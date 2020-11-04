Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home News Reports West Bengal police assault BJP workers taking out a rally in Kolkata to protest...
News Reports
Updated:

West Bengal police assault BJP workers taking out a rally in Kolkata to protest against continuing assault on BJP workers in the state

A lot of BJP Mahila Morcha workers were also reportedly physically manhandled in the ensuing skirmish

OpIndia Staff
BJP workers being assaulted Kolkata police
3

In yet another flare-up between the West Bengal administration and the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kolkata police roughed up several BJP workers participating in a rally in Kolkata’s Central Avenue area to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Several BJP workers were also been arrested by the WB police.

The BJP workers had taken out the rally from the BJP headquarters in Kolkata’s Central Avenue and were heading towards the Gandhi statue in Mayo road when the rally was impeded by the Kolkata police at around 100 meters from where the rally had begun. They were protesting against the series of political violence against BJP workers in the state which have seen a large number of BJP workers and leaders killed allegedly by TMC workers.

The Kolkata police, working at the behest of WB CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, physically mauled the BJP workers and forcefully lifted some of them off the road. There was a lot of pushing and shoving, and a lot of BJP Mahila Morcha workers were also reportedly physically manhandled in the ensuing skirmish. The Kolkata police were seen mercilessly assaulting many workers with batons and lathis. BJP karyakartas were allegedly trying to breach barricades put up by the police to stop the BJP workers from carrying out the rally. CNN News18 has shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

After the arrests, BJP workers staged a sit-in-protest. The Central Avenue road which is one of the main arterial road in Kolkata remains blocked and the situation remains tense.

West Bengal police had turned BJP’s ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally in Kolkata into a bloodbath

West Bengal police’s high-handedness, especially towards BJP workers in the state is no secret. Recently, disturbing images of the attack on the BJP karyakartas at the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally had surfaced. For the uninitiated, the BJYM members in West Bengal’s Kolkata had on October 8, carried out the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest rally over the deteriorating law and order situation and continued attack and murder of BJP leader. Images had circulated then on social media revealing how the state police had mercilessly lathi-charged the BJP karyakartas.

The brutality, however, did not stop at that. Tear gas were hurled at them and the karyakartas were even attacked with country-made bombs. The BJYM worker had also revealed that toxic chemicals were used against the BJP karyakartas. It is also claimed that several karyakartas have been hospitalised due to the chemical attack.

A West Bengal police officer was also caught on camera pulling down the turban of an on-duty Sikh security official while dragging, assaulting him. This incident had brought in a lot of embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee and her administration after social media widely outraged West Bengal police’s egregious display of brute force.

BJP on the receiving end in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal

In fact, BJP workers have always been at the receiving end in Mamata Banerjee’s West Bengal. Numerous workers of the BJP have been murdered, however, the state machinery appears utterly incapable of putting an end to the cycle of violence.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more

Orders to arrest Arnab Goswami was given to SP Raigad directly from Uddhav Thackeray’s office: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maha CM and Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh met over the issue of Arnab Goswami arrest after which orders were issued from the CM's office, claims a report by Republic TV.

“Aap penguin lagte hai toh log penguin hi kahenge”: Actor Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Maharashtra govt for brazen suppression of FoE

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut expressed her support and solidarity for senior journalist Arnab Goswami who was assaulted and dragged by the Mumbai Police before being arrested this morning

“Emergency in Maharashtra”: Support pours in for Republic chief Arnab Goswami as Mumbai Police assaults and arrests him

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several Union Ministers and prominent personalities took to Twitter to express their solidarity with Arnab Goswami and condemn Maharashtra government's brazen assault on the freedom of the press

102 acre land at Kanjurmarg that Maharashtra govt unilaterally allotted for alternate metro shed after ‘saving Aarey’ might not even belong to them: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The salt pans including the Kanjurmarg plot were acquired by govt of India during 1906 – 2020, and historically it owned the land

