bawdy picture on Instagram

OpIndia Staff -
The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and the head of Vatican Church, had apparently liked a raunchy photo of a bikini model's suspenders picture on Instagram
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues show-cause notice to Republic TV Editor, demands signing a bond for ‘good behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
The Mumbai police have now asked Republic TV's Arnab Goswami to sign a bond for 'good behaviour.'
Read more
News Reports

Vasan Eye Care founder dies under mysterious circumstances, P Chidambaram allegedly used his company to launder black money

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, AM Arun was a close aide of Congress leader and former union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.
Read more
Social Media

From whitewashing Islamist violence to plain denial and rewriting history, Swara Bhasker has come a long way

K Bhattacharjee -
Swara Bhasker claimed that photographs of Islamists attacking the Amar Jawan Memorial during the Azad Maidan riots in Mumbai are 'photoshopped'.
Read more
News Reports

Manmohan Singh was chosen by Sonia to become PM as he posed no threat to Rahul Gandhi, says Obama’s book

OpIndia Staff -
Although he referred to Manmohan Singh as wise, thoughtful and honest, Barack Obama stated that his rise to power was facilitated by Sonia Gandhi, who saw no threat to her son Rahul Gandhi from him.
Read more
Politics

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra equates Hindus belonging to SC, ST and OBC community to rats in his interview featuring Sanjay Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Kunal Kamra uploaded the episode with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to his YouTube channel on the 13th of November.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Twitter accused of shadow-banning Indian Army’s Chinar Corp’s account, complaint filed by Delhi-based activist group

OpIndia Staff -
Kalinga Rights Forum files complaint against Twitter for allegedly shadow-banning the account of Chinar Corp of Indian Army
Read more
Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Raid on Congress leader’s gambling den unearths illegal weapons and ammunition, booked under NSA

OpIndia Staff -
The Jabalpur administration has invoked the NSA against Gajendra Sonkar and his brother Mahendra.
Read more
Politics

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’ has actually come true for Hindus, if Kejriwal’s antics are anything to go by

Nirwa Mehta -
If there is one politician who realised it faster than anyone that supporting anti-CAA protests and rioters will only anger the Hindus, it was Arvind Kejriwal.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford University students say no to beef, lamb in campus eateries, ask authorities to implement order to combat climate change

OpIndia Staff -
The students union has stated that as the leading university in UK, Oxford should order a ban on beef and lamb because meat production has a considerable impact on climate change.
Read more
News Reports

Pro-AAP vlogger Dhruv Rathee makes an insensitive remark on death of an eight-year-old girl, ‘liberals’ rejoice

OpIndia Staff -
Rathi used the news of the child's death to mock Hindus who were opposing the arbitrary ban on firecrackers on Diwali.
Read more
Politics

Rise of Owaisi in Bihar – What it means for the Congress party and Indian politics

Priyank P -
The problem is not the AIMIM or any other political party - the problem is the feeling of separatism that exists among a certain set of people.
Read more
World

Islamist group executes close to 30 people en masse in Democratic Republic of Congo

OpIndia Staff -
The officials have blamed the ADF, a Ugandan Islamic group, for the killings of the civilians in Congo.
Read more
World

UK: PoK-origin MP Nazir Ahmed, who organised ‘Black Day’ protest against India, quits House of Lords facing expulsion on charges of sexual assault

OpIndia Staff -
Nazir Ahmed was facing expulsion from the House of Lords for breaching the Code of Conduct when he resigned on 14 Nov.
Read more
World

China: On this day, 55-year-old Hubei resident became patient zero for the pandemic that has brought death and destruction across the world

OpIndia Staff -
A year on, the coronavirus outbreak, that first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, continues to cast a long shadow over public health and global economy
Read more
World

‘As a conscious Muslim man, I would never inaugurate a Kali Puja, I should not have visited it’: Shakib Al Hasan apologises after death...

OpIndia Staff -
Shakib Al Hasan has been forced to issue a grovelling apology after photographs of him attending a Kali Puja in Kolkata went viral.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
484,336FollowersFollow
20,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com