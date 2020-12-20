Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram an unprecedented road show of Home Minister Amit Shah took place in West Bengal’s Bolpur.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister & BJP leader Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Bolpur, Birbhum of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/4jZgm0vdgE — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

The roadshow started at Hanuman Mandir Stadium Road in Bolpur, West Bengal. “I haven’t seen a roadshow like this in my life. This roadshow shows love and trust of people of Bengal towards PM Narendra Modi. People of Bengal want change,” HM Amit Shah said. He added how this gathering of people for the roadshow shows the anger of people towards Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

“Give one chance to Narendra Modi. We will make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years,” he said.

Roadshow in Bolpur, West Bengal https://t.co/gkczoXc5OX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 20, 2020

While addressing the crowd, Shah said, “This transformation is not to change the chief minister or the ruling party but to develop Bengal. This transformation is to end the violence in state. You gave chance to Congress, you gave chance to communists and you gave chance to TMC. Now give a chance to BJP. We will make this Sonar Bangla in five years.”

Amit Shah further added that the change taking place in Bengal is for the way ahead and to stop infiltration from Bangladesh.