Recently Popular

News Reports

Arnab Goswami arrested: Mumbai Police physically manhandle Republic TV chief at his residence, drags him to police station

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami physically assaulted, dragged by hair, arrested by Mumbai Police in an old 2018 closed case.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

IIT grad who created ‘faster app’ to book Tatkal tickets got arrested because of Railways’ history with touts. Here are the details

Anurag -
The Print doesn't seem to get a simple idea that there were multiple illegalities involved, and why those rules were implemented in the first place.
Read more
Crime

YouTuber Nizamul Khan kills girlfriend’s brother Kamal Sharma after he opposed their relationship, arrested: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nizamul Khan, a popular YouTuber, has been arrested by the Police in Noida for murdering the brother of his girlfriend.
Read more
News Reports

Tagore International School makes Hindu girls wear Hijab and spread message of Islam, after it had brainwashed children about Hadiya Love Jihad case

OpIndia Staff -
Tagore International School again finds itself in trouble after making Hindu girls wear the Hijab while Eid greetings.
Read more
News Reports

A week after Rajiv Bajaj blamed Modi govt for ‘economic slow-down’, Bajaj Auto records highest-ever monthly sale

OpIndia Staff -
Contrary to claims made by Rajiv Bajaj, his company has made record sales in October 2020 amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Editor's picks

Mumbai Police team led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze reportedly assaults Arnab’s minor son, in-laws, carried AK-47 to arrest him

OpIndia Staff -
In a shocking display of might of state, the Mumbai Police not only assaulted and dragged Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami before making the arrest but also physically assaulted his minor son and other family members.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal police assault BJP workers taking out a rally in Kolkata to protest against continuing assault on BJP workers in the state

OpIndia Staff -
BJP workers had taken out the rally in Kolkata to protest against deteriorating law and order situation in the state
Read more
News Reports

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust seeks suggestions and ideas for the design of the temple premises

OpIndia Staff -
The last date of submissions is 25th November 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Baba ka Dhaba case: Swad Official’s Gaurav Wasan alleges defamation, says he gave Rs 3.78 lakhs to ‘Baba’

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ka Dhaba's owner had earlier filed a complaint stating that Swad Official's Gaurav Wasan had not handed over the entire amount collected in his name via donations.
Read more
News Reports

Deepika Padukone’s ‘untraceable’ manager Karishma Prakash appears before NCB, the agency says it is not satisfied with her answers

OpIndia Staff -
Karishma Prakash had been issued summons twice by the NCB after it seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a raid at her residence
Read more
News Reports

Closed case reopened against Arnab Goswami on the direction of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

OpIndia Staff -
The state Homes Minister said that the deceased interior designer's daughter told him that the case of non-payment of dues by Republic TV to her father was not investigated by Alibaug police and therefore he ordered re-investigation by CID.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Mumbai Police kicks the door of Arnab Goswami’s residence, assaults his family and forcefully drag him out of his house

OpIndia Staff -
Video shows how Mumbai police had assaulted Arnab Goswami and his family while arresting him at his residence in Mumbai
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat Police register FIR against seven including Congress Councillor of AMC for pasting posters of French President on roads

OpIndia Staff -
Some persons had pasted 150 posters of French President Macron with a print of shoe on his face on the public roads in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath condemns Arnab Goswami’s arrest, calls it an assault on freedom of expression by Congress and its allies

Jinit Jain -
Arnab Goswami was arrested by Alibaug police this morning in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which was closed earlier after a police investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Union Minister Smriti Irani gives a befitting reply to ‘troll-cum-journalist’ who defends Mumbai Police assault against Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani told the 'journalist' that the fact that she was trolling the union minister and calling her names shows her rights are protected
Read more
World

Comedian shares image showing a bloody decapitated head of Donald Trump on election night, days after beheadings in France

OpIndia Staff -
Kathy Griffin had shared the image in the past as well and she was condemned for it widely by people across the political spectrum.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
474,755FollowersFollow
19,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com