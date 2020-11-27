Friday, November 27, 2020
US govt announces 5 million dollars reward for Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir, involved in 2008 Mumbai attacks

"The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks," the website read.

OpIndia Staff
26/11: US State Dept announces $5 million for the arrest of Pakistani terrorist Sajid Mir
Sajid Mir (Photo Credits: The Week)
On the 12th anniversary of the dastardly terrorist attacks in Mumbai, the US State Department Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program has announced a whopping $5 million for information about a Pakistani terrorist named Sajid Mir. “The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks,” the website read.

On 26th November 2008, 10 Islamic terrorists from Pakistan had sneaked inside the country to create havoc in the country for 3 long, un-ending days. Shooting and bombing several locations in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, the terrorists left a trail of blood. Between 26/11 and 29th November 2008, not just 167 lives were lost, but the entire nation was gripped in fear and worry.

Who is Sajid Mir?

As per RJF, Sajid Mir is associated with radical Islamist outfit Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). He was the operations manager for the LeT during the Mumbai attack that killed over 167 people. He had played a crucial role in planning, preparation and execution of the terror attack. Mir was charged for conspiracy, terror support, the bombing of public property, the murder of US citizens outside the country and injuring the property of a foreign government.

He directed the terrorists to kill hostages, engage in arson, throw grenades and seek the release of a hostage in return for a captured terrorist. Besides operational planning, Mir was also responsible for money laundering and overseas recruiting. He was indicted in the US District Court in Northern District of Illinois in Eastern Division on April 21, 2011. An arrest warrant was issued on the same date and Mir was placed on the list of FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorists in 2012 for holding leadership positions within LeT.

Rewards for Justice Program

RFJ is the Counter-Terrorism Rewards Program of the US State Department that was established to bring international terrorists to justice and prevent acts of terrorism against US citizens internationally. Since its inception in 1984, over $150 million have been disbursed to over 100 people for providing credible information, leading to the prevention of terrorist acts or incarceration of terrorists. The programme has also been beneficial in the arrest of terrorist Ramzi Yousef, who was responsible for the 1993 World Trade Centre Bombing.

Searched termsUS govt award, terrorist information award, LeT terrorist
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

