On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Mohammed Iqbal, who has been accused of murder and rioting in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots case. The riots began on February 23 during which violent Muslim mobs went on a rampage in North-East Delhi, attacking Hindu homes and businesses.

As per reports, a Single Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar granted Iqbal bail on a personal and surety bond of ₹15,000. The Delhi High Court observed that four other people, who were accused in the case, had earlier been released.

The Court ruled, “It is not in dispute that 4 accused are already on bail pursuant to order passed by this Court. However, learned ASG is unable to establish that the present petitioner is not similarly situated with other 4 co-accused. In view of the facts recorded above, I am of the view that on parity the petitioner deserves bail,” the Judge ordered.”

The case of Mohammed Iqbal

Mohammed Iqbal was detained by the Delhi Police in connection to the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 395 (dacoity). Iqbal was represented by Advocates Sanjay Hegde, Anas Tanwi, Eeshan Pandey, Chandan Goswami, and Mudit Makhijan.

He was earlier granted bail by a local court on a surety bond of ₹20,000 on June. However, he was not released due to his involvement in another murder case. His family alleged that he was innocent and had gone to the market with his three friends to buy meat when he was apprehended by the police.

They claimed that they were not informed about his detention until the following day. The family members of Mohammed Iqbal also alleged that the Mandoli Jail authorities did not provide a copy of the FIR in the second case, even after the bail order of the local Delhi court.