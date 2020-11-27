A day after being replaced as the Chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC), TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as the Transport Minister of West Bengal on Friday. This was informed by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter.

He tweeted, “Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon’ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective.” Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also shared the resignation letter of Suvendu Adhikari.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from my office as Minister. Steps may be taken for its immediate acceptance. I am simultaneously by e-mail this to His Excellency-Governor of West Bengal, for doing the needful at his end. I thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve the people of the State, which I did all through with a commitment, dedication and sincerity,” Suvendu Adhikari had written to the Governor.

The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective. pic.twitter.com/cxjF68uomH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2020

Influential TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari hints at his exit

It has been rumoured for last several weeks that Suvendu Adhikari will quit the party and join BJP. Earlier this month, TMC had accused the minister of helping BJP. This was fuelled by Adhikari’s visit to Nandigram, where he didn’t mention the name of his party or Mamata Banerjee in his speech. Adhikari is considered as one of the main architects of the Nandigram movement which had helped Mamata Banerjee led TMC to overthrow the long left rule in the state.

On Thursday, TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his position as the Chairman of the Hooghly River Bridge Commission. Adhikari, who holds influence in over 35 constituencies and is the former Minister for Transport, Irrigation and water resources, has been replaced by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Ever since his resignation from the Transport Department, rumours are rife about his exit from the party.

Reportedly, Suvendu Adhikari has been skipping key cabinet meeting and holding rallies, not under the flag of Trinamool Congress or the posters of party supremo. Mamata Banerjee had sent election strategist Prashant Kishor to Adhikari’s residence but he had refused to meet him. A desperate attempt was also made to pacify Adhikari through senior party leader Sougata Roy but the talks have remained ‘inconclusive.’ While speaking on the development, a TMC source conceded, “The Adhikari family always decides as a family.”